Oil Changed Everything: The Setup For A Continued Stock Market Melt-Up

My formula for success? Rise early, work late, strike oil. - Jean Paul Getty

If you've been tracking my writings this year, you know from the signals in The Lead-Lag Report that I argued for a risk-off period in stocks Jan. 27 before the Coronavirus scare really took hold, and held on to that narrative throughout the collapse. March 6, I argued we could be due for a melt-up toward the end of the month, and we saw an incredible rally suddenly off the lows. I then got more neutral entering the week as I did not expect the move to be as violent as it was off the lows. That neutral stance has now altered meaningfully because of what's happened in the last two trading days of this week. Why? Because of oil.

As I mentioned recently on Twitter, I think the move in oil we are seeing this week is an extremely bullish indicator, if it can hold or extend its rally throughout the next couple of weeks. I talked about this in August, but it's worth repeating. Higher crude prices lead to cost-push inflation since rising input prices put upward pressure on the cost of production, thereby creating inflationary waves across the economy. Given the absolute carnage in the oil markets since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and its correlation to overall equity markets, seeing oil rally from the lows significantly is something to pay attention to.

On April 2, U.S. crude oil prices jumped 25% for the biggest one-day gain ever. It seems like every other day, some signals are happening in the market, to the upside and the downside, but for me, this is unequivocally bullish if it holds. Markets are forward looking, remember. We have had such a wave of bad news lately that you have to take a step back and remember that lows in the markets are made when the news cannot possibly get any worse, and it feels like a horrible time to invest – that's the contrarian way. I think this is among the clearest signal we’ve had yet of a bottoming process.

I’m saying this as someone who is NOT a perma-bull. Subscribers were warned to go “risk-off” Jan. 27 using weekly signals as outlined in the various white papers I co-authored on predicting stock market corrections and volatility. Signals for this week were across the board risk-off, but things are looking very interesting here. Oil and credit risk are deeply connected and relate to those very signals.

As risk asset prices have plummeted, the financial sector also has been shaken up given their exposure to oil and gas companies as providers of capital given the amount of leverage those types of companies have. But just as crashing oil prices bring front and center a doomsday scenario of mass defaults, especially in the shale gas industry, rising oil prices have the opposite effect. This could be the catalyst for things to recover here, especially if the rally continues above the $30 level, which is a level where we would see many bankruptcies start.

Big banks’ exposure to oil is no joke (see below). Billions of dollars in incremental energy reserves would subtract from their bottom lines because under the new Current Expected Credit Loss accounting model (CECL), banks will need to reflect lifetime losses for their oil exposures at an oil price today that's less than half of what it was at last checkup, on Dec. 31, 2019. According to Nordea’s Martin Enlund, “if ‘unforeseen losses’ show up in the high yield sector (very energy-heavy), it might damage the credit-cycle… and if the credit cycle cracks, forget about buybacks, M&A, and SPX’s current valuation.”

Source: oilprice.com, Morgan Stanley

Thus, the rally in oil prices this week is exceptionally bullish across industries if it manages to hold or continue the rally. Oil is a cost-push inflation indicator. If we get rising cost-push inflation, there's the potential for a steepening of the yield curve from current levels. As inflation expectations increase, bond yields will increase at the longer duration level, steepening the curve. We just talked about the risk banks would have if oil prices collapse, but the rally in oil prices would have a double positive effect on their balance sheets. Not only would they not only have the benefit of avoiding the amount of bankruptcies and loss provisions most have been fearing, but the yield curve likely would be steepening as well as a result. That indicates more robust economic growth in the future, good for financials, since they can take advantage of the borrow-short, lend-long business. A steep yield curve allows them to increase their net interest margin gains.

Also, look at how the TIP to IEF ratio is acting right now. You can think of the price ratio as a signal of the direction on inflation expectations. When TIP is outperforming IEF, it suggests reflationary expectations are rising. This is signaling to me that the market is starting to look past the coronavirus deflation shock, and the oil rally is supporting this notion. We might already have seen the bottom in stocks, and the flushing out of oil prices to 20-year lows is an excellent example of a potential market bottoming event. If the oil rally can hold and continue, we could have a sharp move higher just as it looks like the S&P 500 is about to retest its lows. Would you be surprised to see the fastest rally in market history after the fastest drop in history of 30% from the all-time highs?

There's one critical event that's happening right now, and it's the meeting between OPEC nations led by Saudi Arabia and Russia (seemingly brokered by President Trump). They are deciding on what could be a once-in-a-lifetime oil output cut. An agreement would be essential to stem the losses in the oil patch industry, and a significant reduction makes sense from all sides. There will be enormous pressure on the nations to support the coronavirus-affected world economy, at least in the short run, and this is one way to do it by pricing out mass defaults in the energy sector. As I mentioned in The Lead-Lag Report, this is going to be a pivotal moment in stock market history.

Remember that opportunity always exists when the crowd thinks it knows an unknowable future. Positive divergences are forming and it’s time to pay attention to what that might be saying.

*Like this article? Don't forget to hit the Follow button above!



Member warned to go risk-off Jan. 27. Now what? Sometimes, you might not realize your biggest portfolio risks until it’s too late. That’s why it’s important to pay attention to the right market data, analysis, and insights on a daily basis. Being a passive investor puts you at unnecessary risk. When you stay informed on key signals and indicators, you'll take control of your financial future. My award-winning market research gives you everything you need to know each day, so you can be ready to act when it matters most. Click here to gain access and try the Lead-Lag Report FREE for 14 days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.