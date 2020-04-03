The Markets Are Setting Up For Another Move Down (Technically Speaking For The Week Of 3/30-4/3)

We're also starting to see some yields come down pretty sharply.

My normal economic analysis -- which is based on the business cycle model developed by Arthur Burns and Geoffrey Moore -- is not effective during the current situation when national productive capabilities are shutdown for national health reasons. Instead, I'm using the National Pandemic Adjustment Period concept developed by St. Louis Fed President James Bullard.

Right now, my main concern is the credit markets, which were seizing due to a massive cash grab on the part of everybody. In response, the Federal Reserve stepped in to provide a backstop to the entire fixed income market. The pressure is easing. AAA yields (in blue) have dropped significantly. BBB yields (in red) have also come down but not to the same degree. CCC yields are also a bit lower right now.

Yields are also coming down across the maturity spectrum: The entire 1-10 year corporate complex's yield is moving lower, as is ... ... the longer parts of the curve.

There is still some stress in the commercial paper market: 30-day (in red) and 90-day (in blue) non-financial commercial paper rates are still somewhat elevated and volatile. However, rates are currently below levels from a year ago.

30-day (in red) and 90-day (in blue) rates for financial commercial paper is also elevated. But, it too is below rates from a year ago.

Finally, while financial stress is still high, it's not as high as during the Great Recession. The St. Louis Financial Stress Index is currently below the highs of the Great Recession. And ... ... last week, the index dipped a bit lower. This is only one week's worth of data, so don't read too much into it. However, a dip lower is obviously better than an increase.

Let's turn to this week's performance tables: This was another poor week for the markets. There are three key pieces of information above. First, Treasuries were modestly higher, indicating there is still a very large safety bid in the market. Second, larger-cap indexes did fairly well, all things considered. However, notice the sharp drop in smaller-caps indexes: micro-caps declined 7.2%, small-caps were down 7.05%, and mid-caps were off 6.16%. Sector performance was negative as well. First, only three sectors rallied. Energy was the top performer; it rallied on the back of news of a possible oil market deal. But the remaining two top performers were defensive -- staples and health care. All other sectors were down.

In wrapping up the week's activities, let's start with the Treasury market: The entire Treasury curve still has a strong bid, indicating there is still a very large safety bid in the market.

Next, let's look at the 2-month sector charts, starting with the defensive sectors: All have rebounded from lows. But all four are also stuck at 20-day EMAs. A majority of the aggressive sectors have the same issue. Only energy (top row, second from right) has moved through its EMA.

Next, here is the 30-day chart of the SPY, which is still the key chart: On March 26, prices hit resistance at the lower bound of the gap lower on March 12. They trended sideways for three more days before gapping lower on Wednesday. They were unable to make a significant move above the 200-day EMA. They have traded sideways since, using the 38.2% Fib level for support. When we look at the 2-week chart, we get this: There's about 26 points between the low of the last three days and the low established earlier in the month.

And finally, we have the daily charts of the small-cap indexes: Small-caps accelerated their move lower at the end of this week, as did ... ... micro-caps.

Let's add up the technical data:

Smaller-cap indexes had bigger losses this week. Smaller-cap losses accelerated at the end of the week The Treasury market still has a very strong bid A majority of sectors are trapped at their 20-day EMAs The larger-cap indexes haven't been able to make a strong move higher.

All of this is occurring against a fundamental backdrop where the next batch of economic data will be horrendous.

Next week isn't setting up very well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.