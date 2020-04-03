National Express Is A Great Opportunity Amid The Chaos

The stock currently trades with a high dividend yield and an attractive multiple relative to his previous history. Investors who can hold this stock should see significant returns once the coronavirus storm passes.

Sticky revenues and long-term contracts should see the business get through 2020 and 2021.

This stock is a consistent and growing dividend payer, but 2020 difficulties have been overly priced in by the market.

Market price action in recent weeks has thrown up some amazing opportunities for investors with a higher risk appetite and a long-term holding time period.

National Express Group Plc (OTC:NXPGY) is a transport company that has quietly built a reputation as a reliable and growing dividend payer over the last several years. The market’s uncertain immediate outlook gives you this stock at half price.

National Express is not a fancy business or a glamorous one. We don’t read about it much. It is quietly well managed and positioned in areas that generate decently predictable revenues and cash flows over the medium term. Its dividend record in prior years is excellent and despite a difficult 2020 no doubt, the company is well positioned to operate robustly.

The business

The principal activity of the Company is providing mass passenger transport services. The Company's operations are carried out through its Trains, Bus, Coach, and Coach and Bus division. The business is split into four geographic reporting segments: the UK, North America, Spain and Morocco, and Germany.

United Kingdom

National Express runs a large UK bus operation in the West Midlands, including the major city of Birmingham, which is the largest local bus market in the UK excluding London. It also operates in several other towns and cities. Outside of London, bus routes in the UK are deregulated. While it might not be that difficult to enter this market once an operating license has been obtained, in reality this is a sector where size does give a competitive advantage in terms of fleet costs and the network benefits that come from having a regional scale.

National Express in the UK is a brand name for long distance coach journeys. Indeed, National Express is the only coach operator in the UK offering a nationwide network servicing around 900 destinations. This business has been successful in growing passenger numbers in recent years.

In early 2017, the company made a smart decision to get out of the UK rail business, the UK business has seen improving quality of its revenues and profits and has a much lower risk profile.

In the past two years both the bus and coach businesses have had good trading. The coach business had record sales in 2019, while the West Midlands bus business has been increasing its passenger numbers and revenues. Profits and profit margins have made good progress.

Operating margin in this segment has gone from 10% in 2015 to 14% in 2019.

ALSA segment: Spain and Morocco

Unlike the UK bus market excluding London, the bus market in Spain is regulated. Operators compete for route concessions and are awarded exclusivity on them for a lengthy period. The long-distance contracts usually last for about 10 years, while the regional and urban city contracts are also multi-year contracts. Since entering Spain in 2005, National Express has made a few bolt-on acquisitions to gain a foothold in new geographies and grow its share of the market.

ALSA’s contract retention performance has been good. In 2019 it retained its largest urban contract in Bilbao for a further 10 years and received a five-year extension on the contract for Madrid.

ALSA had its best year in 2019 and is seeing its investment in revenue management services pay off, with a decent increase in passenger revenues and occupancy rates, although margins have come down slightly due to fuel costs and rising driver wages.

Morocco is growing fast as the market continues to open and ALSA has been successful in adding new contracts. It carried 190m passengers in Morocco in 2019, up 20% from 2018.

Operating margin in this segment has gone from 14% in 2015 to 13% in 2019.

North America

National Express entered America in 1998 when it bought a school bus business. The company has built up this business over the years through winning new contracts and buying smaller operators. It is the second-largest operator of school buses in North America behind UK peer, FirstGroup.

Usually school bus revenues are contracted for a period of five years. The contracts are given directly by school boards. Only approximately one third of this market is currently outsourced to private operators as many schools run their own services. However, pressure on school budgets has seen a gradual growing trend of outsourcing over the years.

The company has stated that the current contract retention rate in the 2019-20 bidding season is running around 92%, with average pricing growing faster than wage inflation. This should help profit margins improve further in 2020.

In sterling terms revenues have nearly doubled, thanks to acquisitions in the period 2015 to 2019 and 2019 saw record revenues and profits from this segment. Operating margin in this segment has stayed flat at 10% between 2015 and 2019.

