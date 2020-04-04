Federal Reserve Watch: The Spigots Are Open

Furthermore, central bank liquidity swaps have risen by $350 billion since February 26 showing how much the Federal Reserve is doing to help stabilize international markets.

Since February 26, 2020, the Federal Reserve has added over $1.0 trillion to bank excess reserves and has overseen the Federal Funds rate drop to 0.06 percent.

The Federal Reserve is putting lots and lots of reserves into the commercial banking system and is backing up the financial system as much as it can.

The Federal Reserve has done as it promised and opened the monetary spigots.

Since the end of the banking week, February 26, 2020, the Federal Reserve has been buying securities at a regular pace, has opened several different sources of funds for firms that operate in the US money markets, and has engaged in central bank liquidity swaps with central banks around the world.

As of April 1, 2020, the effective Federal Funds rate has dropped to 0.06 percent.

The value of the US dollar continues to rise in world markets. At the opening of the market on April 3, it took less than $1.08 to purchase one Euro. The US Dollar Index (DXY) was just under 101.00.

Right now, the Federal Reserve System is acting like it is the central bank of the world, and investors and markets seem to be very comfortable with that.

Current Policy Stance

The current policy stance took place in the banking week that followed February 26.

If we look closely at the data, the time period between the banking week ending January 1, 2020 and the banking week ending February 26, 2020 was one in which Fed officials seemed to be assessing the economic and financial situation without doing much at all.

The Fed had faced a disturbance in the “repo” market earlier in the fall of 2019 and had responded in a way that smoothed over the problems that had occurred and, by the end of the year, was ready to move on to the next stage of the current economic recovery.

The first two months of 2020 were spent analyzing the global situation and the growing spread of the coronavirus pandemic. As far as the Fed’s balance sheet was concerned, nothing much happened from January 1 to February 26.

After the release of the February 26 Federal Reserve statistics, I expressed concern in my post about how the Fed was going to respond to the virus. I wrote:

“Concerns have been rising about how the Federal Reserve and other policy makers will respond to the growing spread of the coronavirus;”

“Right now, it is the uncertainty surrounding the situation that is driving investors and markets, and this uncertainty may continue to last. There is much that is still unknown.”

Things changed the next week. The Federal Reserve acted, and at this time it looked like the Federal Reserve was the only major central bank that was acting. But, the direction being taken by the Fed was just starting.

Since February 26, the Federal Reserve has added just over $1.0 trillion to the reserve balances commercial banks hold with Federal Reserve banks. This number is sometimes used as a crude proxy for the “excess reserves” in the banking system.

Changes In The Factors Supplying Reserve Funds To Banks

The Federal Reserve has overseen reserves being supplied to the commercial banking system and to the financial system in several ways.

For example, since February 26, 2020, the Fed has bought outright $867 billion in US government securities. It has also added to its securities portfolio $86 billion in mortgage-backed securities.

Furthermore, since February 28, repurchase agreements with the Fed have increased by $120 billion. But, commercial banks began borrowing from the Fed’s discount window, something they had not done for quite a while. Primary loan credit (from the discount window) has increased by $44 billion. In addition, the Fed has since opened up a “Primary Dealer Credit Facility” and a “Money Market Mutual Fund Liquidity Facility.” On April 1, the first of these lending facilities showed a balance of $33 billion and the latter had a balance of almost $53 billion.

Federal Reserve: The World's Banker

The Federal Reserve has also stepped up globally by extending swap arrangements to other major central banks and by making it easier for other central banks to sell securities in order to increase their liquidity sources.

Central bank liquidity swaps rose by $142 billion in the banking week ending April 1. Since February 26, central bank liquidity swaps have risen by almost $350 billion.

This activity is not insignificant and shows us how important the Federal Reserve is to the functioning of global banking and global financial markets.

Since this is really just the start of a period of financial distress, these interchanges with other central banks around the world will probably increase substantially with time. This is a line item that I really want to watch.

Going Forward

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has responded very well to the international crisis so far. He and the Federal Reserve have accepted the role of being the world’s central banker and the actions that have been taken have calmed world markets.

I believe that the strong value of the US dollar is a sign that what the Federal Reserve has done has been appropriate and, as a consequence, world markets are indicating their trust in the central bank of the United States.

It should be noted that the Fed’s actions have been aimed at preventing banking shocks that might send financial markets spiraling downwards and creating even more havoc in economic activities.

These actions are not aimed at turning the economy around and producing economic growth. The game is to mitigate further economic problems. Growth can come later.

This is important for investors to understand because the Fed is not focusing right now on an economic turnaround. The fiscal policy of the US government is not really focused upon generating economic growth. The effort right now is to stop things from getting too bad.

The focus on growth will come, hopefully sooner rather than later. Right now, our policy makers have other things to worry about. And, up to this time, Jerome Powell and the Fed seem to be doing the right things.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.