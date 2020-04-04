Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

Crude crisis

Many headlines during the week emerged from the energy sector after Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) became the first U.S. shale producer to file for bankruptcy amid an oil price war. The coronavirus epidemic is also weighing heavily on prices, triggering President Trump to summon oil CEOs to the White House on Friday. WTI crude soared 25% on Thursday for its largest single-day percentage gain in history after Trump said he expected Russia and Saudi Arabia to announce a major output cut deal, while a virtual OPEC+ meeting was scheduled for Monday.

Record spike in jobless claims

More than 80% of Americans are now under some form of lockdown, up from less than 50% a couple of weeks ago, leaving state employment offices overwhelmed by an avalanche of applications. An eye-popping jobless claims report on Thursday showed 6.6M people out of work, on top of last week's figure of 3.3M, with some states even reporting that 10% of their workers are no longer employed. Putting that in perspective: The total job loss for the financial crisis was about 8.7M, starting in February 2008 and extending through 2009.

Big Brother or necessary surveillance?

In an effort to assist in "unprecedented times," Google (GOOG, GOOGL) is helping public health officials use its vast storage of data to track people's movements due to the coronavirus pandemic. The "mobility reports" go down to the county level to see if locals are abiding by social distancing measures, but will use anonymized historical data, with a lag of two or three days. Google is also reportedly exploring individual location tracking with a White House task force, as well as running a handful of testing sites in Northern California in a private-public partnership with the government.

Zoom overtakes Microsoft Teams

Zoom Video's (NASDAQ:ZM) daily U.S. user volumes hit a record 4.84M on Tuesday, according to Apptopia data, and the company's active users were up 151% Y/Y in March. On the same day, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Teams had 1.56M users and Slack (NYSE:WORK) had less than 500K. Shares of Zoom, which debuted last year at $36 apiece, reached a high of $160 during the week, while its market value has more than doubled since the end of January.

Walking away from WeWork?

In a move that questions its commitment to the troubled office space company, SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) decided not to buy $3B in WeWork (WE) stock from other shareholders, including co-founder and former CEO Adam Neumann. SoftBank has already poured billions of dollars into WeWork, and while it remains "committed" to a $5B bailout, it may eventually hold back additional financing. Since the spread of the coronavirus, WeWork's buildings have been virtually empty, raising questions about demand.

$20B payday

General Electric (NYSE:GE) finalized the sale of its BioPharma division to Danaher (NYSE:DHR), giving it $20B, after accounting for taxes, fees and factored receivable balances (Danaher will call the unit Cytiva). The anticipated proceeds have been central to CEO Larry Culp's efforts to chip away at GE's debilitating debt load and help it recover from a deep slump in recent years. The companies won approval from the Federal Trade Commission last month for the deal, which was announced in early 2019.

Microsoft bucks the plunge

Only one stock in the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose during the first quarter and it was only up by a penny. While Microsoft (MSFT) said it didn't expect to reach its quarterly revenue target for the business segment that includes Windows - due to coronavirus interruptions - it also said demand was solid and benefited from high usage of cloud services. Hardest hit on the DJIA was Boeing (NYSE:BA), which saw losses of 54% , as well as energy plays Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX), and financial names JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS).

Fears of a ballooning deficit

A new study by Morgan Stanley estimated the U.S. deficit will total at least $3.7T in calendar year 2020 and an additional $3T in 2021, financed by the sale of Treasurys, largely to the Federal Reserve. If the economy shrinks this year, the fiscal deficit relative to the size of the economy could even approach 15% to 20% (those numbers haven't been seen since WWII). On top of all those deficits, President Trump on Tuesday called for a new infrastructure spending bill worth $2T, while the Fed launched a temporary lending facility and eased some more bank leverage rules.

Retail disaster

Furloughs at Macy's (NYSE:M) will affect the "majority" of its 125,000 workers, while Gap (NYSE:GPS), which owns Old Navy and Banana Republic, said it would furlough nearly 80,000 store employees in the U.S. and Canada. L Brands (NYSE:LB) is suspending most store staff, Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) is putting "a portion of corporate employees" on temporary leave and furloughs total 85,000 at Kohl's (NYSE:KSS). It's a stark sign of how devastating the coronavirus will be on many apparel and accessories retailers which were already under pressure before COVID-19.

Waiving charges for COVID-19

Following in the footsteps of CVS's (NYSE:CVS) Aetna, more insurers promised to forgo cost-sharing charges for people who need coronavirus treatment. Cigna (NYSE:CI) and Humana (NYSE:HUM) are waiving out-of-pocket fees for insured members and employer plans, including hospitalizations and ambulance transfers. The waiver applies to all medical costs related to the treatment of COVID-19, including FDA-approved medications and vaccines when they become available.

