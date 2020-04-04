IXC: Energy Won't Stay This Low For Long

Energy companies in IXC may remain low this year, but energy appears to be the best sector to buy at these prices.

OPEC+ is also expected to have a video conference with Russia and the U.S. on April 6th, possibly to agree on deep cuts.

The U.S rig-count is falling at one of the fastest rates ever and Gulf-Coast production may be shut down due to growing COVID cases among energy workers.

Most energy companies will lose money with crude below $30, but it seems unlikely crude will remain at these levels for long.

Of all the sectors that have disappointed investors, energy has to come near the top. Energy producers collapsed in 2008 and have never been able to catch a break since. Whenever performance improves as in 2013 and 2018, a new whirlwind of bad news arrives bringing oil prices to new lows.

As crude oil crashed to $20/barrel (87% below its $147 2008 peak), energy companies saw their stock price collapse in a move of total-capitulation by investors. Take a look at the iShares Global Energy ETF (IXC):

Data by YCharts

As you can see, the ETF crashed to nearly all-time lows and saw its TTM dividend yield rocket to 15%. The fund's weighted-average TTM "P/E" has declined to 11.4X and is trading 15% below its weighted-average book value. If you used earnings at higher oil-price times, its "P/E" ratio would likely be a bit lower.

Without a doubt, these companies are in a very difficult period where the majority are unlikely to turn a profit this year. One issue is crude being in the $20-30 range where essentially no major public companies can produce it profitably. The other is the fact that many of these companies are reliant on large labor forces that will likely drop over the coming months as COVID spreads around the world. Undoubtedly, this will bring many companies that lack ample liquidity to the brink of bankruptcy, but the majority are likely trading at a discount.

A Closer Look at IXC

IXC invests in the largest energy companies from around the world. These include the likes of Exxon (NYSE:XOM), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), and France's Total (NYSE:TOT). Since these are the world's largest companies, most are situated in developed nations with higher costs of production. Further, most are integrated oil & gas firms that have more diversified operations than others.

The fund's regional exposure is shown below:

(iShares)

There are two important implications of IXC's regional exposure. Slightly over half of the fund is located outside of the U.S., meaning IXC is implicitly negatively exposed to the U.S. dollar. A sharp rise in the U.S. dollar would lower the currency exchange rates in which most of the stocks in the fund are located, causing their stock prices to drop in USD terms. Crude itself is also negatively exposed to the U.S. dollar, so a drop in the U.S. dollar from its extreme high today would benefit the fund.

The second implication is profitability. In general, most oil producers in developed countries need crude sustainably above $50/barrel to make a profit, though many need oil at higher prices and some can afford lower. Conversely in the likes of Africa, the Middle East, and Russia can theoretically make a profit at today's prices. Problematically, this means that if the Saudi-Russia price war continues, the major losers would be higher-cost, developed-nation producers.

While I believe it is unlikely that oil stays below $30, it can go lower. Lower-grade oil like Western Canadian Select fell to below $5/barrel recently and many feared it would go to negative due to a spike in storage costs.

Of course, oil costs are only a direct P&L determinant for E&P companies while others tend to be indirectly harmed by lower oil prices (transportation, etc). In this respect, IXC is heavily diversified as shown by its sector breakdown:

(iShares)

Typically, E&P firms have the lowest valuations and highest risk today while integrated companies have the highest valuations and lowest risk due to their diversified nature. Of course, many integrated energy giants also have quite a bit of debt and other financial issues not known to many investors. Let's take a more in-depth look at a few of these companies.

Energy Giants Have Poor Cash Reserves

Exxon, Chevron, Total, BP (NYSE:BP), and Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) (OTCPK:RYDAF) collectively make up about half of IXC's total value. The remaining 74 holdings make up the other half, meaning the ETF has quite a bit of concentration risk.

