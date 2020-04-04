Tesla: From Little Things, Big Things Grow

Tesla Model Y in the snow. Source: Teslarati

A recent article on Seeking Alpha concerned Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) March 2020 sales in Norway, with the conclusion that the March decline in Model 3 sales in Norway has huge implications for Tesla. I'm with BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) CEO Larry Fink. To quote from his latest letter to his shareholders (29 March, 2020): "I believe long-term thinking has never been more critical than it is today. Companies and investors with a strong sense of purpose and a long-term approach will be better able to navigate this crisis and its aftermath." This is why I think that March 2020 Tesla Model 3 sales in Norway will be soon forgotten, but here I argue that Tesla incorporating a heat pump in its newly released Model Y (and probably progressively across its portfolio of vehicles) is a big deal for the future of the company, because, through range extension, it makes the Model Y more acceptable to customers in cold climates. The heat pump is just one of a host of small innovations in the Model Y, which reflects Tesla's attention to detail and focus on the big picture.

What is happening with Tesla's sales?

I started this article with skepticism about whether the sky could be correctly said to be falling in, based on Tesla's Model 3 sales in Norway in March. There are obvious reasons for the decline (for example, the COVID-19 pandemic and much anticipated introduction of the Model Y). Indeed a recent survey noted a massive 55% of electric car owners in Norway indicate that their next electric vehicle will be a Tesla Model Y in comparison with 8% planning to buy a Volkswagen ID.3 (OTCPK:VWAGY) and 5% planning to buy a Tesla Model 3. So focusing on the hugely successful Model 3 sales in Norway, when another (more attractive?) Tesla vehicle is about to be released, is possibly looking in the wrong direction.

The fact is that Tesla's Q1 sales are its best ever Q1 performance, notwithstanding COVID-19 creating global chaos. More than 88,000 Tesla vehicles (including 76,200 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles) were delivered in Q1 2020. Close to 103,000 vehicles were produced (including 87,282 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles).

Year-on-year deliveries grew by 40% in comparison with 35% decrease in the overall US auto market. Tesla is perhaps overly optimistic as it isn't (yet?) withdrawing guidance that its 2020 deliveries will exceed 500,000. This confidence may be in part due to expectations that China is to extend incentives for BEVs, although the fine print is not clear. There is a suggestion that only longer range and locally produced BEVs will benefit most. Tesla, with local production and long-range cars might benefit, but the situation is uncertain currently.

Given the massive global economic shutdown, guidance of 500,000 vehicles to be delivered in 2020 is a brave call, but even if this target isn't reached, it is very hard to conclude that the sky is falling in based on Q1 2020 numbers.

Innovation to enhance cold weather markets for Tesla Model Y

I always read the latest from Tesla with interest and I've come to expect new angles. And so it was with a twist that Tesla has installed on the recently released Model Y that seems at first like a trivial wrinkle, but it actually turns out to be much more. A big surprise for me has been the uncharacteristically low key way in which Tesla has implemented a profoundly important innovation which will broaden the market for its newly released Model Y.

There has been a lot of talk for a long while about Tesla installing a heat pump for temperature controls. The recently released Model Y sports a heat pump and it is becoming clear that this device will be used to solve various problems.

Firstly the heat pump increases the efficiency of management of heating which will extend the range of the Model Y substantially in cold weather. There is much less wasted heat in an electric car (in comparison with an ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) vehicle which can pipe the waste heat into the vehicle). BEVs usually use resistive heating systems (involving heated coils using power from the battery) with the result that the range of an electric vehicle can have double-digit loss of range in very cold weather. A heat pump moves heat from one place to another, which is more energy efficient. In effect you can use 1 unit of heat to move maybe 3x as much heat around. The trick is in sorting out where the heat needs to be moved from/to. This is not a trivial problem because there are a number of different problems where heat needs to be either added (e.g. in a cold cabin) or taken away (e.g. from the engine). The parts of the car needing temperature control (being a source of or a sink for heat) include the battery, the computer, motors, heat exchanger and the cabin. This helps to explain why adding a heat pump to manage all of this is not a simple engineering task. It seems as if there is a single pump and 8 valves, which perhaps explains why Elon Musk is impressed with his engineering team.

Andy Sly has produced a most useful YouTube video covering the heat pump on the Model Y. While I haven't been able to source information about increased range due to the heat pump in the Model Y in the cold, Andy Sly indicates that the potential improvements are substantial; could there be double-digit percentage improvement?

Other applications made possible by the heat pump seem to be appearing. For example, the Model Y Autopilot has radar heating to support it in freezing weather by melting snow or ice on the device.

