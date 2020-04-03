U.S. Indexes Will Reach A Bottom Within The Next 24 Months

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Daniel Balthazard as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

As we enter critical weeks which will provide clarity about Covid-19 "true" impact on the global economy, I want to share my long-term outlook on the S&P 500. I project the current crisis to land between 2010 and 1929. The S&P 500 could correct below the 1,000 mark over the next 24 months, while earnings will decline by more than 90%.

The last decade: US markets grew annually between 16 and 23%

Through the last decade, we saw an ever increasing disconnect between stock markets and the real economy. As shown in the table below in the column "Low to High," US markets have outpaced US GDP growth over the same period by a large margin. Despite the latest correction over the last month, indexes remain with juicy annual growth rate over the last 10 years, as displayed in the column "2010 Low to Latest."

Source: personal table compiled with Swissquote data

European and Asian markets are not as overvalued as they have not seen the same trends in corporate debts and share buyback, hence the lower compounded annual growth (see image below).

It becomes obvious that US stock markets, and foreign markets as well, still need to correct to reconnect with the last decade of GDP growth we went through. The current crisis will also generate a new context for what lies ahead in terms of economic conditions.

S&P 500 long term outlook: how earnings will evolve

I have taken a close look at how earnings progressed through the last two main crisis, 1929 and 2010, along with index valuation. Although it is too early to call, I built a scenario with similar patterns to see where it could bring us.

1929: Earnings went down 70% from market high, reaching the bottom in November 1934. It took close to 20 years to reach back the same profit level, reached in November 1947. At that point, the index was still 28% below market high.

2010: Earnings collapsed rapidly by 40% over the first 12 months, but it reached its low only after 24 months at an astonishing 91% drop from its peak. It took more than 4 years to come back to May '07 level in 2011. By then, the index was still down 11% from the market summit.

2020 (my scenario): From an economy standpoint, the start of this crisis is much more severe than 1929 and 2010 as the Global economy is coming to an halt in a matter of days/weeks. Governments and central banks are rapidly deploying measures to support, at unprecedented levels. Many companies and individuals do not have the financial flexibility to face this context, which in the weeks to come will compound its impact and severity. Even as we will come out of the Covid-19 lockdown, consumers will be cautious with their spending as will be most companies which will have proceeded with massive layoffs and work-time reductions. Debt refinancing will become challenging for many companies with weak balance sheet and some industries will be reshaped inside out. On the back of these assumptions, my earnings scenario for the S&P 500 is landing somewhere in between 1929 and 2010. I don't see the World dragging on for 20 years to catch up on earnings, as it did in 1929. But I don't either see a V-shape rebound like seen in the 2010 crisis. I envision the world to come out of this crisis with a new vision on many fronts: how we spend & borrow, how we travel, how we work, how we save for rainy days, what return investors will expect, what sustainability will mean beyond environmental concerns, and the list goes on. I expect S&P 500 earnings to fall faster than they did in the first 12 months of the 2010 crisis and to reach a similar low point after 24 months. The faster decline is linked to the World being neutral, and for longer than just a few weeks. From their on, we would proceed to a slow and consistent profit growth over the next decade with an expectation to reach 2017 earnings after 10 years. The S&P 500 index would still be 28% below its February 2020 high after 10 years of slow growth, somewhat connecting to the situation experienced in 1929, although it was still down 28%, 20 years after reaching its high.

Source: personal tables and forecast; S&P earnings data from Macrotrends.net

Conclusion

As we continue our journey into this economic crisis, where we are yet to see the full magnitude of the measures to be taken by governments, central banks and companies, my recommendation would be to act prudently before taking long positions in this market. As seen in 1929 and 2010, stock markets still need more time to digest all information and reach their bottom. I encourage you to list your preferred companies and validate their financials and stock price back in 2010, and start mapping what could be the potential scenario for them. From there, you can devise a clear plan in terms of entry price to start building your positions. Pay special attention to current ratio, capital spending requirements, long-term debt refinancing dates, covenants and pension plan exposure, as the risks will come from these fronts.

As described above, we are far from the market bottom which allows you plenty of time to plan your way forward, gather more information and make educated decisions. Good luck to all with your investments and stay healthy!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.