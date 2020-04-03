Flowers Foods Is Too Expensive

Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) is interesting in that it's not really been impacted by the market downturn we've seen in 2020. In fact, shares are down only about .9% since January 1st. This is obviously because the market perceives that this investment is safer than most at the moment. I thought I'd check in on the company, to see if that assumption is warranted or not. I think there's certainly value here, and I think the company is largely recession resistant, I also think the shares are too optimistically priced. For that reason, I can't recommend buying at current levels. That said, there's obviously value here, and I think the options market provides a great alternative to either buying today, which is risky, or waiting for shares to drop, which is interminably boring. I think selling puts on this wonderful business produces a win-win trade. I'll go through my reasons for avoiding the shares and selling puts below.

Financial Snapshot

Over the past five years, revenue has grown at a CAGR of about 1.76%, but net income is actually lower now than it was in 2015. It's barely budged from where it was in 2016. Normally, this would be a sign of trouble for me, because I wonder about companies that grow revenue consistently but never turn a profit. It prompts the question: if growing sales won't increase your bottom line, what will? That's not the case here, though, as there have been legitimate, non recurring reasons for why net income hasn't kept pace with sales growth.

For instance, the company experienced a huge uptick in operating earnings over the past two years relative to 2017 in large measure because in 2017 the company experienced a $104 million restructuring charge. Net income over the past two years was barely unchanged from the year this restructuring happened because the company moved from an $827 k tax benefit in 2017 to income tax expenses of $40 million in 2018 and $47.5 million in 2019. At this point, I was going to poke fun at leftists who suggest that corporations don't pay their "fair share" of the tax burden, but I'll skip it this time.

Management has been generally shareholder friendly in my opinion. Over the past five years, they've returned just over $702 million to owners in the form of ever growing dividend payments, and bought just over $78 million of stock. I like the fact that dividend payments have dwarfed the money spent on buybacks, as I consider the latter to be a less efficient means of delivering value to owners. In any case, this combination of buyback and dividend increase has resulted in dividends per share growing at a CAGR of ~5.6%.

It's not all sunshine and lollipops over at Flowers Foods, though, as the company has increased debt and resulting interest expenses massively over the past five years. This fact, plus the relatively high payout ratio (currently about 96%) suggests to me that the dividend growth owners have enjoyed over the past five years will likely slow in future. I don't think the dividend is in danger of being cut anytime soon, given the following table of financial obligations that I've compiled for your enjoyment and edification. The problem as far as I can tell is that financing decisions made over the past five years. The way the company has conducted business over the past five years will need to change, and the company may need to give earnings a chance to catch up to dividends before any new increases might be had.

Source: latest 10-K

Source: Company filings

In sum, I would suggest that Flowers Foods is financially "fine." It's not likely to blow the doors off in regard to profit growth, but in my view it's not in danger of running into financial trouble in the immediate term. It's certainly a company that I'd be willing to own at the right price.

The Stock

The notion of needing to buy at the right price sets up a discussion of the stock perfectly if I do say so myself. The idea that I often express (some less charitable individuals would say "go on about") on this forum and in "real" life is that a great business can be a terrible investment at the wrong price, and a troubled company can be a good investment at the right price. There's a disconnect between the quality of the business, and the stock that is often a poor proxy for it. In my estimation, the only way that an investor can make money with stocks is to exploit the disconnects between collective perception as expressed by the stock price and the underlying firm. For that reason, I need to write about the stock itself as a thing distinct from the underlying business.

When I judge the relative investment merits of a stock, I use a few tools, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value like earnings, free cash flow and the like. In my view, the lower the cost of $1 of future earnings, the better. It is definitionally a less risky proposition to buy an equity more cheaply on this basis than others. In particular, I want to see the stock trading inexpensively relative to both the overall market and to its own history. On that basis, Flowers Foods is hardly inexpensive, per the following.

Data by YCharts

In addition to looking at simple ratios of price to some measure of value, I try to understand the market's current assumptions embedded in price. If the market is too optimistic about the long run future of a company, that's a dangerous investment in my estimation. In order to gauge the market's current assumptions, I employ the methodology described by Professor Stephen Penman in his book "Accounting for Value." In this book, Penman shows investors how they can use the magic of high school algebra to isolate the "g" (growth) variable in a finance formula to work out what the market must be "thinking" at the moment. Turning this analytical lens on Flowers Foods suggests to me that the company will grow at a perpetual rate of about 7%. I consider this to be a very optimistic forecast, and for that reason I can't recommend buying the shares at current levels.

Options To the Rescue

While I think the shares are too expensive at the moment, there's obviously value here. I would be happy to own this company at a much lower price than is currently on offer. This willingness presents me with a choice. I can sit and wait for the shares to drop in price, eventually. Boring! Alternatively, I can make some money off of my willingness to buy at a certain price. I make money in this way by selling put options at strike prices equal to a price I'm willing to pay for the shares.

At the moment, my preferred options to sell are the October puts with a strike of $17.5. These are currently bid-asked at $1.05-$1.60. If the investor simply takes the bid on these puts, and is subsequently exercised, they'll be buying at a 21% discount to the current price. Holding all else constant, that would represent a P/E multiple of about 16 and a dividend yield of about 4.6%. I would be very happy owning these shares at that valuation.

In fairness, I should point out the risks associated with this strategy. Every investment comes with risks, and short put options are no different. I think the risks of put options are very similar to the risks associated with a long stock position. If the shares drop in price, the stockholder loses money, and the short put writer will be obliged to buy the stock. Thus, both long stock and short put investors are "on the same side of the table" and want to see higher stock prices. Also, some (though certainly not all) short put writers don't want to actually buy the stock, they simply want to collect premia. For the record, I'm not such a put writer, as I'm happy owning stocks at the right price. For people interested only in premia, though, actually owning the stock is a problem.

In my view, put writers take on risk, but they take on less risk (sometimes significantly less risk) than stock buyers. Put sellers generate income simply for taking on the obligation to buy a business that they like at a price that they find attractive. This is an objectively better circumstance than the person who takes the prevailing market price for the shares. This is why I consider the risks of selling puts on a given day to be far lower than the risks associated with simply buying the stock on that day. Selling puts is analogous to receiving money for taking on the obligation to buy the stuff you were going to buy anyway, at a lower price than is currently on offer. There's risk there, but it's far less than simply buying in my estimation. Using Flowers Foods as an example, the investor who takes on the obligation to buy at a net price of $16.45 ($17-premium received), is taking on some risk, but is taking on objectively less risk than the person who simply buys at $21.

Conclusion

While I think there's obviously value here, I must remind readers that investors access the future cash flows of a given company via the stock, and that stock trades in a public market that goes through bouts of mania and despair. In my experience, buying when the market is tending toward mania is never a good idea. While these shares aren't the most excessively priced stocks I've ever seen, they are certainly more expensive than is warranted by the likely future growth in dividends in my estimation. That said, I would certainly buy the shares if they dropped in price to yield over 4.5%. Rather than wait for that price, which may never come, I'll be selling put options on these shares, and I recommend investors do the same. I think the same company can be either a great investment or a poor investment at different prices. In my view, the current price suggests future returns will be poor here. If I'm exercised at a net price of about $16.45, I'll be happy as I think that price will generate great returns going forward.

Additional disclosure: I'll be selling the puts described in this article.