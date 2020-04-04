A Staggering Loss Of Jobs In March Signals A Depression

We are in an economy that few of us of working age have ever experienced. The 2008 financial crisis will seem like a minor downturn.

Actual job losses are even worse than this morning's report, which cuts off March 12th. New York City didn't shut down its bars, restaurants, theaters, and sports venues until later.

March job losses at 701,000 were staggering, wiping out even more jobs than had been created since the beginning of December.

NEW YORK (April 3) - The March jobs report printed at a devastating 701,000 fewer jobs, more than seven times worse than 100,000 fewer jobs that had been anticipated. Revisions for January (-59,000) and February (+2,000) netted 57,000 fewer jobs.

The March print eviscerated the average jobs print in the three-month and six-month average categories, as shown in our chart here:

Source: The Stuyvesant Square Consultancy from BLS Household Data

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate ticked up 90 bps to 4.4% from 3.5% in February and up 50 bps from last year. The seasonally adjusted U-6 Unemployment at 8.7% was up 170 bps from February and down 20 bps since last year.

Nominal year-on-year average weekly wages increased by 2.2%, at a rate just slightly higher than inflation. Real wages increased by 0.19%, assuming the January Trimmed Mean PCE inflation rate of 2.01%. Month-on-month nominal average weekly wages decreased $1.94, or 0.2%, and average weekly hours were down 2/10th of an hour month-on-month. They were down 3/10th of an hour year-on-year from March 2019.

Source: The Stuyvesant Square Consultancy from BLS Household Data

Analysis: Details and Outlook

We clearly erred in our earlier jobs reports, where we foresaw a slowdown, but not a recession in 2019. We said then that we were "confident in that (assessment), notwithstanding the COVID19 virus." We went on to say:

We still do not expect the COVID19 virus will morph into a "black swan", for the reasons we explained in our flash report for 2020Q4. China will suffer (and harder than the CCP has allowed to be reported) and so will companies that manufacture there and companies with a large part of their market share there (like some of the multinational hospitality and QSR restaurant chains.) In the US and other Western democracies, though, public health officials have been zealously containing the virus, although there has been community spread in some instances. The fear seems to be more of catching the virus than of the virus itself.

Not recognizing the speed and intensity with which the virus would attack, we said:

The next four to six weeks will be telling in terms of the trends of contagion in the US. By May, we should know whether there is reason to have grave concerns. We are optimistic that vigilant containment and monitoring by public health authorities will permit a more optimistic economy by then. That said, public fear is real for now and will continue to affect global markets.

Obviously, the virus grievously overwhelmed that optimism.

Perhaps it was a fundamental misunderstanding of the nature of the virus; a delayed response by political leadership; by public health authorities (Dr. Fauci told podcaster John Catsimatidis: "I don't think so. The American people should not be worried or frightened by this. It's a very, very, low risk to the United States" when asked at the end of January whether the American people should be scared of COVID 19"); or a fundamental decision by policymakers to address COVID-19 on a macro basis - to "Bigfoot" it from state capitals - instead of a micro basis at the county, municipal, and regional level, with federal and state support, so that the entire economy had to shut down rather than regional economies.

Whatever the reason, we have arrived at a whole new, albeit temporary, world with the COVID-19 virus.

The last two to three weeks have disturbed what had been a mostly optimistic economy. We are in a blind spot for the time being, with an infinitesimal percentage of Americans diagnosed (though additional testing will raise that number) and aggressive - actually heroic - efforts by public health authorities to contain a larger spread and "bend the curve" of the apex so as to not overwhelm our healthcare system.

What Troubles Us Now

We continue to have five overriding central economic concerns from COVID:

Negative interest rates and deflation: with cash flowing into the bond market and the 10-year now printing at 0.7% with core inflation at 1.6%, bond investors are effectively paying for the safety of Treasury bonds.

Supply side - production has basically been halted in all but foodstuffs and medical supplies. Inventories are essentially being burned off. When we are on the other side of this crisis, we will need to ramp up inventories, so we are unlike to see consumer spending on consumer durables and non-durables until 2020Q4 at the earliest.

Demand side: Continuing low oil prices have shuttered many fracking operations, causing layoffs of well-paying jobs that have not yet been reflected in the March jobs report. Stock losses by retail investors will also impact the wealth effect in consumer spending.

Defaults - Our central concerns now are liquidity and contagion from defaults in China, as well as defaults on domestic loans. China owes American, European, and British banks and other creditors, including Asian/Chinese investment funds. Our concerns about the rollover of dollar, euro, and pound denominated debt in this crisis is exacerbated by the COVID-19 virus, as roll-overs of both Chinese and other creditors debts will be difficult in the foreseeable future. US defaults are also likely to shatter many small businesses despite the federal rescue program.

