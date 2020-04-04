Cintas Corp. Is Set For Big Gains After America Is Back To Work

This article focuses on the fundamentals and what the real value is versus the current share price.

The company faces uncertainty in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak and declined to speculate on future earnings or growth.

Cintas Corp. (CTAS) appears to be off to a strong start in 2020. It recently announced its earnings for the third quarter, and the results were higher than analysts anticipated. The company increased overall revenue to $1.81 billion, up from $1.68 billion the previous year. Chairman and CEO Scott D. Farmer stated that he was proud of the strong growth in revenue, EPS and cash flow generation. However, the company declined to speculate on future earnings and growth in light of the coronavirus outbreak, which has created a fluid environment in its primary markets.

Cintas Corp. has over 400 facilities in the U.S. and Canada. As one of the largest corporate laundry companies, it has been continuing to grow over recent years. Cintas has acquired larger organizations, like G&K Services last year, as well as smaller local companies. Cintas Corp. of Ohio purchased its Western New York competitor Doritex in January. The company has stated it will keep all current employees and gained a 153,200 sq. ft. facility in the deal.

While current news stories, good or bad, can sway our opinion about investing in a company, it's good to analyze the fundamentals of the company and to see where it's been in the past and in which direction it's heading.

This article will focus on the long-term fundamentals of the company, which tend to give us a better picture of the company as a viable investment. I also analyze the value of the company versus the price and help you to determine if CTAS is currently trading at a bargain price. I provide various situations which help estimate the company's future returns. In closing, I will tell you my personal opinion about whether I'm interested in taking a position in this company and why.

Snapshot of the Company

A fast way for me to get an overall understanding of the condition of the business is to use the BTMA Stock Analyzer’s company rating score. It shows a score of around 87/100. Therefore, Cintas Corp. is considered to be a good company to invest in, since 70 is the lowest good company score. CTAS has high scores for 10 Year Price Per Share, ROE, Earnings per share, Ability to Recover from a Market Crash or Downturn, ROIC, and Gross Margin Percent. It has a low score for PEG Ratio. A low PEG Ratio score indicates that the company may not be experiencing high growth consistently over the past 5 years. In summary, these findings show us that CTAS seems to have above average fundamentals since the majority of categories produce good scores.

Before jumping to conclusions, we’ll have to look closer into individual categories to see what’s going on.

Fundamentals

Let’s examine the price per share history first. In the chart below, we can see that price per share has been nearly picture-perfect at consistently increasing over the last 10 years. Overall, share price average has grown by about 799.6% over the past 10 years or a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 27.65%. This is an excellent return.

Earnings

Looking closer at earnings history, we see that earnings have grown fairly consistently over most of the past 10 years. The earnings grew gradually from 2010 to 2016, then there was a bit of volatility in earnings during 2016 and 2017. Finally, in 2018 and 2019, the earnings smoothed out into a more gradual incline.

Consistent earnings make it easier to accurately estimate the future growth and value of the company. So, in this regard, CTAS is a good candidate of a stock to accurately estimate future growth or current value.

Since earnings and price per share don’t always give the whole picture, it’s good to look at other factors like the gross margins, return on equity, and return on invested capital.

Return on Equity

The return on equity has been alternately increasing and decreasing from 2015-2019. Five-year average ROE is good at around 28%. For return on equity (ROE), I look for a 5-year average of 16% or more. So CTAS easily meets my requirements.

Let’s compare the ROE of this company to its industry. The average ROE of 89 Retail (Special Lines) companies is 19.92%.

Therefore, Cintas Corp.’s 5-year average of 28.2% and current ROE of 29.1% are above average.

Return on Invested Capital

The return on invested capital mirrors the fluctuation shown in the return on equity. It alternately increases and decreases over the five-year period. Five-year average ROIC is good at around 16.5%. For return on invested capital (ROIC), I also look for a 5-year average of 16% or more. So CTAS passes this test as well.

Gross Margin Percent

The gross margin percent (GMP) has been stable and increasing over the last five years. Five-year GMP is very good at around 44%. I typically look for companies with gross margin percent consistently above 30%. So CTAS has proven that it has the ability to maintain acceptable margins over a long period. The other important thing to note is that there is a networking effect happening with this company. When Cintas lands new clients, this allows the company to deliver more of its services while drivers are on the same delivery route. Therefore, this increases the gross margins and ultimately increases profits.

Looking at other fundamentals involving the balance sheet, we can see that the debt-to-equity is less than 1. This is a good indicator, telling us that the company owns more than it owes.

