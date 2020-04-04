The Best Thing To Do With Zoom Is To Do Nothing

The company has grown exponentially in the last few years and has become the leader in the video conferencing industry.

It's not only biotech stocks that are having a great run amidst this chaos, courtesy of the new coronavirus. Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Clorox (NYSE:CLX) have had a nice run so far, but the case with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) warrants a special investigation. Since the start of the year, the stock has climbed a staggering 77%, primarily driven by stay-at-home policies enacted by many companies across the world, which has led to an increase in new user registrations. Even though investors are just beginning to notice this market-leading video conferencing platform, Zoom has been delivering good numbers in the last couple of years. However, the real question is whether we should, indeed, be excited about this opportunity. To assess this, there's only one simple question that needs to be answered; will Zoom reap the expected benefits of a global lockdown?

In finding an answer to that all-important question, I figured out that the future might not be as rosy as it sounds. Even though Zoom has what it takes to grow into a much larger business in the future, there's a bubble in the making that might burst in the next couple of months when the world returns to its normal state.

The hype is backed by numbers

There's a hype about Zoom's prospects and this is not news anymore. The number of active users is growing, and bulls say that this is not a short-lived phenomenon. The same way Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) might benefit in the long run as more consumers realize the benefits of online shopping and the convenience associated with it during this lockdown period, Zoom is expected to transform some of its new users to paying subscribers in the future. Before we analyze whether there's a flaw in this thesis, let's look at a few numbers that have contributed to the euphoria.

According to research firm Apptopia, daily U.S. mobile user volume reached a record 4.84 million on March 30 for Zoom, nearly three times that of Microsoft Teams (NASDAQ:MSFT), one of Zoom's rivals. Active mobile users in March were 151% higher on a year-over-year basis. According to data from SimilarWeb, the monthly visits to the official Zoom website has grown from 71.6 million in December 2019 to close to 106 million in February 2020. March numbers would have been even better, but SimilarWeb is yet to publish those figures.

Zoom is also the most downloaded mobile application in the U.S. between March 26 and April 1. The lead over its peers is eye-popping.

There's more to the growth story of Zoom. A quick look at the financial statements of the company, which you can find on Seeking Alpha here, reveals that the company has been growing on all fronts in the last few years. For instance, revenue has increased at a CAGR of 117% since the beginning of 2017. The net income, on the other hand, has grown from $7.6 million in 2017 to $25.3 million in 2020. These are all indications of the unprecedented growth of the company, but that's the view from the rearview mirror.

What does the view from the windshield reveal? A few looming risks that shouldn't be ignored.

A deep dive into the numbers

The objective of this analysis is to assess whether the hype about Zoom is worth paying attention to. There was never a question about Zoom's ability to grow for many years to come by utilizing its industry-leading position in the video conferencing market. The matter at hand is to decide whether such growth is already priced in.

The growth in the number of active users has been stellar in the last couple of months. However, some of these users will never be paying subscribers. Let's look at how Zoom is making money. It has a few subscription options, including a free version that provides all the features an individual might need to survive the coronavirus scare.

Source: Zoom

With the basic package, 40 minutes of group meetings (3 or more participants) are given to a user. As far as I found by going through several comments and reviews of users, I think this is the feature that has gotten many users to sign up for Zoom over the last few weeks.

The basic feature is currently used by many educators across the world who are forced to teach their students online. However, the 40-minute limit has proven to be an obstacle for them to continue their efforts. The business strategy of Zoom is to push such users to become paying subscribers, but investors should not forget that these are trying times and companies are going out of their way to help the world return to its normal state. Zoom is doing its part as well. The company has lifted the 40-minute limit for group meetings in the basic plan for educators in many countries, including Australia, India, New Zealand, Israel, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, and the United States.

In February, approximately 6% of the company website visits came through referrals. Not surprisingly, the top referring sites were education institutes.

