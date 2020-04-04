Insiders Who Are Calling A Bottom In Their Stock - Weekly Update (03/27/20 - 04/03/20)

I also provide my favorite out of these lists each week. This week, my favorite pick is Baxter: a pharmaceutical company with steady free cash flow growth, a strong competitive position, low risk and an attractive valuation.

I provide two list of ten insider purchases each week: one list based on the highest market caps and one list based on the highest value purchased.

Following insider purchases can be a very successful strategy as literature has proven that insiders earn significant abnormal returns. My thesis found abnormal returns up to 13.25% annually.

The market went down 4% for the week of 27 March to 2 April. Valuations are getting more attractive to start buying stocks cautiously.

After the recent recovery, the S&P 500 declined by 3.92% for the week of 27 March to 2 April. I believe that the market could keep dropping over the coming weeks/months as the COVID-19 virus will have drastic consequences for the economy. However, it could be interesting to start buying stocks cautiously as valuations are getting more and more attractive. Since last week, I started my weekly insider purchase articles. Each week, I will give lists of the strongest insider purchases by value and by market cap. Moreover, I will pick my favourite one out of these lists each week, which I consider a strong buy. These insider purchase lists could be of great value for investors, as many empirical studies have shown that insider purchases significantly outperform the market. By mimicking insider purchases, investors could outperform the market significantly, as shown in the last column of the table below. I started writing my thesis about this subject and already found that CEO purchases outperform by 3.14% annually, while the highest FCF yield and operating margin quintiles earn abnormal returns of 13.25% and 6.55%, respectively. These are very significant numbers which can increase investors' returns significantly.

(Source: Robbe Delaet based on included papers)

List of highest market cap insider purchases

In this section, I will provide a list of the 10 insider purchases with the highest market capitalisation.

Nike (NKE) director John W. Rogers bought $210K worth of shares last week after the company reported very strong quarterly results with revenue growth of 6%. The stock is pretty pricey at a FCF yield of 2.23%. However, it is a very strong firm with a reliable business model and consistent growth.

Union Pacific (UNP) is a freight-hauling railroad that operates many locomotives in the USA. Its director Williams J. Delaney purchased $2.1 million of shares during last week. The company is a very stable cash flow generator with strong operating margins of 39.4% and pays a nice dividend of 2.6% However, its FCF yield of 2.72% is pretty expensive.

Baxter (BAX) is a well-known medical devices manufacturer. Its SVP Sean Martin bought $800K of shares last week. I believe that this is a very interesting stock as it is a very dominant player in its market, which makes the company very low risk. The FCF yield of 3.3% is not expensive for a high-quality company with low competitive risks such as Baxter.

General Motors Co. (GM) is one of the biggest worldwide car manufacturers. Its EVP Matthew Tsien bought $514K worth of shares last week. This could indicate that insiders believe that GM will be able to come out of this crisis well. However, given the huge amount of disruption in the industry and its strongly negative free cash flows, I don't like the stock.

IHS Markit (INFO) is a London-based global information provider, providing for example US economic data. Its director William E. Ford bought approximately $1.4 million in shares last month. The company is operating very well with recurring revenues growing significantly. Its rich FCF yield of 3.44% is totally justified given its strong market position

Paychex (PAYX) director Tom Bonadio bough $99K worth of shares last week. Paychex is an integrated management software packages provider, focused on salary management. I love the company its operating margins and FCF yield. However, I would be cautious on the stock given the current turmoil around lay-offs during the crisis, which could hurt its business. Paychex pays a very nice dividend, yielding more than 4% at the moment. Its FCF yield of 5.35% is getting very attractive.

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) is the worldwide leader in oil and gas exploration. Its CEO Olivier Le Peuch bought $138K worth of stocks last week. The stock lost 65% of its value YTD as it is significantly impacted by the oil crisis. The dividend yield of 13.3% is very high, but could be cut soon.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) director Richard James Perry bought $587K worth of shares. Energy Transfer own and operates energy assets. Its dividend is currently yielding more than 23%, but could be cut soon given the oil crisis and its high leverage ratio of 4.5.

Avangrid (AGR) is a renewable energy and utility company. Its director Alan D. Solomont bought $10K worth of shares last week. The company has generates negative cash flows and is highly leveraged, which makes it risky to buy.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO.PK) is an american REIT. Its director William W. Helman bough $497K worth of shares as the stock dropped by more than 50% YTD.

(Source: Robbe Delaet)

List of highest value insider purchases

Next, I will provide a list of the biggest insider purchases by value

Howard Hughes Corp. (HHC) is a developer of properties which raised new equity last week. The famous Bill Ackman company Pershing Square Capital signed in on this offer by purchasing $500 million worth of shares.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) saw clustered purchasing last week. Two directors, Keith A. Meister and Paul J. Salem, bough $18 million and $5.9 million worth of shares last week, which could be a strong buying signal. MGM Resorts is a leading casino operator, which is significantly hit by the crisis. The stock price declined by almost 70% YTD.

SYNNEX (SNX) is a business process services company. Its director Matthew Miau bought $3.9 million worth of shares last week. SYNNEX looks cheaply valued at a FCF yield of 18.89%.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM) is a clinical stage biotech which saw clustered insider buying activity last week. Two directors, Peter Svennilson and David V. Goeddel, each bought $3 million worth of shares.

As mentioned in the last list, Union Pacific saw strong insider buying activity.

Middleby Corp. (MIDD) is a food service and equipment manufacturer. Its CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald bought $1.5 million worth of shares last week. The company looks to be very cheaply valued at a FCF yield of 14.04. Together with the insider buying activity, these could be signs that the bottom is near after dropping 53% YTD.

GMS Inc. (GMS) is an American distributor of ceilings. Its director Ronald R Ross bought $1.3 million worth of shares. The company is very cheaply valued at a FCF yield of 26.83%.

Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) is diagnostic company for serious infections. Its director Jack W. Schuler bought $2.4 million of shares via two transactions. The company is in its early stages and is not profitable yet.

As mentioned before, IHS Markit saw some strong insider purchasing activity.

(Source: Robbe Delaet)

My favourite pick: Baxter

As in each week, I will discuss my favourite pick. This time, it was a close call between Baxter, Paychex, IHS Markit and Middleby. Ultimately, I chose Baxter because of four reasons: its low risk combined with a strong competitive position, strong free cash flow growth and high insider purchase value.

Baxter is a pharmaceutical company which operates in six businesses as shown below. Interestingly, Baxter has a very dominant market position as there is not much competitive pressure in this market. Baxter supplies live-saving products to ill patients, which is a very steady business to operate in. Consequently, Baxter will not suffer much from crises like the COVID-19 crisis.

(Source: Baxter Q4 2019 presentation)

This strong competitive position (you could almost call it a monopoly) is translated in solid financials as well. Operating margins are expanding rapidly and free cash flows grew by a CAGR of of 9.45% over the past five years, which is very impressive. In Q4 2019, Baxter posted its highest revenue growth (+9%) in five years.

(Source: Robbe Delaet based on company data; numbers in $million)

Lastly, let's talk about valuation. Baxter is valued at a FCF yield of 3.30% and a P/E ratio of 24. While this looks rather expensive, I believe that this premium is justified given its strong growth and market positioning. Historically, the stock has never been cheap. The insider purchase of director Sean Martin of $800K can indicate that this is a very fair price to pay for Baxter. Given its low risk, Baxter dropped by only 6% YTD. It could be interesting to pick up the stock at future market weakness.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.