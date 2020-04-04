National Health: A Survivor In This Pandemic
National Health Investors has been punished alongside the senior housing plays.
We analyze the company's vulnerabilities in this environment.
If the world does not end, it is very unlikely you will ever get this so cheap again.
National Health Investors, Inc. (NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale leaseback, joint venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing primarily in senior housing and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) sectors. SNFs and