Germany

National Express operates in the German rail market. It runs Rhine-Munster express services and has contracts to run three Rhine-Ruhr express services. The contracts run for up to 15 years.

The German market is opening to competition and new routes are scheduled to become available for bidding on over the coming years. National Express has been readying to launch its new services on its Ruhr routes, ordering trains and recruiting employees, with the second route launched in December 2019 and the third route due to launch in December 2020.

Profits in this segment are still modest, but should see good growth as its new contracts kick in. Operating margin in this segment has gone from -2% in 2016 to 6% in 2019.

Financials

Most of National Express’s business is very asset heavy. At first sight, it is also not amazingly profitable, with operating profit margins that The Global Investor thinks are OK rather than good. This means its return on capital employed is relatively modest and which is the sign of a solid rather than brilliant business.

However, National Express’s balance sheet does have a lot of goodwill, nearly £1.6 billion of it, due to all the acquisitions it has completed over the years. If we strip this out, then the return on the closing level of operating capital employed in 2019 was a very respectable at 17.4%. With management targeting 15% returns on new investments, The Global Investor thinks this is realistic.

National Express has been able to borrow very cheaply. It has raised £414m at 1.92% on a US private placement, which will not be drawn until May 2020. It has also issued a bond for £250m due in 2028 at 2.375%. National Express is carrying a lot of debt (which would explain the high volatility in the stock price in the last couple of weeks) and this would take just over 14 years to pay off at current annual free cash flow levels. Annual gross interest is covered 4.7 times by annual operating profits. While these debt levels are quite high, the stability of revenues and cash flows means that they are manageable.

Growth outlook

While 2020 may be troublesome due to Covid-19, which management has recently updated upon in its COVID-19 update but the outlook for future profits growth looks good. The UK bus business was having some success with growing its passenger numbers, thanks to digital payments, low fare zones and new routes. Its coach business is considered to offer very good value for money compared with the rail travel.

The school business in the US was performing well, with price increases offering the promise of improved profit margins. The Transit business looks in good shape to grow. The recent acquisition of WeDriveU, a shuttle bus business, has strong potential to expand from just offering workplace shuttles into new areas like hospitals and universities.

ALSA should still have a good 2020 as new contracts in Spain and Morocco kick in. ALSA is expected to generate revenues of more than €1 billion compared with €941m in 2019. The growth of ancillary revenues from minicabs, sightseeing tours for cruise lines and the slow build-up of routes in Switzerland offer future growth potential, although perhaps post 2020. New German rail contracts are also seen contributing to decent revenue growth in 2020 and 2021.

These favourable contracts backdrop suggests that National Express can continue to deliver decent dividend growth, which in the UK is especially important for share price performance. Once the market reassesses the damage from Covid-19 and looks past 2020, the attraction of the shares will become obvious. At current prices, the shares offer a 2020 forecast dividend yield of 8%, with the prospect of reasonable dividend growth thereafter. This means the shares look offer both a good yield and capital gains potential.

Risks

The disruption from the coronavirus for a transport business like National Express is of course huge.

Other risks include political risk associated with ALSA’s Spanish long-distance business, where there have been some delays in renewing concessions. Losing concessions or retaining some on less favourable terms does have the potential to hit ALSA’s profits, although no impact from this process is expected in 2020, with a small reduction in 2021 possible.

A couple of potential risks on the balance sheet stand out: there was a significant increase in the company’s receivables balances as a percentage of revenues in recent years, which some investors may consider a red flag.

The provision for bad debts went up in 2018 and this might mean that the quality of the company’s revenues is not as good as they were before. Trade and other payables balance have grown quickly in recent years, more than doubling in size and increasing significantly as a percentage of revenues.

Summary

An 8% dividend yield and sticky revenues for the coming years, along with growth plans in most of its markets, along with decent margins (after adjusting for goodwill) mean that The Global Investor expects this stock to have considerable upside, with the strong possibility of the stock getting back to were it traded before the recent market sell off (implying a greater than 100% return), once the coronavirus situation normalises, which it will do, as we see China going back to work. The stock trades on a trailing P/E of 7.4x, when historically its trailing P/E has been in the 14-16x range.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NXPGY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.