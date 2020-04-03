Flowers Foods Is Too Expensive
by: Patrick Doyle
Summary
Although the market is probably correct that this is a recession resistant company, the shares are too richly priced in my estimation.
I think the dividend is certainly safe, but the growth investors have enjoyed over the past five years will likely slow.
An alternative to buying shares or waiting for them to drop in price is to sell put options. I walk investors through my preferred trade at the moment.
Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) is interesting in that it's not really been impacted by the market downturn we've seen in 2020. In fact, shares are down only about .9% since January 1st. This