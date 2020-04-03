CyrusOne: A Quality REIT At A Reasonable Price

Operates in an enviable space, as it benefits from some of the biggest themes in technology, such as the shift to the cloud, Big Data, AI and IoT.

Potential takeover catalyst in the medium term horizon could propel the share price to new highs.

Attractive risk / reward as 2021 growth expected to accelerate. Intrinsic value is likely close to $80 – $85 per share, representing an upside of >30%.

Price has been on the decline (15-20%, pre COVID-19) over the past six months following mixed results and a statement that it was not pursuing a sale process.

Good long-term investment, offering quality at a reasonable price. It is the fastest growing datacenter REIT, with above-average growth rates.

Investment Thesis

I believe CyrusOne is a good long-term investment as it offers quality at a reasonable price. CyrusOne is the operator that is most leveraged to growth in the cloud. With its hyperscale focus, I expect the company to continue to grow its share of bookings given its pending its expansion to Europe.

It is somewhat unique amongst its peers, given its operational excellence in modular construction methods, facilitating the building of large scale data center in an efficient manner using pre-fabricated components and template construction methods. Its speed to market in building out data halls continues to provide a competitive advantage to meeting customer demand.

I believe the market is over penalizing CyrusOne in the current economic uncertainty.

Amidst the market volatility, the S&P 500 is down 23.5% year-to-date. While the data centers have done relatively okay and are on average up 2.1% year-to-date, there has been a clear divergence in performance across players. Notably, the YTD performance of CyrusOne has been the most impacted. The stock has underperformed its competitors on a 1- and 3-year view with its share price falling during each of those measurement periods.

Since Q3 2019 where the stock peaked, the price has been on a decline following a mixed Q319 results and the company’s announcement that it is not pursuing a sale of the company. It is now trading at $61.4, 77% to the peak of $79.3. With the macro backdrop of rock bottom interest rates, I believe it is an opportune time to invest in CyrusOne and add a defensive holding given the resiliency of the data center model in the face of economic challenges in the current environment.

Long-term opportunity underpinned by positive secular trends

Data centers benefit from some of the biggest themes in technology (the shift to the cloud, Big Data, AI and IoT), all of which would increase data demand and consumption, and drive the need for more space and power in data centers

Data center space is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.6%, underpinned by multiple secular drivers that are propelling the need for additional compute as well as demand for data center outsourcing

Underscores the resiliency of the data center model in spite of economic challenges in the current environment

Strong Customer Credit Quality

CONE generates 75% of its annualised rent from investment-grade customers, including 47% from the cloud services vertical. It has only 6% exposure to the energy sector with the bulk of that rent coming from larger investment-grade customers

Ongoing focus on large enterprise customers in the Fortune 1,000 should enable it to capitalise on the trend of IT infrastructure outsourcing and grow revenues by over 15% in the coming years

Faster (historical) growth than its peers

CyrusOne generates above-average growth rates compared to the datacenter REIT peer average by virtue of its ability to attract demand from large hyperscale users

Source: Capital IQ. Market Data as of 1st April 2020.

Cloud capex by hyperscalers has hit a trough, and is expected to rebound in 2020

While U.S demand for hyperscale customer has slowed since the middle of 2018, CyrusOne has said the demand will pick up in the second half of 2020

Source: FactSet. Company Information.

Rock bottom interest rates across developed nations

Following the systematic sell off in financial markets from COVID-19, central banks have led a coordinated effort with interest rate cuts to stimulate the market

Europe expansion validated in strong leasing quarter

CyrusOne achieved $105mn in leasing for 2019 that was diversified across markets and product types, while delivering nearly 100MW of capacity in 2019

Had significant contributions from Europe and enterprises and the $52mn backlog that derisks the 2020 outlook

The announced merger of Digital Realty and Interxion could potentially impede its rival's focus. CyrusOne is poised to benefit from this, as Digital Realty / Interxion work through the tough European regulatory process to close the transaction

Change of guard with CEO transition

Tesh Durvasula, President of Europe, who previously announced his intension to leave in March 2020, has been appointed as the interim CEO and President. Tesh was instrumental in building out CyrusOne's platform in the region, post its acquisition of Zenium in August 2018

This appointment follows Gary Wojtaszek stepping down as President & CEO, and as a director of the Company, by mutual agreement with the Board effective upon the filing of the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. Mr. Wojtaszek will provide transition assistance

Company Background

CyrusOne is a Dallas, Texas-based hosting company. It is an owner, operator and developer of enterprise-class carrier neutral data center properties.

The company provides mission critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for nearly 1,000 customers. As of 2019, 77% of annualized rent comes from Fortune 1,000 customers or other companies of equivalent size.