Going by this data, it's easy to figure out that a considerable portion of new Zoom users consists of students and educators who are forced out of their physical classrooms. These users will virtually add next to nothing in incremental revenue for Zoom, and more importantly, converting these leads to paying subscribers won't be an easy task either. This is because Zoom is not a specialized virtual classroom provider and this space of the industry is dominated by a few players. Newrow Smart, Vedamo, LearnCube, and Adobe Connect (NASDAQ:ADBE) are few of the specialized virtual classroom providers that are continuing to gain traction. I am not leaving Zoom entirely out of the equation, but investors need to remind themselves that distant learning has been there for many years and Zoom is not the company that is breaking the ground.

Next, there are reports of many people using Zoom as a replacement for their usual Friday night outings. This sounds exciting and a novel idea, but the company would be earning next to nothing from these users both in the short and long term. On March 31, Business Insider published an in-depth article about hosting a Zoom video party. That's how viral hosting a virtual party has become, and Zoom is leading the charge. We can simply let go of these users and look on the bright side - maybe a few such users will consider using Zoom for their business meetings in the future. But there's another side to the story as well.

A few paying subscribers of Zoom are already complaining of system glitches. For instance, there have been reports of difficulties in saving recorded calls for distribution. To add salt to the wound, there is a marked delay in responding to customer queries by the Zoom customer services department. It's easy to figure out why this is happening. Zoom was not ready for this surge in demand and the company is probably understaffed as well.

Daniel Newman, a founding partner of Futurum Research who is a paying Zoom subscriber, told the Wall Street Journal:

As a paying user, this has been frustrating. It seems their sales and user growth has far outpaced the infrastructure. For an enterprise tool, this level of service will be their demise.

An investor cannot take this lightly. In addition to making life difficult for existing subscribers, these negative developments could give a bad impression to new users who are considering subscribing to a premium plan as well. To think that Zoom is facing this backlash because of new users who have no intention of paying the company for its services ever is troubling.

For sure, Zoom will convert some of the new users. But such a conversion will not be as spectacular as the markets are predicting, in my opinion. It would take a couple of quarters for us to assess this, and during this time, shares might head either higher or lower depending on how long the world will be in lockdown.

Regulators are on Zoom's tail after a few reported incidents

Things were going well for Zoom until a few security breaches surfaced. A few users of Zoom, including a U.S.-based school that uses the platform as a virtual classroom, have reported these types of incidents in the last few weeks. Understandably, the exponential growth in the number of users has led to these incidents. The below is an excerpt from an FBI announcement dated March 31 that confirmed an investigation into this matter:

As large numbers of people turn to video-teleconferencing (VTC) platforms to stay connected in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, reports of VTC hijacking (also called "Zoom-bombing") are emerging nationwide. The FBI has received multiple reports of conferences being disrupted by pornographic and/or hate images and threatening language. Within the FBI Boston Division's area of responsibility (AOR), which includes Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, two schools in Massachusetts reported the following incidents: In late March 2020, a Massachusetts-based high school reported that while a teacher was conducting an online class using the teleconferencing software Zoom, an unidentified individual(s) dialed into the classroom. This individual yelled a profanity and then shouted the teacher's home address in the middle of instruction.

A second Massachusetts-based school reported a Zoom meeting being accessed by an unidentified individual. In this incident, the individual was visible on the video camera and displayed swastika tattoos.

This is the second time in a week that I'm writing about the negative impact of these regulatory crackdowns. First, it was about Shopify (NYSE:SHOP). Now, it's Zoom that is likely to face the wrath of regulators.

The troubles don't end there for Zoom. On March 31, The Intercept reported of Zoom falsely claiming to have end-to-end encryption on its video conferencing platform. To not have this security feature is one thing, but falsely claiming to have such features and misleading clients is another thing. A Zoom spokesperson admitted to this and said, "currently, it's not possible to enable end-to-end encryption for Zoom video meetings."

The company, on April 2, confirmed that it will release an updated version of the Zoom application that will fix most of these privacy issues. However, Arvind Narayanan, an associate computer science professor at Princeton University, is still not convinced. He told The Guardian:

The number of security issues with Zoom in the past makes it as bad as malicious software. Let's make this simple. Zoom is malware.