CTAS’s Current Ratio of 1.92 is good, indicating that it has a good ability to use its assets to pay its short-term debt. Ideally, we’d want to see a Current Ratio of more than 1, so CTAS exceeds this amount.

According to the balance sheet, the company seems to be in good financial health. In the long term, the company seems solid in regards to its debt-to-equity. In the short-term the company’s financial situation shows that it is capable of paying off short-term debt.

The Price-Earnings Ratio of 20.5 indicates that CTAS might be selling at a high price when comparing CTAS’s PE Ratio to a long-term market average PE Ratio of 15. The 10-year and 5-year average PE Ratio of CTAS has typically been between 23 and 25.8, so this indicates that CTAS could be currently trading at a low price when comparing to CTAS’s average historical PE Ratio range.

CTAS currently pays a dividend of 1.47% (or 1.47% over the last 12 months).

The Story Behind The Dividend

Cintas has paid an annual dividend for over 36 years. In regards to dividend history, I’m first interested in knowing if the payout ratio is sustainable. At this time, it’s around 29%, which means that there is still plenty of room to grow the dividend. Also notice below that CTAS has a regular history of buying back shares, which contributes to higher payout ratios.

CTAS Buyback Yield By Year

CTAS Dividend Yield By Year

If we look only at the dividend yield, we see a range of 0.89% to 1.11%. This stock pays out a small dividend.

According to the chart below, dividend payouts have increased somewhat consistently over the 10-year period. However, the dividend yield has been declining over the past 10 years. Therefore, this stock may not be desirable for some dividend investors.

Although CTAS participates in share buybacks, sometimes buybacks don’t make sense, as according to Warren Buffett: “There is only one combination of facts that makes it advisable for a company to repurchase its shares: First, the company has available funds - cash plus sensible borrowing capacity - beyond the near-term needs of the business and, second, finds its stock selling in the market below its intrinsic value, conservatively calculated.”

In the example of CTAS, the company appears to have ample equity as indicated by its satisfactory debt-to-equity ratio and its short-term cash is sufficient as indicated by its current ratio. Now let’s consider its borrowing capacity.

According to Simply Wall Street, “We'd say that Cintas's moderate net debt to EBITDA ratio (being 1.8), indicates prudence when it comes to debt. And its commanding EBIT of 11.4 times its interest expense, implies the debt load is as light as a peacock feather.”

Now to see if the buyback timing made sense. From the view of a share price chart over the past 5 years, the worst times to do share buybacks would have been when CTAS was climbing highest in stock price. Since the stock has been steadily increasing in share price over the past 5 years, and it has been mostly selling at a premium share price in recent years, it would logically make sense not to be buying back stock during this time. However, Cintas was still buying back stock. Therefore, it seems that Cintas is not purposely planning share buybacks in the most efficient way to return the most value back to shareholders.

If I were currently interested in buying CTAS now for the dividend, I would be trying to buy when the dividend yield was highest relative to its past. From the chart above, we can see that the dividend yield is near a somewhat low point relative to the past 10 years. Therefore, it’s not an ideal time to buy now if my priority is a better than average return through dividends.

Overall, the dividend situation with CTAS is lackluster. On the positive side, the stock has a long history of over 30 years of dividend payments and the payout ratio still has room to grow the dividend.

On the negative side, the company pays a small dividend that has a decreasing yield over the past 10 years. The yield is near a 10-year low, and share buybacks haven’t been completed at an opportune time to return the most value to shareholders.

This analysis wouldn’t be complete without considering the value of the company vs. share price.

Value Vs. Price

For valuation purposes, I will be using a conservative diluted EPS of $7.99. I’ve used various past averages of growth rates and PE Ratios to calculate different scenarios of valuation ranges from low to average values. The valuations compare growth rates of EPS, Book Value, and Total Equity.

In the table below, you can see the different scenarios and, in the chart, you will see vertical valuation lines that correspond to the table valuation ranges. The dots on the lines represent the current stock price. If the dot is towards the bottom of the valuation range, this would indicate that the stock is undervalued. If the dot is near the top of the valuation line, this would show an overvalued stock.

(Source: BTMA Wealth Builders Club )

According to this valuation analysis, CTAS is undervalued.

If CTAS continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years of earnings growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If CTAS continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years of earnings growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If CTAS continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years of book value growth, then the stock is fairly priced at this time.

If CTAS continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years of book value growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If CTAS continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years of total equity growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

According to CTAS’s typical PE ratio relation to the S&P 500's PE Ratio, CTAS is undervalued.

