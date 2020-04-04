2U Inc.: A Longer-Term Growth Story Benefiting From The Transition To Distance Learning

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) has quickly implemented contingency plans to ensure its online offerings remain open amidst a stronger demand outlook. Thus, the company appears well-positioned to benefit as an online leader from an otherwise problematic situation, and I feel that the present circumstances may lead to longer-term increased appreciation and adoption of digital higher education.

Further, the recent investor day event featured a notable focus on enhancing profitability and turning FCF positive in the near future. With 2U's prospects likely to improve going forward, and the stock trading at significantly below historical levels, I believe there is still room for the stock to re-rate from here. Key catalysts include a privatization scenario, which could see 2U trade in line with precedent transactions within the 2.9-5.8x multiple range.

Virtual Investor Day Recap

The recent investor day event provided insight into the company's roadmap, competitive advantages, and points of differentiation, which should help investors draw more comfort around the company's long-term financial model and guidance. Through the coming quarters, 2U is focused on expanding its training and product offerings to facilitate the migration of coursework to online platforms, in line with requirements following the COVID-19 outbreak.

In particular, I would highlight the expedited launches of novel digital learning products, which likely points to a widespread increase in demand for TWOU's products through 1H20. New products include:

No Back Row PRO - Provides training and support for faculty teaching online

2UOS Essential - Provides support to quickly transition to online campus classes

2UOS PLUS - Provides support for students in residential versions of 2U degree programs

Studio in a Box - A pre-made kit for teachers to produce online content

This should accelerate enrollment growth across 2U's degree programs, short courses, and boot camps - all of which have shown tremendous growth rates in recent years.

Financial Performance and Outlook

I would also draw confidence in 2U's increased focus on return metrics such as return on invested capital (ROIC). In particular, management was particularly focused on unit economics, a planned slower cadence of domestic graduate programs (DGP) launches, and reallocation of capital towards less costly short courses to drive the higher returns. In addition, the favorable steady-state margin profile of alternative credit course offerings should also assist in producing balanced growth in the coming years.

2U's flexibility in adjusting variable costs (two-thirds of sales and marketing expenses were variable in 2019) also offers comfort for investor concerns around student enrollment fluctuations (though I would note this represents an unlikely occurrence). In addition, 2U's launch of five new DGPs in 2020 (compared to 17 in 2019) should have a net benefit of $80-100 million to cash flow heading into 2021.

2U Positioned to Benefit from Digital Skill Gap and Urgent Need for Medical Professionals

2U's strategic focus on providing products and tools in areas which are presently experiencing skills gap also presents an opportunity to drive incremental revenues going forward in the online program management (OPM) segment. Short courses and software development boot camps (which are less expensive to implement than full degree programs) are also likely to see robust demand due to the growing job market in data science, robotics, AI, and other similar subcategories. The company's clinical licensing programs should also see rising demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Further, growing concern and dissatisfaction from students around the cost of higher education are likely to benefit OPMs, which offer greater accessibility and affordability. However, the OPM industry's competitive environment could also intensify in tandem as providers build novel, scalable online learning platforms, and discount prices to compete for market share. Nonetheless, I see plenty of room for growth, given the growth potential - the size of the OPM market is projected to reach $7.7 billion by 2025.

Potential Upside on a Takeout Scenario

Over the past weeks, shares of 2U have advanced over 25% against the market's broader trend of double-digit decline. This is partially driven by the company's perceived benefit from the aforementioned secular tailwinds related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, I would also highlight the rumors of a sale in process for 2U (as reported by Dealreporter), which has likely influenced shares. On balance, I feel that 2U would represent an attractive opportunity for private equity due to the company's solid profitability and anticipated capacity to generate FCF. In addition, the company's planned focus on capital-light alternative credentials should drive margin improvement.

Another key positive is the fact that 2U does not carry significant balance sheet risk that would dissuade potential buyers. Despite historically negative cash flow, the company holds $190 million of cash/equivalents at FYE19, with cash outflows likely to be lower in 2020. Additionally, 2U's $250 million term loan does not mature until 2024.

Recent transactions in the edtech space have fallen within a 2.9x-5.8x revenue multiple range:

Transaction Date Target Deal Value Implied Revenue Multiple January 24, 2020 Galvanize $165 million 3.3x October 1, 2019 Thinkful $80 million 5.7x January 22, 2019 Orbis Education Services $362.5 million 5.8x November 1, 2018 Learning House $200 million 2.9x 2H19 Trilogy Education $607.6 million 4.5x

Assuming 2U commands a valuation at the lower end of recent transaction multiples, I think an ~$33 target price is fair, based on ~3x next year's revenues. With the stock currently trading at a multiple of 2.2x, significantly below its historical trading range, I see 2U as reasonably valued at these levels.

Risks to my price target span an intensifying competitive environment and its exposure to key third-parties such as students, educational institutions, and regulators, all of which could make decisions that materially impact the business's performance going forward.