First of all, with crude in the $20 range, these companies are all likely to see negative profit margins below those of 2016. This is demonstrated by the correlation of profit margins to WTI below:

Data by YCharts

Fortunately, most of these companies have decent solvency and liquidity. On average, they have total liabilities to assets of about 50%, financial debt to EBITDA slightly over 1, and just enough current assets to meet current liabilities this year:

Data by YCharts

These values are not great, but they could also be much worse. In general, these companies have low financial-health risks so long as the depression in energy prices does not last for longer than a year.

So, how long will oil prices stay depressed? There are a few factors that can help us determine this. We can be certain that global oil consumption will likely be 5-15% lower this year due to COVID. However, COVID is also impacting the supply-side. In fact, the White House is considering a mandated shutdown of Gulf of Mexico crude production due to rising cases among workers.

Further, the U.S. active rig count is collapsing:

Data by YCharts

This is falling likely because most rigs are currently money losers and, partly because of that, it is not worth keeping them on and putting workers at risk of the virus. As I've mentioned before, producers really can't increase per-rig production much more, so this rapid decline will result in an extreme decrease in U.S. production.

The OPEC+ production-cut deal is also back on the table. On Monday, April 6th, OPEC+ will have a video meeting with Russia and agree to a possible 10 million barrel-per-day cut. Importantly, the U.S. is invited to the meeting. The U.S.'s production dominance has been a major factor behind the collapse of OPEC, so if the U.S. agrees to the cuts, it would be extremely bullish for crude.

That said, it may not be legal for such an agreement to be made as production decisions historically rest with free-market producers. Of course, COVID could be used as an excuse to mandate production cuts as seen by Trump's Gulf Coast statement.

Nevertheless, it seems that crude is more likely headed higher from here than lower. COVID will cut demand, but when combined with the price collapse, it may actually cut supply more than demand. If there is a significant decline in production, crude may be headed higher than its 2019 levels. Oil is probably more likely to remain below $40 this year, but most companies in IXC are unlikely to see margins become too negative.

The Bottom Line

Overall, the crash in IXC seems to be a buying opportunity for long-term investors who are willing to deal with volatility over the next few months. IXC is down 44% this year and has caused most firms to trade below book value. Temporary dividend cuts are extremely likely as many firms will need cash to make payments, but they will return once oil returns.

Looking further out, the situation looks bullish for crude. The U.S. has begun to reach its current upper-bound on low-cost production and places like Saudi Arabia and Russia need crude higher to avoid a monetary crisis. Quite frankly, I believe the next bull market will bring oil back to the 2000s levels and return energy companies to their former prominence.

Does this necessarily mean IXC is headed higher from here? Probably not as I do not believe equities as a whole are headed higher. I believe IXC will outperform other global equity sectors, but unless a very strong OPEC deal is made, its performance is likely to be sub-par.

Further, better opportunities are likely found among individual stocks. Personally, I've been looking for smaller deep-value E&Ps over the past month to find those that can temporarily survive at current prices. While these firms have greater volatility, I believe they are an overall better, long-term risk-reward investment given the many valued closes to a year's worth of TTM earnings.

Given that, IXC is the "safe bet" on energy. I could see the ETF declining another 20-30% if equities decline. However, it also appears IXC will quickly return to 2019 levels once crude inevitably bounces back. Inevitably, because most producers will be forced to close shop if current prices are sustained. I'm officially neutral on IXC for now, but in my opinion, it is better than all of the other global equity sectors.

Interested In More Long-Term Investment Ideas? My fellow contributor BOOX research and I run the Core-Satellite Dossier here on Seeking Alpha. The marketplace service provides an array of in-depth portfolios designed using the academically-backed Core-Satellite approach. This involves creating a base long-term portfolio (the core) and generating alpha using unique well-researched tactical trades (the satellite). As an added benefit, we're allowing each new member one exclusive pick where they can have us provide in-depth research on any company or ETF they'd like. You can learn about what we can do for you here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: May go long crude oil.