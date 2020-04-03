General Electric: The Danaher Deal Makes (Financial) Sense

I am long General Electric, and I plan to stay long through at least the COVID-19 related headwinds.

The company's stock continues to underperform the broader market but I believe that this $20 billion deal significantly improves General Electric's risk profile.

General Electric (GE) has (and will continue to be) a battleground stock and, so far, the bears have been winning the fight. For example, GE's stock has significantly underperformed the broader market over the last 1-, 3- and 5-year periods. And it has been more of the same so far in 2020.

Data by YCharts

Investors should definitely be concerned about the potential economic impact of the current health scare but, in my opinion, this further pullback will eventually turn out to be a great long-term buying opportunity. Additionally, I believe that GE's $20B BioPharma deal with Danaher (DHR) is a potential game-changer for this once storied company.

The Impact Of The Deal

To start, there is no denying the fact that GE sold a priced asset to Danaher but, in my opinion, it was a great near- and long-term business decision made by Mr. Larry Culp, CEO, and team.

GE received total consideration of $21.4B for the BioPharma unit in which the majority was in the form of cash (~$20B). As of December 31, 2019, this business unit was already carved out and considered "held for sale".

Source: 2019 10-K

Importantly, management already identified what the ~$20B would be used for:

~$12.2B will be used to repay an intercompany loan from GE Capital. Note: an interesting point is that the $12.2B is the only remaining amount left of the GE Capital Exit Plan (see page 86 of the 10-K linked above). This means that GE Industrial will be further decoupled from GE Capital

~$4B-$5B will be used to contribute to the pension plan

The rest of the funds will be used for additional deleveraging actions

Let's take a look at GE's financial position as of December 31, 2019:

Source: 2019 Annual Report

The numbers above were obviously before factoring in the Danaher deal. It should be noted that the ~$20B will greatly improve how GE Industrial could potentially be positioned for 2020 and beyond. Below is a quick-and-dirty analysis:

($ - in millions) December 31, 2019 GE INDUSTRIAL* Pre-Deal Post Deal Cash $17,613 $17,613 Total Debt 52,059 32,059 Net Debt $34,446 $14,446 Cash as % of debt 34% 55%

*This analysis only includes GE Industrial and not GE Capital.

The deal does not solve all of GE's problems but it will definitely help. And importantly, the BioPharma business is a great asset but this type of deleveraging of the balance sheet was needed, in my opinion, especially given today's environment. Moreover, the BioPharma business reported revenue of $3.3B in the prior year, which made up only ~17% of GE Healthcare's consolidated revenue. As such, GE still has a promising Healthcare unit even after one of its priced assets is no longer in the fold.

What Was Previously Said? And A Look Ahead

Management held their 2020 outlook meeting in early-March 2020 (it feels like early-March was a few years ago, right?) and they spent a considerable amount of time covering GE Industrial's deleveraging plans.

Source: Outlook Meeting, 3/4/2020

I simply do not believe that the 2020 goals (leverage, earnings, etc.) will be achievable given how impactful COVID-19 has been to the global economy. To this point, most economists are now estimating a sharp decline in GDP for the first half of 2020.

Source: Goldman Sachs

And the GDP estimates were very different just a few short weeks ago.

Source: Goldman Sachs

The point: GE's previously communicated guidance will likely be ratcheted lower. And investors should expect for the bad news to get worst when GE reports results later this month because, in my opinion, this industrial conglomerate, like most other companies, has been hit hard by the shutdown of the economy.

There is no doubt that GE's business, especially Aerospace, was/is impacted by the COVID-19 concerns. But, consider this, the current headwinds are predicted to eventually dissipate. As such, I believe that investors with a long-term mindset should use this opportunity to add a better positioned industrial conglomerate with great business prospects to their portfolios.

Valuation

GE's stock is attractively valued based on Morningstar's fair value estimate.

Source: Morningstar

I believe that $14 per share is a stretch, at least over the next 12 months, but I do believe that GE shares are attractively valued at current levels. In my mind, GE is a buy under $10 per share if you are willing (and able) to hold for the next few years.

Risks

A global recession is the most significant risk to my investment thesis, at least in the near term. We are already on our way there, in my opinion. Therefore, investors should monitor GE's operating results over the next few quarters to determine how bad the company was impacted by the global shutdowns.

Additionally, investor sentiment is/was extremely bullish for GE and it largely revolves around the prospects for the Aerospace division, so a slow recovery for this industry would likely result in further downward pressure for the stock.

Bottom Line

The Danaher deal significantly impacted GE's risk profile, in my opinion. I hate to see a good business get sold but I believe that this decision will be extremely beneficial in the long run. At the end of the day, receiving over $20B in consideration for a business that brought in less than $4B in revenue is exactly what GE needed at this point in time, even if the BioPharma business had promising long-term prospects.

The long-term bull story is [still] obvious: GE is an industrial conglomerate that has great businesses in industries that have promising long-term prospects. Moreover, GE finally appears to have the right management team in place. So yes, the recent economic activity will definitely negatively impact GE's business but the company still has a lot going for it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. These are only my personal opinions. Every investor must do his/her own due diligence before making any investment decision.