This Is How We Continue To Beat The Markets

The market is forward looking so we also take a look at the future. We are not waiting for the worst to be over and making a list of bargains.

Let's start off with some performance relative to the S&P 500 (SPY). We manage 3 model portfolios; our flagship portfolio is the Friedrich Final Four Model Portfolio. While it has fallen some this last month it remains well ahead of major market indices.

Since its inception on August 7, 2017, the S&P 500 Index has gained only 2.95% while our model portfolio has gained 49.96% (as of market close last Friday, March 27). The portfolio is currently 40% in cash.

Early Recognition

We recognized that a problem was emerging as early as mid-January but waited for confirmation before sounding the alarm for subscribers and started selling our weaker positions from the portfolios, moving more to cash.

By the middle of the first week in March we had completed our selling and were ready to ride the storm. We even sold companies that had been added just weeks earlier. Everything seemed to be changing almost daily. And that part of the equation continues with news about the Fed (Federal Reserve Bank of the U.S.) pledging to inject $4T of liquidity into the financial system and the federal government passing three coronavirus relief packages totaling more than $2T. Some people have referred to these pieces of legislation as stimulus but that would be incorrect. While many on Wall Street may think these efforts will stimulate economic growth, the purpose of all that money is merely an attempt to stabilize the economy, increase medical research, provide assistance to individuals and companies that need it to survive, and to keep as many people as possible from losing jobs and becoming homeless.

People are still losing jobs at an alarming rate that is worse than anything this country has experienced since statistics have been kept. Last week the U.S. economy had 3.28 million new unemployment claims. This week even worse, with 6.6 million new claims. We expect millions more over the next 4 weeks.

The employment situation report for March just came out this morning and the headline job losses number was 701,000 (consensus was 150,000). The reason the number was not in the millions is because it was based upon a survey taken during the first two weeks of the prior month, so the report will not have captured the huge job losses that occurred during the 3rd and 4th weeks of March. I expect the report in May (for April) to be the worst in history by a very long shot. It could top 10 million jobs because it will include many of the change in jobs from mid-March to mid-April.

The rapid loss of jobs can be attributed to actions taken primarily by state Governors who decided to order the closing of all non-essential businesses and asking people to shelter-in-place. These orders at both the state and local levels may account for nearly 90% of the U.S. population. This was the correct action to take but it is now obvious that it was taken later than it should have been. Hopefully, this is a lesson that everyone will have learned in case there is a next time.

Nonetheless, much of the economy has ground to a halt and many industries and their employees are suffering. Relief from the federal government and the Fed will help slow but not stop the bleeding. As long as nearly a third of the U.S. population remains in self quarantine the economy will continue to contract.

Identifying Industries that would Suffer Most

It didn't take much to figure out that the travel industry would go through a very difficult few months as airlines reduced flights by the thousands due to lack of demand and government restrictions. Hotels, motels, rental car companies, amusement parks, theaters, restaurants and convention centers were also obvious picks to suffer far above average losses.

Then, as the governors of New York and California began to order their respective economies to shut down to fight against the spread of the virus, we assumed that there would be additional states and cities across the country mimicking the actions. Suddenly, all retail outlets in many states were going to close, businesses large and small would either lose business or have orders postponed for months into the future. Only a few essential businesses that interface with the public would be allowed to remain open such as grocers, pharmacies, gas stations and businesses that are needed to support and repair the nation's vital infrastructure.

Some businesses are adapting with employees who can work from home (telecommuting) or focusing on home deliveries of essentials such as meals, groceries, prescriptions and items ordered online. This is often a difficult adjustment but it may have a lasting impact on the economy if the virus remains with us for too long.

Now, we believe that many commercial real estate companies will be in danger of defaulting on debt covenants because their tenant may not be able to pay rent while their respective rented spaces remain empty of customers and employees. That could even spread to residential real estate owners to some degree in areas that are hardest hit. Overall, the real estate business could be negatively impacted as foot traffic of potential buyers dries up in many areas. If the stay at home policies remain in place for very long, it could cause home prices to falter in the near term.

On the other hand, when restrictions are lifted it could cause a significant boost for some industries, including real estate. But landlords of all stripes could still suffer due to delayed or reduced cash flows and added debt burdens. Some of the revenue that is being missed will never be recouped; it will be lost forever for many other businesses, also.

I could go on with this section but that would be redundant considering all that has already been published here on Seeking Alpha and elsewhere. So, now let's look at future prospects.

Underperforming Picks

Every investor and system will make selections that do not perform as expected. Some even lose money. This is where diversification plays a welcome role. We tend to start with a small position, never more than 2% of the total portfolio, with any new addition. This limits the potential gain but also limits any potential losses from any one stock. Even if one stock loses 30%, that loss only translates to a 0.6% loss for the portfolio.

In addition, we only add stocks that our algorithm rates as substantially undervalued. This also provides us with some margin of safety on each stock. But we have had a few stocks that dropped substantially after purchase. The reality of investing is that an occasional loser is unavoidable.

The key to successful portfolio management is to let the winners run and limit your losses. In the end the losers end up being a very small percentage of the portfolio while the winners become an increasing percentage. Periodic pruning of the losers also helps.

It can be difficult to admit a mistake but successful portfolio management requires us all to do just that from time to time.

Looking into the Future

As we all know, the stock and bond markets are forward looking. Until all the bad news can be quantified and priced into the markets, though, the current trends should continue because the markets hate uncertainty. But the point at which the unknown becomes known and quantifiable is approaching soon, possibly in the next 2-4 weeks. When we hit the peak of newly reported confirmed cases and deaths, meaning that the daily tallies of each begin to fall, the future damage to the economy will be better understood and priced into the market.

At about that point, or shortly before, we should experience capitulation in stocks with a big down day with a mid-to-late day reversal. That is when the proverbial "blood will be running in the streets," to partially quote Sir John Templeton, and it should mark the bottom, at least for 2020. No one knows with certainty what will happen in 2021 because there are still too many variables that could change the future so we will address next year as events begin to unfold later in 2020.

Searching for Bargains

We continually assess stocks to develop a list to buy when the bottom has been achieved. We focus on free cash flow, efficient capital allocation, and consistently superior results to identify the highest quality management teams. Of course, we also look at debt levels, solvency issues, potential dividend cuts and other analysis that we believe could hinder recovery.

The time will come, we believe, relatively soon when investors need to be prepared to capture some of the best bargains of the decade, maybe of a lifetime. Are you ready?