Foreign Affairs

Euro-zone GDP increased just 0.1% in 2019Q4 and preliminary 2019GDP printed at 1.2%, up from 1.0%. EU27 growth was 0.2% in 2019Q4 and 1.5% for the year. China's GDP increased just 6.0% in 2019Q4, matching the lowest on record and unchanged from of 2019Q3. China's 2019GDP is pegged at 6.1%. We now believe the Wuhan Coronavirus could drop 2020Q1 China GDP by as much as 300 bps, down an additional 100 bps from our February jobs report. This will continue to exasperate China's record level of defaults, including defaults for state-owned enterprises.

Japan's 2019Q4 printed down -1.6% for a full-year Japan's GDP of -0.4%.

Iraq: As discussed more fully in our article on last month's events in Iraq and Iran, we expect a campaign of low-intensity cyber war directed principally at economic targets through the November US elections, together with a terror campaign directed at American targets in the Middle East and North Africa waged by Iranian proxies. Allegations this week that Iranian proxies were planning to attack Iraq have exacerbated tensions.

Some of the European political considerations that weighed on our prior jobs reports have continued to trouble us since out last jobs report, but virtually all those concerns have taken a back seat to the COVID-19 shutdown. Mostly, circumstances have remained status quo since our February report.

The "black swan" widespread pandemic of COVID-19 is hammering the US economy harder and faster than we ever could have imagined. We are almost assuredly in depression, defined as a decline of 10% or more in GDP.

Let's look at our exclusive schedule of jobs creation by average weekly wages for the July jobs report:

March Jobs Creation by Average Weekly Wage Source: The Stuyvesant Square Consultancy, compiled from BLS Establishment Data for March 2020.

Jobs were lost in virtually all private payroll classes and the quantum of losses in the Leisure and Hospitality sector - over 450,000 - that our typical chart is skewed as never before. The losses are doubly tragic because workers in this sector are among the lowest paid and often live paycheck-to-paycheck.

The number of people employed in March was 155,772,000, down 2,987,000 from February and 969,000,000 from the same period last year. Some 162,913,000 individuals were in the workforce, down 1,633,000 from last month and down 22,000 from last year. The labor participation rate fell to 62.7% and down 70 bps from last month and down 30 bps from the 63% of last year.

We will be releasing a special report next week about the "shape" of the recovery and what we believe may be an economy that is forever changed, just as life changed in the USA after 9-11.

Oil Pricing And Geopolitical Concerns

Fuel prices broke the $2.50 per gallon threshold at $2.329. Gasoline prices for March are 8.05% lower than last month and 10.22% lower than last year.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil prices, battered by Russian and Saudi efforts to knock out US fracking, have decreased 42.27% from last month as of today and are 43.27% lower than the same time last year.

As with Europe, the geopolitical considerations of the Middle East and Asia are now starkly overshadowed by the global COVID-19 pandemic. Circumstances have not changed materially since our February jobs report.

Macro Data

As we review economic data, please take note that the COVID-19 virus first came to mainstream attention in the USA after December and that data is lagging. Data reporting for February and March activity is a far better indicator of the effect of the virus on the US economy than more lagging data from January or even late 2019. Consequently, the data from March and April are expected to be devastating to the economy, given the COVID-19 shutdown. Likewise, when we are on the other side of the apex of the virus, lagging indicators then will paint a more pessimistic view of the economy than what is occurring.

The JOLTS survey for January, the latest available data, released March 17th, showed 411,000 more job openings from December, and 557,000 fewer jobs than had been created in January 2019. The year-on-year slowdown in jobs creation has been significant and consistently from the year-on-year change from the December 2019 JOLTS report, when 1.666 million more new jobs had been created than had been created in December of 2018.

Advance U.S. retail and food services sales for February (which is adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes) were $528.1 billion, a decrease of 0.5% from the previous month and 4.3% above January 2019. The next report is due April 15th. New orders for manufactured durable goods increased $2.9 billion or 1.2% to $249.4 billion.

The TSI for January has not yet printed. For December, the latest available data, the TSI printed at -0.4 down from November's 0.1 and up from last year's -0.8.

Debt service as a percentage of household debt was moving up again before the COVID-19 crisis hit; it will likely spike sharply for 2020Q1. We were heartened that people are taking home more cash from the 2017 tax cut, so that debt service accounted for a lesser percentage of disposable income. Data for 2019Q4 showed debt service as a percentage of disposable income at 9.73158, slightly higher than what had been for 2019Q3, 9.6902%, the lowest level since records started being kept 40 years ago. It ran over 13% prior to the Great Recession. We expect that percentage to be even higher in 2020Q2 as layoffs decimate the economy and household income.