Tesla has not only extended the range based on a mechanical innovation as described above, but the recent software updates on the Model X and Model S have also produced a 23-mile range increase (from 328 to 351 miles) on the Model X and a 17-mile increase on the Model S (from 373 to 390 miles). This is more about getting the mileage displays to better reflect reality than as a result of any actual change. But for the user, the range can now be confidently increased, and this will happen through a free software update. Note that previously Tesla has increased the range of the Model 3 by 15 miles, from 310 to 325 miles, again through a software upgrade. In this case the upgrade optimized the control of the Model 3 motor and also increased power by 5%.

Range extension through software and hardware innovation

In this article I've focused on squeezing extra range out of an existing battery through software and hardware efficiencies. What seems trivial ends up being profound. I remain mystified as to why Tesla has not made more of the heat pump and its impact on range in the cold. Perhaps it wants to get real world experience before making a fan fare. It is interesting that there seems to have been a lot of attention to driving in tough conditions prior to the launch of the big Semi.

What about batteries?

The other side of the coin is the size and capacity of the actual batteries. I won't go into more detail here, except to note that Tesla has the biggest BEV batteries and is acknowledged as a leader in this space. The upcoming battery day will be interesting to see what new things Tesla has in battery technology.

Tesla's edge comes from attention to detail and a thousand tiny innovations

Legacy car makers have teams of smart people who have spent their entire careers making the ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) story stronger. It isn't surprising that these companies have problems making the change to electrification.

A recent story about production plans for Ford (NYSE:F) and GM (NYSE:GM) makes this point clearly. In effect both Ford and GM have reaffirmed that they still plan to be largely ICE car manufacturers in 2025 despite making a lot of noise about their plans for electrification. While they have substantial electrification plans, they don't seriously think this is going to happen soon. With more than 20 electric vehicles under development, the combined BEV output from both companies in 2026 is projected at 325,000 vehicles, or ~5% of their total North American production and less than Tesla produced (globally) in 2019. In 2025 Ford and GM still expect to produce more than 5 million ICE trucks and SUVs.

This is the devilish problem that the legacy car manufacturers have. Most of their innovation will still be directed at ICE vehicles (unless or until they have no choice but to change or disappear).

Unlike other ICE manufacturers, Volkswagen has spent five years getting its headspace right, but it ain't simple. Recent rumors suggest that the initial new generation Volkswagen technology is having problems, especially with the IT side of the story. It sounds as if this might affect the speed of the rollout of the new ID.3

Tesla's edge comes from narrow focus on BEV developments, attention to detail, and a thousand tiny innovations

The above issues confronting ICE car makers are not relevant to Tesla, which has been innovating in this space from the start. Tesla just keeps chipping away and the level of detail is extraordinary. For example the size of the side camera opening is reduced in the Model Y compared with the Model 3, which is likely to reduce risk of glare interfering with Autopilot operation.

There is an interesting commentary about the shape of the Model Y, with a focus on its superior drag coefficient of 0.23 (compare with a 0.31 drag coefficient for a Toyota (NYSE:TM) RAV4 and 0.32 for a Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF) Kona EC). Will this change what an SUV should look like?

The Model Y also has autonomous driving hardware in all vehicles and has larger crumple zones for vehicle safety.

Note that, as in everything that Tesla does, there is a bigger plan that is often forgotten. Tesla is not just a car manufacturer. Its battery developments are highly relevant to its position in the emerging large battery storage market.

Conclusion

Commentary on Seeking Alpha is very polarized about Tesla, and sometimes analysis draws very big conclusions from a very narrow database. Basing the future success (or failure) of Tesla based on one month of sales in Norway is a case in point. My approach to deciding about investment is the reverse of this number based focus, and some criticize me for making too much of qualitative information. I'm interested in Tesla because I think the company fits Larry Fink's view of a company most likely to succeed in today's troubled waters. I reach this conclusion by looking at a myriad of small things that Tesla implements in its relentless drive to electrify transport. Introducing a heat pump is one such small thing. The surprise for me is that Tesla hasn't drawn attention to the fact that this innovation will make the Model Y more attractive to cold climate owners because its range is extended in cold weather. This will affect Tesla's bottom line.

As to whether now is a time to take a position in Tesla, I'm with Regarded Solutions in sitting on the sidelines until we have more clarity about where the COVID-19 pandemic is going. Wearing my biotech hat I'm pretty sure that this story has a lot further to go and this could mean that there are likely to be better opportunities to become a Tesla shareholder when the dust settles.

I am not a financial advisor, but I do pay close attention to the switch away from fossil fuels and to the electrification of transport. If my commentary helps give perspective as to why Tesla is worthy of consideration for those who wish to participate in future transport investment, please consider following me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.