In addition to all this, Zoom has been accused of selling third-party user data to tech-giants including Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), without the consent of users.

There's only one way Zoom is going to come out of all these accusations; by investing to improve the security of all its platforms and mobile applications. This, however, will dent earnings in the short to medium term.

What I'm more worried about is a dent in investor sentiment that might take months to fix. Many more instances of privacy breaches might surface in the coming months, keeping shares from taking off.

Is Zoom benefiting from a network effect?

The network effect occurs when the value of a company's service increases for both new and existing users as more people use the service. Think about Facebook for example, which is one company that benefits from the network effect. There are billions of users on Facebook, which makes it pointless for a new user to sign-up on another platform when his kith and kin would likely to use Facebook than any other social media platform out there. This effect, on the other hand, enables the company to earn billions of dollars in advertisement revenue.

Zoom is the leader of the video conferencing industry. According to the fourth-quarter earnings reports of the company, Zoom had 12.92 million monthly active users in February. This includes both free and paying subscribers and was helped by the surge in its popularity since the beginning of this year. The growth in the number of Zoom users has surpassed that of its competitors by a healthy margin.

Source: Investor presentation

It seems like Zoom has what it takes to benefit from the network effect. If many companies are using Zoom for video conferencing purposes, a new user might want to join the same platform in a bid to make cross-company meetings faster and easier.

However, there's a long way to go for Zoom to financially benefit from such an effect.

Zoom has few competitors, including Microsoft Teams, WebEx, and Skype. Switching between either one of these providers is not a difficult task and would likely cost nothing. Because the industry is still young, any one of these companies could aggressively gain market share, especially if Zoom fails to keep up with the current regulatory challenges. In the absence of meaningful switching costs, tech giants such as Microsoft could easily improve their services offering and the quality of the platform to quickly become the industry leader.

As investors, we need to discount Zoom's target price by an amount that is sufficient to reflect this risk.

Takeaway: It's the wrong time to be betting on Zoom

This might feel like the best time to be investing in a company that facilitates video conferencing while the world is in lockdown. Better yet, on the company that is leading the charge. However, I beg to differ.

I have used Zoom twice, and I have to admit that the ease of using its platform impressed me a lot. Microsoft Teams failed to leave the same impression on me in the one time I used it. I'm sure many of the new users of Zoom are feeling the same. But there's reason to believe that Zoom is headed toward rough seas.

The company has to navigate the regulatory pressure to start with. Second, Zoom needs to improve its operating capabilities to satisfy both new and existing clients. To do this, the company will likely hire new support staff and incur costs to optimize its servers to function without any lags. However, even the company management is not sure how many of these new users can be converted into paying subscribers.

In the fourth-quarter earnings call, Zoom CFO Kelly Steckelberg said:

In terms of our results in Slide 4, Q4, we did not see any impact directly related to coronavirus and as a reminder we have definitely seen an uptick in usage. But a lot of that is on the free side. So it's very early to tell whether or not that's going to convert long-term into paying customers. As we mentioned, we are seeing impact and if continue to build capacity to ensure that we can support this increased usage. So we are seeing impact on our gross margins, which is why we're guiding you towards the lower end of our range for next year.

While investors and analysts are betting on Zoom to report higher earnings in the coming quarters, resulting from the uptick in usage of its platforms, insiders are betting on a contraction of profit margins due to the significant investments the company has to undertake to facilitate the sudden increase in users.

Third, competitors might aggressively gain market share while Zoom works on getting the house in order.

Based on all these developments, I have decided to stay on the sidelines to see how Zoom would respond to these challenges and to assess the true financial impact of COVID-19.

There's a bubble in the making as market participants are expecting a surge in earnings during the latter half of this year, whereas the company might report disappointing growth figures. For now, I refrain from running an extensive model to value Zoom shares because the usage statistics in the next couple of months can and will change the big picture dramatically. There's a significant level of uncertainty involved. However, I plan on updating readers in a couple of months once we have more data to work with.

