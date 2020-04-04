Ingredion Is A Key Ingredient For Your Portfolio

Ingredion should come out of Covid-19 relatively unscathed, with the bulk of its revenue stemming from food and beverage customers.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) has seen its shares decline since mid-February, driven by fears of a Covid-19-related economic slowdown. While the company will likely be affected to some capacity, we see no major changes to Ingredion's ability to generate revenue. Roughly 70% of sales stem from food and beverage customers that should be relatively insulated from the Covid-19 impact. Industrial sales will likely be impacted to a degree. However, this segment comprises less than 20% of revenue.

As a producer and seller of ingredients, Ingredion will likely continue to be considered an essential business and will continue to operate. As a result, we believe that the company will continue to be a solid generator of free cash flow. Further, the company has a strong balance sheet and should be able to ride out an economic slowdown. Ingredion could see a short-term impact on its exported products due to logistic issues, but that will likely correct itself shortly after. The mid- to long-term outlook for Ingredion remains positive, and we believe that the current pullback in shares offers an attractive entry point for long-term investors.

A Strong Balance Sheet With Relatively Insulated Revenue Streams

Ingredion has ~$260 million in cash on hand, with very little short-term debt. The company has ~$1.8 billion in long-term debt. However, we view this of little concern. At the end of 2019, the company's net debt to adjusted EBITDA was 1.7x, indicating that its financial leverage is more than manageable.

As stated above, we don't believe that there will be a significant impact to revenue. Roughly 70% of revenues come from its food and beverage customers, which should be relatively unaffected since people still have to eat, and companies still have to produce food.

The company's industrial sales (paper, brewing, personal care, etc.) may be impacted by a greater extent. Demand for paper could decline due to the shift towards working from home. Additionally, given the current lock-down environment, personal care products may also be in less demand as people are forced to stay in. We expect that the materiality of this impact to be negligible, as demand bounces back in the second half of the year. Overall, we see little impact of Covid-19 to the company's sales and cash flow.

Ingredion's Long-Term Growth Prospects Remain Bright

Ingredion has a history of strong and stable cash flow and revenue, which we expect to continue. Ingredion's revenue can be broken down into starches (~45% of revenue), sweeteners (~35% of revenue), and co-products (~20% of revenue). The company has perfected the manufacturing process of starches and sweeteners, and don't believe that demand for these products will be adversely impacted for the foreseeable future.

Further, revenue can be broken out into "core" and "specialty" ingredients. Core ingredients are created from raw materials such as potatoes and corn and transformed into starches and sweeteners. These ingredients are homogeneous, commodity-type products, and offer the company little pricing power. Core ingredients make up roughly 70% of total revenue.

Its specialty ingredients are value-added products that require more processing time than its core products. Specialties include plant-based proteins, stevia, and allulose. Ingredion has been investing heavily in specialties. These products come with greater pricing power and provide the company with cost advantages. Specialty ingredients make up roughly 30% of total revenue. However, the company is focusing a good amount of resources to continue to grow this segment.

We see a lot of value in Ingredion's specialty portfolio. Margins are considerably wider than its core portfolio, and revenue is growing at a faster pace as well. The majority of the company's revenue comes from the U.S. market, but Ingredion has a global reach. The company targets its specialty products depending on region and is investing ~3% of sales into R&D. While maybe not as much as some other companies, Ingredion is prudent in the opportunities that it takes. The company has done a good job aligning its investments in specialties with consumer trends, and we believe that this should continue, positioning the company for growth.

In addition to other investments across its global specialties network, Ingredion has made a major investment into plant based proteins. From the latest earnings call,

those investments are commissioning in quarter 2, for the most part. We've been pretty modest, I guess in our EBITDA contribution in calendar year 2020. But certainly we expect additional contribution, significant contribution in 2021.

All this to say is that we like what the company has done, and is continuing to do, with its specialty products. This will likely be the driver of revenue growth, as the core business should remain relatively flat. As specialties continue to grow, we expect margins to continue to widen, and earnings to improve in the foreseeable future.

The Bottom Line

We believe that the recent selloff in shares has presented long-term investors with an excellent entry point. The company's revenue should be largely unaffected from the fallout from Covid-19, and long-term growth prospects remain bright. We believe that fair value is $100 share, implying an EV/FY2020 EBITDA multiple of 10x. Historically, shares have been trading in the 7.5 -11x range. This fair value implies ~30% upside.

