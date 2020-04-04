We're finally through the Q4 earnings season for the precious metals stocks, and the constituents among the Gold Miners Index (GDX) finished Q4 with an average revenue growth rate of 25%. One of the most recent names to report earnings is Centerra Gold (CAGDF), an intermediate gold producer operating out of Canada, the Kyrgyz Republic, and Turkey. While Centerra's revenues for Q4 came in well below the industry average in Q4 due to lower grades at Kumtor and a temporary mining stoppage, they were above the industry average for FY-2019 with robust operating results across the board. However, the significant guidance beats were overshadowed by uncertainty surrounding the Mount Milligan mine, with a significant reduction in reserves reported last month. Mount Milligan previously offset the company's status as a Tier-3 jurisdiction producer, but the updated reserve report has increased the risk at Centerra's only Tier-1 jurisdiction mine, making the company less attractive. Based on this, I would view any rallies above C$10.70 as selling opportunities.

(Source: Author's Chart & Data)

Centerra Gold released its Q4 and FY-2019 results in late March, and the company managed to trounce production estimates, beating the high-end of guidance by over 2%. Centerra reported annual gold production of 783,000 ounces, thanks to a massive year for its Kumtor mine, with over 600,000 ounces of gold, up 12% year-over-year. Unfortunately, we learned of concerns around the company's Mount Milligan resource in late 2019, and we also saw a slip-up in workplace safety with three fatalities at the company's flagship asset, the Kumtor Mine in the Kyrgyz Republic, over the past three months. The former issue has led to a massive downward revision in reserves, while the latter tragedy points to the need for better safety protocols at Kumtor. Let's take a closer look at the company's operations below:

(Source: Company Presentation)

Beginning with Mount Milligan, annual gold production came in at 183,000 ounces, which was down 7% year-over-year. Meanwhile, all-in sustaining costs at Mount Milligan increased year-over-year to $848/oz, up from an industry-leading figure of $779/oz last year. The increase in costs came due to higher labor costs, a new employee health tax, as well as increased costs for water sourcing. Fortunately, copper production offset some of the weakness in the gold department as it jumped 51% year-over-year to 71.1 million pounds. While operating results were more or less in line with expectations in FY-2019, the major issue was on the reserve side, as we found out just a couple of weeks ago in the updated mineral reserve statement. Let's take a look below:

(Source: Company News Release, Author's Photo)

As we can see in the table above, the updated gold reserve estimate for Mount Milligan came in at 2.4 million ounces at an average grade of 0.39 grams per tonne gold. This is a significant drop from the 4.7 million ounces of gold reserves at year-end 2018, at an average grade of 0.33 grams per tonne gold. While just below 300,000 ounces of this 2.3 million-ounce negative revision is due to mining depletion, this still translates to a drop of more than 40% in gold reserves in just over a year. The culprit for the massive decrease in ounces was material cost escalations stemming from water sourcing costs increasing, higher labor costs, increased maintenance, and decreased productivity. This led to the company revising the NSR cut-off from C$8.12 per tonne to C$9.55 per tonne, leading to a dramatic drop in reserves after accounting for this. Ultimately, this led to an impairment charge of $230.5 million.

(Source: Mining-Journal.com)

Based on a run rate of 200,000 ounces of gold production per year, this has potentially shaved nearly 10 years off of the mine life at Mount Milligan compared to where the current reserves should stand at over 4.4 million gold ounces. This is a significant negative development and has occurred at the company's only Tier-1 jurisdiction mine, which is the worst possible place we could have got this news. Previously, we had production diversified between Oskut in Turkey, Kumtor in the Kyrgyz Republic, and nearly one-third of production coming from Mount Milligan in British Columbia, Canada. However, unless the company can replace reserves and find a meaningful water sourcing solution going forward, the company is going to remain a primarily Tier-3 jurisdiction producer with an uncertain long-term future at its best asset.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Moving over to Centerra's Kumtor mine, the company had an exceptional year, with over 600,000 ounces of annual gold production at all-in sustaining costs of $792/oz. This translates to a 12% jump in production year-over-year, as well as an 8% drop in costs. These incredible results at Kumtor significantly improved the company's consolidated cost metrics for FY-2019, given that Mount Milligan's costs came in well above FY-2018 levels. Digging into Kumtor's operational results further, head grades increased significantly to 3.7 grams per tonne gold from 3.30 grams per tonne gold, while recoveries jumped 420 basis points year-over-year to 83.5%. The company benefited from mining at cut-back 19 and cut-back 20 at Kumtor. The most impressive part about Kumtor's 600,000-ounce plus year of gold production was that the company did not even mine for a full year, given that mining was suspended temporarily in December.

(Source: Company News Release, Mining.com)

Looking ahead to FY-2020, Centerra Gold has guided for annual gold production of 540,000 ounces at Kumtor at all-in sustaining costs of $974/oz. This would translate to a significant jump in costs year-over-year and will likely lead to higher consolidated costs year-over-year for Centerra, given that Kumtor makes up 70% of overall gold production. This is especially true given that Mount Milligan is also guiding for lower production and higher costs, with the guidance set at 150,000 ounces of gold production at $932/oz. The good news, however, depending on when Oskut comes back online is that this new mine should be a minor tailwind to offset what will otherwise be a higher-cost year for the company. The company's Oskut mine in Turkey poured its first gold in Q1 but was shut down recently due to COVID-19 concerns.

(Source: Company News Release)

Overall, FY-2019 was a solid year for Centerra Gold as the company was well below the industry average for costs and easily beat production guidance. However, I would expect consolidated all-in sustaining costs to come in above $900/oz for FY-2019, which will likely drop the company from a rank of 20/50 among gold producers for costs, down closer to the middle of the pack. The more significant issue, of course, is that we now have more uncertainty surrounding Mount Milligan, and this weighs on the Centerra Gold investment thesis a little. We've likely seen the last of the reserve restatements after a 2 million ounce net deletion at Mount Milligan; however, it's always a red flag for me when we see a restatement of this magnitude, even if it's a cost escalation problem and not a geology problem.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Based on Centerra Gold being transitioning from a Tier-3 jurisdiction producer with an exceptional Tier-1 jurisdiction asset to a Tier-3 jurisdiction producer with a less desirable Tier-1 asset, I have downgraded the stock from a sector leader to a sector performer. This does not mean the stock can't rally on the back of higher gold prices, but I believe a bounce back to the C$10.70 level would present a selling opportunity. For now, I see much more attractive opportunities elsewhere in Tier-1 jurisdictions, and that's where I remain focused when combing through the sector for new ideas.