'Once In A Decade' Opportunity To Buy 3 Durable REITs For Income

In hindsight, Mr. Market was wrong. The imagined troubles were not nearly as severe as predicted.

Co-produced with Beyond Saving

There's at least one thing that's more contagious than COVID-19 - fear. The stock market has had an incredibly volatile month, entering a bear market faster than at any time in history.

With the US economy coming about as close to a halt as we ever could have imagined, there are certainly very real economic issues for a lot of companies.

One area we like to focus on is real estate. REITs have seen their valuations crash, even more aggressively than the S&P.

Data by YCharts

We saw this same dynamic in 2008. REITs dropped much more quickly than the broader market. However, they also recovered much faster. REITs were better to buy and hold through the recession than SPY. For those who were able to buy at the bottom of the crash, their relative value was even better.

Data by YCharts

Last recession, this made sense. After all, "real estate" was what caused the recession. At that time, REITs were relatively new to the market. They were considered "alternative" investments, didn't get a lot of coverage from Wall Street pros and were generally fringe companies. So Mr. Market could be forgiven for not understanding how they work and for freaking out over anything with "real estate" in the title.

Today, the spoken fear is that tenants will not pay rent because they had to shut down. It's certainly likely that many tenants will not be able to pay full rent or even pay rent at all in April. This does have an impact on REIT revenue. However, Mr. Market is once again underestimating the diversity, stability, and durability of the REIT structure. Not only will REITs get through this tough period, but they also will come out the other side and lead the economic recovery just like they did before.

Here's a look at three REITs that will be able to sustain their dividends, trade at extremely cheap prices and will result in shareholders enjoying extremely high yields while also experiencing substantial capital gains. Many believe that investors have to choose between high yields and capital gains. These REITs will prove over the next 2-3 years that you can have your cake and eat it too.

Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain (IRM) is in the data management business. Their core legacy business is paper storage. They store more than 700 million cubic feet of records for various organizations across the world.

Source: IRM

While many view paper storage as an "old" and "dying" industry, for many companies storing old data is essential and sometimes compelled by law. Converting records to digital is extremely expensive and even destroying records is expensive relative to storing them.

Despite an increasingly digital world, storage volume has remained very stable.

Source: IRM

With COVID-19, companies are going to be even less likely to be focusing on non-essential expenses like combing through their old data to determine what needs to be saved, what needs to be shredded and what should be converted to digital. It's much easier to just send IRM the check.

IRM has taken their data management expertise built in North America and have become dominant in developing countries around the world.

Certainly, the move to digital is occurring, but until then, there's a massive pile of paper that will continue to be stored. The complete transition to digital is not a matter of years, it's a matter of decades.

In the meantime, for IRM, their storage business is going to be a cash cow, providing them with stable revenues. Meanwhile, they have made some large investments in developing a presence in digital storage.

Source: IRM

With a large stable business in their paper record storage, combined with the growth potential of their digital platforms, IRM is well positioned to provide long-term returns to shareholders. In the near term, IRM is focused on improving margins and becoming more efficient.

They have made great strides over the past five years and have recently announced "Project Summit," a plan to consolidate records management into a single management structure. Their global expansion and acquisition of smaller companies has created unnecessary duplication of management positions. These efforts should result in margin expansion.

Currently yielding 10%, IRM has consistently raised their dividends since they started paying one in 2010. We expect them to continue that trend over the next five years. A 10% dividend that is growing? This is the kind of crazy deal that a bear market will provide!

VEREIT

VEREIT (VER) is a triple-net REIT. Historically, triple-net REITs have proven to be incredibly stable. Their business model relies on buying properties and entering into long-term leases, usually 10-15 years or longer. The leases are structured so that the bulk of property-level costs are the responsibility of the tenant.

Triple nets sailed through the Great Financial Crises with ease, many of them raising their dividends. Today, they have seen their trading prices pummeled. The great fear is that numerous tenants are not going to pay their rent in April as much of the U.S. is shut down for business.

There's no question that many tenants are going to struggle. We fully expect that VER, along with other REITs, will see many tenants who will be unable to pay rent on time.

What we disagree with is that is it the huge REIT destroying deal that Mr. Market seems to think. A tenant misses rent... OK, that money is still due. It's a contract, it isn't optional. Now given the situation, we do not expect landlords are going to start evicting. Even in golden times, REITs usually use eviction as a last resort, and only after attempts at negotiating a deal fail. Eviction is expensive, and more often than not the new tenant, if one is even found, pays less rent anyway.

Tenants will miss rent, REITs will make a deal for them to pay reduced, or even zero rent for 2-3 months. In exchange for that, the REIT will agree to accept the back rent in the future, say starting in January 2021, to allow tenants to get their feet under them. Then they pay elevated rent until the back rent is caught up.

