Dunkin' Brands: Down, But Positioned For Growth Post Recession

Overview of Dunkin' Brands

The Dunkin' Brands Group (DNKN) is a franchisor of two quick-service restaurants; Dunkin' (formerly Dunkin' Donuts) and Baskin-Robbins. Their business model is asset-light with a 100% franchised model. The financials have been reliable and provide strong free cash flow conversion.

I have been a long-term investor in Dunkin' because of their ability to grow their dividend. They are successfully doing so by consistently achieving positive same-store sales coupled with growth opportunities west of the Mississippi.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic has created challenging times, especially for a company that requires a capital intensive growth strategy. I analyze why Dunkin' is still a good bet and is poised for success in the post-pandemic economy.

The analysis focuses on the Dunkin' U.S. because this segment makes up 78% of the company's revenue.

(Source: Dunkin' Brands Investor Relations)

Revenue Growth

Dunkin's cumulative average growth rate over the past five years is a very impressive 4.5%. What is driving the revenue growth is the positive same-store-sales from Dunkin' U.S. and new store openings from Dunkin U.S. and International. Last year, Dunkin' had a net of 385 additional locations; 211 U.S. and 174 international. Existing U.S. locations had a positive comp of 2.1%. The positive comp was driven in part by the successful re-branding of the name, dropping the donuts to become just Dunkin', that became official on January 1, 2019.

(Source: 10-K SEC.gov)

Dunkin' U.S. and International were the best performing businesses at Dunkin' with the growth of 5.0% and 7.6%, respectively. With their existing base performing so strongly, it takes the pressure off the new location expansion. But there has been a lot of pull demand from existing and new franchisees to continue the expansion.

(Source: Dunkin' Brands Investor Relations)

Dunkin' is based in the northeast, and that is where the core of its business is located. As you can see from the map above, the northeast region is saturated. If the east, west, and pacific northwest regions were to become as saturated as the northeast, 25,000 additional locations would be necessary to meet that demand. That is highly unlikely to ever happen, especially with the strong foothold that Starbucks (SBUX) has on the west, but it shows that their expansion of a couple hundred additional locations per year is very conservative.

While Dunkin' has been experiencing accelerating growth, this will end immediately due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the March 19th 8-K filed with the SEC, Dunkin' said its limiting services and extending its payment terms for its franchisees. This will, ultimately, have a material impact on their financials and sales will decline.

All Dunkin' U.S. and Baskin-Robins U.S. and Canada restaurants are temporarily limiting service to carry-out, drive-thru ordering, and delivery with a select number of locations also offering curbside service. Dunkin' Brands is also temporarily extending payment terms for royalties and advertising fees (and certain other items) for its franchisees in the U.S. and Canada in order to provide them with more financial flexibility to enable them to better support their employees and guests as a result of the impact of the COVID-19 health crisis. Dunkin' Brands does not expect these actions to have any impact on its ability to meet its cash needs in the ordinary course, or to comply with the covenants under its securitization.

Improvement to Margins

Prior to the IPO, Dunkin's strategy was focused on growing revenue, and they were able to achieve this by rapidly expanding the menu. The menu expansion led to additional labor at each location due to the complexity of the menu. Franchisees were not pleased with the expanded menu because it significantly reduced their margins.

Dunkin' tested a simplified menu in 2017. It proved to improve margins, so they then rolled this out to almost 1,000 locations to improve franchisee profitability. Not only did this improve the margins, but it also improved the customer experience by shortening the wait times for food and beverage items. This led to the simplified menu rolling out to the remaining locations in Q1 of 2018.

The improved margins translated into higher operating income as a percent of revenue for the company. Operating income as a percent of revenue increased from 30.5% in 2016 to 32.9% in 2019. 2019 had the largest improvement, and that is the first full year of having the simplified menu at all locations.

(Source: 10-K SEC.gov)

Dividend

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the dividend at Dunkin' was very healthy and there was not a concern with it continuing to grow.

Dividend growth leveled out at 8% over the last three years.

Dividend yield is 3.14%.

Payout ratio 54%.

Dividend payout increased for the past seven years.

(Source: Dividend.com)

COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Dunkin'

What is going to drive continued dividend growth is the ability to increase revenue and improve margins. Dunkin' has proven successful at both.

But times are different. It appears we are in an economic shutdown for another one to two months, which will likely be followed by a recovery that could either be slow or it could be v-shaped, it's hard to tell today.

Dunkin' is still operating but in a limited capacity. And with many people not leaving their homes, sales are plummeting. Now the balance sheet is more important than ever. Part of the reason I believe Dunkin' is poised for success after the economic shutdown is over is the fact that they are an asset-light business model. They are very well capitalized with $708 million cash on hand and can put a hold on many of their expenses during the next two months.

The franchisees are eligible for the government relief package for small businesses, as long as they have fewer than 500 employees. What would make the most sense for these qualifying franchisees is to apply for the Paycheck Protection Program, which will allow for eight weeks of payroll to be covered and will not need to be paid back if no layoffs occur. It is unknown if the $349 billion allocated to this program will be sufficient to cover many of the small businesses that the franchisees fall under. That should be known by mid-April.

Conclusion

Dunkin' has a business that will rebound as people return to work.

Dunkin' is well capitalized and is able to reduce expenses during this economic shutdown.

Existing franchisees may be able to tap into the Payroll Protection Program.

I do believe the dividend will be suspended for one to two quarters, then will be reinstituted at a lower payout than the $0.4025 paid out in Q1 2020. But it has the ability to grow very rapidly in the economic recovery.

Dunkin's management is proven at executing successful strategies to grow revenue and improve margin.

In times of economic uncertainty, I want to invest in industry leaders. Dunkin' is the leader in sales of drip coffee, iced brew coffee, donuts, and bagels.

(Source: Dunkin' Brands Investor Relations)

Disclosure: I am/we are long DNKN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.