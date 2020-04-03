A Pairs Trade With Atlassian And Slack Technologies

Atlassian has been trending higher since 2017 while Slack has been trending lower since it debuted.

Both companies could see a boost in revenue with more and more people working from home due to the current circumstances.

The idea of a pair trade is that it is designed to make money regardless of market conditions. One side of the trade is a bullish or long position and the other side of the trade is bearish or short. The two securities should be highly correlated and ideally from the same sector or industry. Given the current market conditions and the uncertainty in the market and the economy, I thought the idea of a paired trade made sense.

In this case, I looked at two software companies that are both in the enterprise software industry - Slack Technologies (WORK) and Atlassian (TEAM). I am suggesting going long Atlassian and shorting Slack Technologies. The reasons for this narrative are the fundamental indicators for Atlassian are much better than Slack's and Atlassian's stock is near support.

I put the fundamental indicators of each company into a table, at least the indicators that I find to be most important. What we see is that Atlassian has seen earnings grow by an average of 51% per year over the last three years and the EPS jumped 48% in the most recent quarterly report. Slack saw its earnings fall by 129% in its most recent quarterly report. Slack debuted on the NYSE on June 20, 2019.

Slack's sales have grown nicely in recent years with the average increase being 84% per year over the last three years. Sales jumped by 49% in the most recent quarterly report. Atlassian has averaged sales growth of 39% per year over the last three years and they jumped by 37% in the most recent quarter.

Slack has lost money in every quarter since it went public and that is the reason the EPS growth rate for the last three years shows 0%. One, the company hasn't been public for three years and secondly, the company has been losing money. It lost $0.43 per share in 2019. This also means a return on equity isn't really calculable. On the other hand, Atlassian boasts a ROE of 29.1% and that is well above average. The profit margin for Slack, at least from Investor's Business Daily, is at -90.1% while Atlassian's profit margin is at 22.9%. That indicator is also above average.

Atlassian's Stock Has Outperformed Slack's

Looking at a performance chart from the beginning of July '19 through the end of October '19, we saw Atlassian and Slack both fall, but Atlassian only fell 7.68% while Slack fell 41.33%. If you had been short Slack and long Atlassian, you would have made more money from the short than you would have lost on the long position. If you committed equal dollar amounts to each side of the trade, which is how it is supposed to work, you would have made money.

From the beginning of November '19 through the high in the market on February 19, 2020, both stocks moved higher. Once again Atlassian outperformed Slack with gains of 25.88% and 25%, respectively. During this leg, it was essentially a breakeven for the whole trade.

In the initial move in this most recent swing, Slack dropped just over 38% from February 19 through March 16 while Atlassian dropped 20.7% during this same period. Since then, Slack has jumped sharply while Atlassian is only up 7%.

If we look at the whole picture, from June 20 through April 2, Atlassian is down 4.47% and Slack is down 37.18%.

While the performance charts show us how the returns break down over the various periods, looking at the weekly charts shows the trend in each stock. For Atlassian, we see that the stock has been trending higher since the beginning of 2017 and recently found support at the $110 area. The stock is also above both its 52-week and 104-week moving averages.

Slack has been trending lower since it debuted. Originally, the stock found support in the $20 area through the fourth quarter and January. The stock bounced in the first part of February and then fell sharply and broke to a new low at $15.10.

We see that the stock is far from oversold after rallying so sharply over the last half of March, but the stock has reversed sharply lower in the current week. We don't have enough data to calculate a 52-week moving average yet, so we can't compare that aspect of the charts.

What I Expect to See in the Next Few Quarters

The major shift in people working from home in the past few months could potentially benefit both Atlassian and Slack Technologies. Personally, I have used both software packages and can honestly say that they are equal in usefulness. I found Atlassian's software a little easier to navigate at first, but Slack's overall user-friendliness was better.

Regardless of personal preferences, the fundamentals for Atlassian are much better than Slack's at this point in time. The chart for Atlassian looks better, but it isn't an equal comparison because of the short period Slack has been traded publicly.

There is a great deal of uncertainty regarding the overall market and the economy. I personally think we are at the beginning of a bear market phase and that we could see a few more legs to the down side before we reach an eventual bottom. If that is the case, both of these stocks could move lower again, but I think Slack falls more because of the less attractive fundamentals. If I am wrong and the bottom has already been put in, I think both stocks move higher in the next few quarters, but I like Atlassian better because of its consistency, something Slack hasn't provided yet.

Ideally, in this trade scenario, you would see Atlassian gain ground in the coming months and Slack would fall - that would be the perfect outcome. The worst-case scenario would be the opposite, Slack gaining ground and Atlassian falling over the coming months. If the two stocks move predominantly in the same direction of the market, I believe Atlassian outperforms Slack whether the market moves higher or lower.

I would suggest a timed exit on this trade rather than a target price for either stock. I think a six-month period would be optimal and that is based on the timing of the next couple of quarters of earnings reports. Atlassian should report earnings again in the last couple of weeks of April. That is based on previous reports because there isn't a set date for earnings to release on the company's website.

By pairing a bullish trade on Atlassian with a bearish trade on Slack, this should lower some of the risk associated with another sharp move down by the overall market.

If you would like to learn more about protecting and growing your portfolio in all market environments, please consider joining The Hedged Alpha Strategy. One new intermediate to long-term stock or ETF recommendation per week One or two option recommendations per month Bullish and bearish recommendations to help you weather different market conditions A weekly update with my views on the market, events to keep an eye on, and updates on active recommendations

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I don't personally own shares in either Atlassian or Slack Technologies, but Atlassian is a recommended holding in the Hedged Alpha Strategy