The company serves global tenants across a variety of industry verticals including cloud, software, energy, content, technology, financial services and retail. The company has data centers in multiple U.S. markets with leasehold sites in London and Singapore. Also, it has a growing international presence via its recent purchase of Zenium and minority investments in China and Brazil.

Today, CyrusOne has 49 data centers, including two recovery centers, in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany and Singapore.

Recent Developments

Prior to the escalation of COVID-19 outbreak, there has been a slew of company specific negative news coverage in the last six months.

CyrusOne reported mixed 3Q19 results and adjusted 2019 guidance including some increases / decreases to key metrics. Management also noted on its call that it is “not currently pursuing a sale of the company”, which triggered an immediate sell-off that forced the NASDAQ to temporarily halt the stock.

More recently, it reported in-line 4Q19 results, both revenue and EBITDA were slightly ahead of the street. Churn was better than expected, decreasing from 1.0% last quarter to 0.7% this quarter.

Separately, CyrusOne announced that its President & CEO Gary Wojyaszek has been replaced on an interim basis by its President of Europe Tesh Durvasula, who the company ironically had announced would leave the company in early January.

It also has been the talk of a potential takeover target, with multiple suitors emerging in the second half of 2019.

Bloomberg reported in Aug 2019 that a bidder group including KKR, Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners and I Squared Capital were considering an offer for CyrusOne

Shortly after, it was rumoured that investment firms EQT Partners and Digital Colony Partners have also partnered to pursue a potential deal for the company. It has also drawn interest from its rival Digital Realty

Source: FactSet. Market data as of 1st April 2020.

Catalysts

Highly probable takeout target

The recent exit of Gary Wojtaszek, CEO, signals the possible sale of the company. This is aligned with Morgan Stanley's timely appointment as a financial advisor to explore ‘strategic alternatives’ (source: merger market )

Despite Gary's statement in Q319 that CyrusOne is not pursuing a sale process, I believe that the company was in fact exploring a potential sale but ultimately did not get the price it wanted (source: bizjournals)

In my view, I do see a very strong likelihood of CyrusOne being taken out in the medium term, which would translate to a 25-40% premium on the current share price

Announcements related to European development and expansion, hyperscale wins

Cloud capex by hyperscalers has hit a trough in 2019, and cloud capex spend is already starting to show signs of a recovery in 2020

Risk Factors

There are several key risks to take into consideration with this investment.

Europe expansion

CyrusOne is executing a significant expansion into Europe, a new region for the company, which incurs some execution risk

Prolonged containment measures as a result of COVID-19 outbreak could delay Europe expansion plans

General slowdown from a macro or micro standpoint

Deterioration in the macro environment both domestically and internationally could lead to a reduction in demand. This is however mitigated by central banks maintaining low interest rates to stimulate growth

Despite robust demand for datacenter facilities, visibility beyond the next few quarters is limited given competitive factors, timing of customer decisions and potential variability in IT purchasing cycles. Thus, unexpected slowdown in market demand could affect the company's returns in new and expansion sites.

Future interest rate hikes from improving economy

Increase in market interest rates may cause potential investors to seek higher dividend yields and therefore reduce demand for the stock

Valuation (Base Case)

My valuation of CyrusOne is based on a top-down DCF Model.

The DCF, based on a 7-year unlevered FCF projections, discount rate of 6.5%, PGR of 4.0% and public market discount of 10% - 15%, produced an implied share price of $80.0 – $84.7 range, providing a potential upside of 30.3% - 38.0%.

Source: Bottom-up Operating Model. WACC and PGR based on Broker Benchmarking.

Valuation (Downside Case)

Establishing a downside scenario, growth rate has been adjusted downwards aligning with its peer median and flat EBITDA margins has been assumed. This produces an intrinsic valuation of $50.1 / per share, illustrating a downside of (18.4%) for the worse case scenario.

In my view, this is an unlikely scenario to play out as I do not anticipate significant pricing drawdowns across the coverage given communication infrastructure operational importance to the connectivity ecosystem. Tech infrastructure valuation have held steady underscoring the defensive position in this market environment.

Source: Bottom-up Operating Model. WACC and PGR based on Broker Benchmarking.

The public comparable indicates that CyrusOne is undervalued relative to the peer group median, trading at marginal discount on a FV / EBITDA basis and at a discount on a P / AFFO basis.

Peers in Context

Source: FactSet. Market Data as of 1st April 2020.

Precedent Data Center M&A

From a precedent M&A perspective, data center assets typically trade at 20 – 30x FV / EBITDA. This is a key consideration to bear in mind given recent developments with multiple financial sponsors, looking to deploy their dry powder to acquire a quality asset at a reasonable price.

Source: Bloomberg. Capital IQ. FactSet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.