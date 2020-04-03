Innovative Industrial Properties: Potential Pitfalls To This Play On Pot

Introduction

The legalization of marijuana is becoming more common, and as many as forty states will have some form of marijuana legalization on the books by the end of 2020. The cannabis industry is likely to continue to rapidly grow and expand as more states pass legislation, with the possibility of legislation being passed at the federal level in the future. Undoubtedly, some producers will succeed while others will fail, and sorting winners from losers can be difficult. A play on marijuana that may provide the same rewards as picking a winning producer while taking on less risk is Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR).

Company Overview

The growing trend of legalizing marijuana brings with it a business opportunity as now production and sales of the substance will be regulated and monitored to ensure consumer safety and legal compliance. A large part of the regulation will be the controlled growing operations where marijuana is produced and harvested, which requires specialized equipment and space to be both productive and compliant. Ultimately, some producers will fare better than others, and just like the California gold rush, some will go boom while others go bust. A profitable play could be Innovative Industrial Properties, which is a REIT specializing in leasing space to cannabis companies for their operations.

Currently, IIPR has 51 properties in 15 states and its portfolio, which is 98.9% leased. The leases have approximately 15.6 years remaining on a weighted average, and the average yield on invested capital is 13.3%, making for a payback period of only 5.5 years.

The company’s focus is leasing properties in states where medical cannabis is legal, which includes Washington D.C. and 33 states. IIPR acquires developed as well as undeveloped properties and invests in the installation of upgraded building infrastructure such as electrical and plumbing to make the site suitable for operation and lease the sites on a triple-net basis with annual 3-4% escalators built into long-term contracts.

Investment Thesis

Increased demand for marijuana will accompany its legalization at the state level, which will require more significant means for production. With marijuana being illegal at a federal level, banks are currently not willing to lend money to those in the industry as assets could be subject to seizure by the government and, therefore, view the loans as bearing too great of a risk. IIPR can fill these funding needs of growers in states through leaseback agreements, which allow producers to preserve capital for their operations as they rent the facility from IIPR. By meeting this underserved need, IIPR can gain a favorable return on its leases, and its portfolio of rentals should continue to grow, fueling a growing dividend and an increased share price. IIPR could bode well for Investors who are looking for a dividend growth play and are wanting to ride the tailwinds of marijuana legalization.

Dividend Overview

IIPR is a REIT, which means the company must return at least 90% percent of its taxable income in the form of shareholder dividends per year. As taxable income increases, so will its dividends, which have grown from $0.15 per quarter in 2017 to $1.00 per quarter today. The rapid and eye-popping growth put today’s forward yield at 5.27%, and further growth of the dividend is to be expected as IIPR continues to expand its operations. With IIPR being as new as it is, dividend growth could remain quite high for some time, though I don’t expect investors to be rewarded with annual growth over 100% every year to be the norm. The current payout ratio is acceptable at just under 78%, and forward twelve-month FFO projected to be $5.14 for 2020, with a 38% increase to $7.10 for 2021.

Risks

With the company and industry being so young, several significant risks need to be taken into consideration when considering an investment in IIPR. Firstly, many of the company’s tenants are operating at a loss and as stated in the 10-K.

“Many of our existing tenants are, and we expect that most of our future tenants will be, start-up businesses that have little or no revenue when they enter triple-net leasing arrangements with us and therefore, may be unable to pay rent with funds from operations. Many of our current tenants are not profitable and have experienced losses since inception, or have been profitable for only a short period of time. As a result, many of our current tenants have made, and we expect that many of our future tenants will make, initial rent payments to us from proceeds from the sale of the property, in the case of sale-leaseback transactions, or other cash on hand, including cash received from debt financings.”

Furthermore, should one of these tenants default, there is the additional risk that it will be hard to repurpose the property should IIPR be unable to find another tenant. That lost rent will negatively impact cash flows, which could slow or stop dividend growth.

Regarding tenant concentration, IIPR’s top four tenants comprise over half of its rental revenues. The company does not provide further detail on this element, but PharmaCann currently provides over a quarter of rental revenues, with the next three major tenants combining to provide just under 28%.

Management is aware of tenant concentration and states in the 10-K,

“As of December 31, 2019, we owned 46 properties located in 14 states. Many of our tenants are tenants at multiple properties. We will continue to attempt to diversify the investment size and location of our portfolio of properties in order to manage our portfolio-level risk. Over the long term, we intend that no single property will exceed 20% of our total assets and that properties leased to a single tenant (individually or together with its affiliates) will not exceed 20% of our total assets.”

I think the goal should be either lower or more specific in terms of a time frame and would like to see it closer to 10% in the next 5-7 years. To become a better "pick-and-shovel" play, IIPR needs to become diversified to the degree that a tenant's failure would have only minor impacts on the overall business.

The second risk is the federal legalization of marijuana, and I firmly believe it’s not a matter of “when”, not “if”. When that day comes, financing for the marijuana industry is likely to become much more available than it is today. IIPR will lose its advantage as banks with greater size, scale, and a more diversified pool of assets should be able to offer better financing and be able to hire or train staff to underwrite loans for the marijuana industry effectively.

Conclusion

While IIPR has the early signs of a dividend growth machine, some substantial risks and uncertainties cannot be ignored. As long as marijuana remains illegal at the federal level, IIPR is a more stable investment, though tenant concentration still poses a risk. If management continues to execute, and the company maintains its remarkable growth, investors will be handsomely rewarded with a stream of dividends and capital appreciation as a bonus. I would sleep better at night and be much more confident about IIPR’s prospects if they had a business plan laid out should marijuana become legal on a federal level as they would need to start competing with the banking sector to provide financing to the industry. For more risk-tolerant investors, IIPR isn’t a bad holding, though I would not make it a significant position in a portfolio as it represents ~1.5% of my own.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IIPR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.