If CTAS continues with a growth average as forecasted by analysts, then the stock is overpriced.

This analysis shows an average valuation of around $188 per share versus its current price of about $163; this would indicate that Cintas Corp. is undervalued. However, the stock is being heavily affected by the current coronavirus situation and the business will likely suffer great losses until the economy returns back to some normal level. Therefore, I would rather base my value on the more conservative growth average forecasted by analysts. As a result, this would put the value in the range of $132-$135.

Forward-Looking Conclusion

According to the facts, Cintas Corp. is financially healthy in a long-term sense in having enough equity as compared with debt, and in the short term because the current ratio indicates that it has enough cash to cover current liabilities.

Other fundamentals are solid, including ROE, ROIC, Gross Margin Percent, and EPS.

The dividend situation could use lots of improvement since the yield has been declining over the past 10 years.

Lastly, this analysis shows that the stock is undervalued. But according to more conservative future growth forecasts, the stock is still overpriced and could be valued at around $132-135.

Below, we can see how CTAS performed against the S&P 500 during the economic crisis of 2008 and years onward. You can see that CTAS suffered losses during the recession as did the general market. You could even say that CTAS was hurt more during the recession than the general market. But in booming times, when the economy is strong and unemployment is down, CTAS clearly outshines the market.

History often repeats itself, and during this market downturn and potential recession fueled by the coronavirus, CTAS is again getting hit especially hard because of the workforce slowdown. The recovery of this company could take a while and be outpaced by the market, but if you’re patient and hold through the recovery period, you could realize huge gains that outperform the market when the economy starts booming again.

Predicted Growth

“Over the next five years, the analysts that follow this company are expecting it to grow earnings at an average annual rate of 10.45%. This year, analysts are forecasting earnings increase of 5.06% over last year. Analysts expect earnings growth next year of -0.78% over this year's forecasted earnings.” (Source: Forecast Earnings Growth)

If you invest today, with analysts’ forecasts, you might expect about 10.45% growth per year. Plus, we’ll add the current 1.47% forward dividend. This brings the annual return to around 11.92%.

Here is an alternative scenario based on CTAS’s past earnings growth. During the past 10- and 5-year periods, the average EPS growth rate was about 19% and 17%, respectively. Plus, the average 5-year dividend yield was about 1.13%. So, we’re at a total return of 20.13% to 18.13%.

But when considering cash flow growth over the past 10 and 5 years, the growth has been 5.8% and 16.8%, respectively. Plus, the average 5-year dividend yield would give us a total return of 6.93% to 17.93%. Therefore, our annual return could likely be around a low of 6% and an average of about 12% during most years.

If considering actual past results of Cintas Corp., which includes affected share prices, and long-term dividend yields, the story is a bit different. Here are the actual 10- and 5-year return results.

______________

10-Year Return Results if Invested in CTAS:

Initial Investment Date: 4/2/2010

End Date: 4/2/2020

Cost per Share: $28.02

End Date Price: $160.10

Total Dividends Received: $11.89

Total Return: 513.81%

Compound Annualized Growth Rate: 20%

_______________

5-Year Return Results if Invested in CTAS:

Initial Investment Date: 4/2/2015

End Date: 4/2/2020

Cost per Share: $82.69

End Date Price: $160.10

Total Dividends Received: $8.6

Total Return: 104.01%

Compound Annualized Growth Rate: 15%

_________________

From these scenarios, we have produced results from 15% to 20%. I feel that if you’re a long-term patient investor and believer in CTAS, and its main business (uniform servicing), you could expect CTAS to provide you with around 12% annual return for most years with more significant returns during booming economic times or if you buy low and hold till the recovery is completed. But for the short-term swing trader or impatient investor, the near future of Cintas may result in some short-term losses, especially if you bought just prior to the coronavirus and you don’t hold through the recovery period.

As a comparison, the S&P 500’s average return from 1928-2014 is about 10%. So, in a typical scenario with CTAS, you could expect to earn a higher long-term return result as compared with an S&P 500 index fund.

For me, the choice is certain. I would take an objective look at this company and realize that Cintas Corp. is a chance to own a solid company with very good long-term fundamentals. The business share price has declined, not because of a business-specific problem, but because of an industry-wide issue related to employees being out of work due to the virus.

In my opinion, if I’m able to buy CTAS at a bargain price and hold through the recovery period, it should be a low-risk, potentially high return investment that will outpace the market benchmark.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CTAS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.