3M: Not Much Upside At These Levels

We came up with an intrinsic value per share of $115 per share.

Our reverse DCF model shows us that embedded in the current price of $133.1, the market is discounting 13 years of future expected cash flows.

With this article, we continue our focus concentrating on excellent companies with a good history of financial strength, to be prepared when an opportunity comes knocking our way. We don’t know if the market sell-off is done and the so-called “V” shape recovery is near. That is something beyond the control of every investor.

Right now, we are trying to build a library of interesting stock ideas with some back-of-the-envelope valuation work, coupled with an expectations analysis to see how much growth is already embedded in the current price. Having those two data points in hand will help us determine quickly if an idea is worth following for further research. We are looking for stocks that are cheap and are good businesses and will try not to pay for too much growth. If the company analyzed is too expensive or fairly priced, based on our estimate of intrinsic value, we would wait for the price to come to us until we can get a satisfactory rate of return, which is 10%.

In this case, we analyzed 3M (NYSE:MMM) and came up with an intrinsic value per share of $115 per share. Shares are currently trading at $133, so our estimate of intrinsic value is almost in line with the market. We also performed a reverse DCF analysis to figure out how much growth was embedded in 3M’s current share price and took out analysts’ price targets to understand the probabilities behind the numbers.

Quick Overview

Source: 3M.com

3M is a global manufacturer and technology innovator with sales of $32B globally. The company spends on average around 6% of its sales on research and development efforts, which is $1.8B. When one thinks of 3M, sticky notes and scotch tape come to mind. However, they manufacture products that are used in the automotive, construction, military, electronics, energy, and healthcare industries, to name a few.

The company reports results under four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer.

Safety and Industrial: This segment market its products to businesses globally in the industrial, electrical, and safety markets. Products include tapes, non-woven and bonded abrasives, adhesives, sealants, specialty materials, closure systems for personal hygiene products, abrasion-resistant films, structural adhesives, and many more. This segment is the biggest in terms of revenues and operating profits at $11.6B and $2.6B, respectively.

Transportation and Electronics: Under this segment, they serve OEMs in the transportation and electronic industries by offering them products such as optical film solutions for electronic displays, packaging and interconnection devices, insulating and splicing solutions for the electronics and electrical industries, touch screens and touch monitors, acoustic systems products, and other related products. In terms of revenues, they did $9.6B in 2019 and $2.2B in operating profits.

Health Care: They serve the global healthcare industry by providing products in categories such as medical solutions, oral care, purification, food safety, etc. In 2019, they did $7.4B in revenues and $1.9B in operating profits.

Consumer: This is where you see their products in retail stores. They serve the global consumer in categories such as office supplies, home improvement, home care, and consumer healthcare. Products range from Post-it notes to tape, to sponges. This is the smallest of the segments with $5.1B and $1.1B in sales and operating profits, respectively in 2019.

Recent trends

2019 was a weak year for 3M as total sales declined 1.9% to $32.1B. Their bright spots were in their Consumer and Health Care segments which saw sales growth, but this was more than offset by weakness in their bigger segments: Safety and Industrial and Transportation and Electronics.

Due to slowing sales growth and build-up in inventory, the company had to adjust inventory levels which affected operating margins by about 3%. They also announced during their 4th quarter of 2019 a restructuring plan to align operating costs. As a result of this restructuring, 3M was reducing 1,500 positions across all business segments. 3M expects annual pre-tax savings of $110 to $120 from the restructuring program.

They also completed the acquisition of Acelity, Inc, a leading global medical technology company focused on wound care and specialty surgical applications. The company paid a total amount of $6.7B for the acquisition. Acelity has annual revenues of $1.5B, growing organically at 5% with EBITDA margins of over 10%. 3M believes in could add $0.35 in adjusted EPS in the first year of the acquisition. The acquisition multiple comes out to 4.5 times EV/Sales.

On a more serious note, the company is currently facing litigation from military veterans accusing the company of knowingly manufacturing defective earplugs. They are also facing litigation from states and individuals claiming that 3M was contaminating rivers, drinking water, groundwater and soil with a chemical known as PFAS. As a result, the company had to record significant litigation charges of $762M in 2019.

Quick financial overview

From a capital structure point of view, 3M has a debt to market equity ratio of 25%, with total debt (which includes financial debt, operating leases, and pension obligations) of $19.4B. As of this writing, 3M’s market cap stood at $76.6B and its enterprise value at $93.5B.

Their debt to EBITDA ratio stands at a comfortable 2x with an interest coverage ratio of 15 times. The cash and equivalents reported was $2.5B. There is no financial risk for 3M.

The company currently pays a 4.33% dividend yield with a payout ratio of 60%. They also return cash to shareholders via buybacks, having spent $1.4B in 2019 buying back their own shares. 3M is already a mature company, so it is reasonably expected they would continue returning cash to shareholders. Investors could expect a return of 5% in the form of dividends and share repurchases.

Market expectations

To perform a reverse DCF analysis, we first need to get the consensus view about sales growth and operating margins:

Source: unhedged.com

In the table above, we find that the consensus view is for sales to grow to $35B by 2022 from $32.7B in 2019. That would be an average growth rate of 3% per year. We also note an expansion of operating margins from a current 21.2% to 22.1% by 2022 as well.

Following the consensus view, we built our reverse DCF model reflecting such growth rates. For the cost of capital, we use a WACC of 7.6%, reflecting the drop in yield in the 10-year treasury notes to 0.67% and an equity risk premium of 6%. The tax rate is set at 22%. Doing so, we get the following result:

Source: author estimates

Our reverse DCF model shows us that embedded in the current price of $133.1, the market is discounting 13 years of future expected cash flows. That means that by buying shares in MMM at a price of $133.1, we are paying for 13 years of future growth at 3%. Also, to justify its share price, sales would have to be at $47.2B.

Next, we now look at the analyst’s target prices to see what the embedded expectations are:

Source: marketscreener.com

The average target price for MMM is $157.41, based on 19 analysts following the company. Again, we use a reverse DCF model using the implied forecast rate period to solve for the growth rate needed to achieve such price target:

Source: author estimates

The reverse DCF model shows us that to achieve the consensus target of $157, 3M would have to grow revenues by 4.7% consistently for 13 years. It is also important to note that 3M would have to make $58.4B in sales to justify such a price target. In the last 10 years, 3M was able to grow revenues at a CAGR of 3.3%. Therefore, we believe the consensus view is optimistic.

Valuation

We estimate the intrinsic value of 3M to be $115.19 per share. We get to this per-share value by taking out the 10-year average EPS of $7.23 adjusted for one-time charges and assuming a growth rate of 3.5% with a cost of capital of 10%. The cost of capital is our required rate of return. The reasoning behind using a 10-year EPS average is to smooth out any cyclicality in their business cycle and possible restructurings in the future.

Takeaway

We have a neutral stance on 3M. The company is fairly valued based on our assumptions. If shares drop even further, maybe below $100 a share, we might be interested in revisiting this stock idea. However, we would ask for a bigger discount since there are some risks in the stock, mainly their litigation issues.

The market might give us an opportunity to enter at a better price. We are going to patiently wait for the opportunity now that we have an idea about where the value lies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.