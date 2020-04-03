Whiting Petroleum's Painful Restructuring

It's a painful time to be a shale operator right now, but it's a hellish time to be one with little to no substantive hedges to protect from the recent plunge in oil and gas prices. The perfect example of the latter is Whiting Petroleum (WLL). On April 1st, the company filed for voluntary protection under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code. This move sent shares of the oil and gas E&P (exploration and production) firm plummeting to all-new lows. It also means a massive (but not complete) wipe-out for shareholders in the business.

Warning signs

There were a number of warning signs for shareholders of Whiting in recent weeks. The first of these came from yours truly. On March 2nd, I published an article calling the situation 'awfully bad' for the business. I did rate it a neutral opportunity at the time because of one positive aspect to the firm: its exposure to energy prices. You see, poor hedging works both ways. When energy prices tank, the lack of hedging punches you down. When energy prices rise, the lack of hedging helps you soar.

According to its 10-K, the company had only 10.19 million barrels worth of crude hedged for this year. That translates to 39.7% of its guided oil output and only 24.2% of its total output for the year. Next year, this falls to just 1.10 million barrels, or 4.3% of this year's oil output and 2.6% of total output. This is nowhere near what investors should want for a firm with the kind of debt that Whiting has, but with the uncertainty in the oil patch, a surge in pricing (say, because of a new OPEC+ agreement) would have pushed cash flow expectations higher. It's because of this dynamic that I have, for years, said that Whiting can be a bull's best friend if bulls are right about energy pricing moving higher while being a bear's best friend if bears are right about energy pricing moving lower.

My concern wasn't the only red flag though. On March 16th, only about three weeks after it initiated guidance, management revised their capex budget considerably. They elected to cut spending by about 30%, or $185 million, to between $400 million and $435 million for the year. This is not, in and of itself, a huge red flag. After all, a number of companies in the energy patch justifiably revised plans following the plunge in pricing. What was more distressing was the series of events that occurred in the last few days of March.

On March 26, the management team at Whiting decided to revise their compensation agreements. This allowed them to collect cash payments leading up to the filing of $14.6 million. That's never a great sign. Then, on March 27th, the really bad news hit. On that day, the company took two drastic actions. The first was the adoption of a Shareholder Rights Plan that included a Preferred stock rights arrangement. This move allowed the company to protect their NOLs (Net Operating Losses) under IRC Section 382. Whiting has about $3.4 billion worth of usable federal NOLs, which could go on to be worth a great deal of money on their own. In the event of a change of control (which does occur in bankruptcy but may occur in other circumstances), these risks being wiped out.

The second major development on March 27th was the announcement by management that they had elected to draw the remaining $650 million available to them under their revolving credit facility. All of the other developments before this were odd occurrences that suggested trouble was on the way (think death by a thousand cuts) but they could be explained away individually in other ways. The drawing on the credit facility, on the other hand, is a massive sign of issues. I don't believe I have ever seen an oil and gas firm draw on a facility like that for the sake of liquidity and not declare bankruptcy shortly thereafter. The reason for this move is that it provides cash that the business can use in bankruptcy and it can serve as leverage when negotiating restructuring terms.

Bankruptcy Terms

Generally speaking, bankruptcy means a complete wipeout for common shareholders. This is not the case for Whiting. Likely because of the timing of their filing, the company was able to negotiate something a little different. When it filed for protection on April 1st, it revealed its plan, which is as follows:

According to the firm's bankruptcy filing, we can think of their existing four main groups of parties in this case. These are the firm's credit facility holder, its Senior Notes holders, its shareholders, and everybody else who has a claim with the firm (employees owed wages, the government in the form of taxes, etc.). Let's start with the simplest two. The 'everybody else' category will receive payment in cash in full for what they are owed. Likewise, their credit facility holder will also be compensated in full. This will either take the form of a cash payout for the $1.072 billion they are owed or it will be done through refinancing in what the company is referring to as an Exit Facility.

Next, we have the Senior Notes investors. This group will equitize their holdings. In essence, the $2.371 billion in debt owed to them will be wiped out. In exchange, those debtholders will receive 97% of the equity in the restructured firm. This equity will also be accompanied by warrants that allow the holders to receive more stock in the firm on a pro rata basis over the next few years (one class of warrants for four years, and one for five). Existing common shareholders, meanwhile, will receive the other 3% of the equity in the new business. They, too, will walk away with warrants.

In addition to the four classes I discussed, there is another group that is set to receive a piece of the pie: management. The 100% equity split between debtholders and shareholders will be diluted (on a pro rata basis for each side) to grant management up to 8% ownership in the new firm. At least half of this will be made available immediately upon exit from the restructuring process. The firm may also vote to create a similar plan for key employees not covered under this arrangement, but that will be voted on at a later time.

For those interested, the warrants are pretty intriguing. The first set of them, dubbed Warrant A, will be executed on a non-cash basis over a four-year period. They will entitle the holders to their pro rata share of 10% of the stock in the new firm in an amount that translates to a 110% recovery to the holders of the Senior Notes Claims. This will be inclusive of non-default interest. The second set, Warrant B, will do the same thing but will be good for 5% of the stock over five years and at an implied 125% recovery to the Senior Notes Claims. This creates a great deal of uncertainty as to exactly how much common shareholders will receive, but the bottom line is that they will walk away with something as opposed to nothing. That's likely why shares of the firm are still trading at $0.37 or so as opposed to a few cents. It is also worth noting that, following the drawdown on the company's revolving credit facility, it currently has $585 million in cash and cash equivalents on hand. That will allow it, management thinks, to avoid taking on another DIP (debt-in-possession) financier in order to have the cash needed to maintain operations through the restructuring process.

Takeaway

Right now, the picture facing Whiting and its shareholders is not good. There were several red flags coming up to this point, and the sad truth is that with its hedging so bad, it's not a surprise that the business ended up filing for protection. What is surprising to me is how quickly management went that route. I would have expected them to drag it out for several more months, but that underscores at least one of two points: either management wanted to make a deal now when it had more leverage or the picture within the business was really just that bad. Either way, investors have likely seen most of the worst by this point. Since they will receive some value from this restructuring, the company does have some residual value, but where precisely that is on the scale will take time and more information to figure out. In the meantime, investors should tread cautiously.