M-2 velocity dipped further in 2019Q4. We would have liked to see the improvement in M-2 velocity that seemed to be on track in 2018. But while we are disheartened that it continues to fall, we note it is likely attributable to Fed easing. We expect it will crater sharply for 2020Q1 given Fed actions and the cratering of the economy from COVID19.

We note these other macro developments since our February jobs report:

The wholesale trade report for January, reported March 6th, showed sales up 1.6 percent month-on-month and up 2.2 percent year-on-year. Inventories were down 0.1% month-on-month and up 0.5% from last year. The November inventory to sales ratio was 1.36, up from 1.34 last year.

Building permits for February, released March 18th, were down 5.5% from January, but up 13.8 from last year. Housing starts decreased 1.5% month-to-month but were up 39.2% year-on-year.

The ISM Manufacturing report for March, released Wednesday, showed growth at 49.1, down from 50.1 in February. The ISM Non-manufacturing report for March, released this morning, printed at 52.5, down from 57.3 in February.

Personal Income & Outlays for February, released March 27th, showed disposable personal income up 0.5% in current dollars, and up 0.4% in chained 2012 dollars. Personal income in current dollars was also up 0.6% over last month.

Personal consumption expenditures (PCE) for November were up 0.2% in current dollars. In chained 2012, PCE was also up 0.2%.

The IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index at the end of February declined 5.9 points, or 9.9% from the end of January to 59.8, to 53.9. It is the biggest decline since October 2013. (Anything above 50 indicates growth).

Labor productivity in 2019Q4 increased 1.4%, while average unit costs increased by the same percentage.

Trimmed mean inflation for personal consumption expenditures, less food and energy, or "Real PCE" for the Dallas Fed is at 2.0% year on year. The real PCE price deflator, reportedly the Fed's preferred measure of inflation, printed at 1.8% for February.

Fed Measures

The Fed has made clear that it will be at the ready to maintain liquidity in the markets. We are effectively in another "QE" period for practical purposes.

The yield curve has widened, albeit at sharply reduced overall rates, given the Fed's emergency actions in light of the COVID-19 virus. We started 2018 with a spread of the 3-Month/10-year yield curve two of nearly 102 bps, just half the 200 or so bps that started 2017. We started 2019 just 24 bps apart; 2020 34 bps. As of yesterday, April 2nd, the 3-Month/10-year yield curve was separated by 54 bps, courtesy of the Fed rate cut, but overall rates are down substantially.

Investment Thesis

We expect 2020Q1 GDP, which is now completed, to print at 0.8 to 1.1 percent, down 70 bps from the lower end of last month's jobs report. 2020Q2 is likely to print well into negative territory at a rate we are not yet ready to estimate.

In equities, our portfolio recommendations have been nearly wholly revised, at least for the shorter term, since our February jobs report. We advise "Buy on the dip" investors to be wary that we may be facing an "L"-shaped (or worse) recovery as we don't know when this recovery might occur.

Outperform: Trucking and delivery services and other freight transports, both on their necessity during the COVID-19 crisis and on speculation of consolidation and acquisition; residential-oriented REITs that own real estate in sectors identified as "opportunity zones" under the Tax Cut and Jobs Creation Act of 2017; "#StayHome" stocks in the on-demand video and online gaming space and home delivery services and in the online workspace collaboration space. Healthcare stocks addressing the COVID-19 crisis will be volatile, but PPE and medical equipment producers will do well. We continue to believe CHF is a safe haven from domestic and geopolitical uncertainty and the likely geopolitical stresses caused by the crisis.

Virtually all the other sectors will be at market perform and performance will be poor to be middling. We would steer clear of regional banks with a heavy portfolio of small- and medium-sized oil field drillers and commercial real estate.

___________________________________________________

Note: Our commentaries most often tend to be event-driven. They are mostly written from a public policy, economic, or political/geopolitical perspective. Some are written from a management consulting perspective for companies that we believe to be under-performing and include strategies that we would recommend were the companies our clients. Others discuss new management strategies we believe will fail. This approach lends special value to contrarian investors to uncover potential opportunities in companies that are otherwise in a downturn. (Opinions with respect to such companies here, however, assume the company will not change). If you like our perspective, please consider following us by clicking the "Follow" link above.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The views expressed, including the outcome of future events, are the opinions of the firm and its management only as of today, April 3, 2020, and will not be revised for events after this document was submitted to Seeking Alpha editors for publication. Statements herein do not represent, and should not be considered to be, investment advice. You should not use this article for that purpose. This article includes forward looking statements as to future events that may or may not develop as the writer opines. Before making any investment decision you should consult your own investment, business, legal, tax, and financial advisers. We partner with principals of Technometrica on survey work in some elements of our business.