So the question is not whether or not the landlord will get rent, the question is when. These stores are not, by and large, going to be closed forever. A crucial difference. When we look at a REIT today, we want to look at their ability to have the capital necessary to wait out the period of rent reduction.

For VER, they are very diverse. While many tenants will be struggling, other tenants are likely doing better business than ever.

Source: VEREIT

Pharmacies are generally still open. Grocers can't even keep their shelves stocked they are selling so much. Home & Garden (think Lowe's (LOW) and Home Depot (HD)) remain open in many areas. Gas stations are generally still open. Finance companies and professional services might have some staff working from home, but are still doing business.

So we are looking at a portion of VER's tenants that are going to be struggling, not all of them. Certainly, the "casual dining" portfolio is among their hardest hit as that includes restaurants that rely on people dining in. The quick-service segment will have some relief from deliveries.

This is where the strength of REITs comes in. VER has $1.3 billion in liquidity. Their annual gross revenues were $1.2 billion in 2019. In other words, VER has liquidity of a bit over one year of gross revenues. If their tenants had such a strong liquidity position, then paying rent wouldn't be an issue.

In addition to having liquidity through their revolver, VER has numerous options to borrow even in this environment. Here is a look at their covenants.

Source: VEREIT

VER has tons of room to borrow billions before they would even get in the ballpark of violating their covenants. If they have trouble getting unsecured debt, VER has $11.6 billion in unencumbered real estate they could use as collateral.

VER is in a position where they can grant forbearance for tenants, without fear of putting themselves in a tight position. Cash is king and VER has the ability to access plenty of cash.

This is very normal for REITs to have this kind of liquidity at their fingertips. It's one of the main reasons why Mr. Market was dead wrong when it sold off REITs in 2009, and it's why Mr. Market is dead wrong today. The shutdowns are temporary - whether one month, three months or even six months, VER has plenty of runway to wait for things to return to normal and then work on collecting back rent from tenants that fell behind.

VER is currently yielding over 10.8%, trading at less than 8x FFO. For a triple-net REIT in such a strong liquidity position, an incredible deal. When we add in the quality of management - Glenn Rufrano has worked hard to right the ship from the swampy mess left behind by Nicholas Schorsch and company. This is a management team that has led VER through a hurricane that makes Covid-19 look like a slight breeze. Hands down, this is a fantastic opportunity.

GEO Group

It's a bit odd that GEO Group (GEO) saw such intensive selling pressure. An owner/operator of private prisons, GEO's main customer is government. Federal and state governments are going to pay their bill, so unlike many other REITs, GEO is not looking at a decrease in revenue.

Maybe some fear that GEO will have excess costs if there is an outbreak of COVID-19 at their facilities. We have read their contracts, and GEO is not responsible for medical costs.

An onsite 22-bed health care facility with capability for providing comprehensive medical, dental, and mental health services, including facilities to accommodate in-take assessment, classification, and discharge evaluation; multiple exam rooms sufficient to support the needs of the population; negative pressure rooms; other isolation and observation rooms, including suicide prevention, dry cells, triage area; and a full range of tele-medicine services, as well as a convalescent stay unit. The contractor must provide the medical facility. ICE’s Health Services Corps. (IHSC) will staff and operate the medical facility.

We are not lawyers, but it's quite clear in the contract that GEO provides the facilities, and the facilities are staffed by the government. GEO's responsibilities extend to getting inmates who need medical attention to the appropriate medical facility - in house or external. For external transportation, GEO charges a set fee for a flat number or trips, any trips beyond that amount the government pays an up-charge.

Additionally, there has been talk of releasing prisoners who are at risk for house arrest. Well, that's a service that GEO charges for as well.

Source: GEO

In fact, GEO just won a five-year contract with ICE for the Intensive Supervision and Appearance Program (“ISAP”).

Additionally, one of the big reasons GEO's share price fell in the first place was concerns that there was a political movement that would ban private prisons. Today, politicians have something new to talk about.

GEO's share price will recover and their underlying fundamentals remain strong. GEO has an incredible 16.8% yield at current prices.

Conclusion

Fear is in the air and the market is paranoid. There's no question that COVID-19 is causing real economic damage. However, these REITs are well positioned to deal with any issues and even thrive.

IRM and GEO both have businesses that are more resistant to the negative impacts. VER will have the most direct impact through tenants who will be unable to pay rent in a timely manner. However, with a solid balance sheet, plenty of liquidity and the ability to raise more debt if needed, VER will have no problem deferring rent as needed. Their management team has proved their abilities dealing with numerous issues left to them by prior management. At these prices, it's a long-term opportunity for a well-run company in a normally defensive sector.

In a bear market, valuation goes out of the window. Investors buy and sell based on news and perception. Those who take a deep breath, slow down and take a look will find great companies with great long-term prospects trading at deep discounts.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GEO, IRM, VER. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.