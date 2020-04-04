Teekay Tankers: A Hedge Against The Oil Glut

Teekay Tankers is not only a hedge against OPEC/COVID, but also an extremely cheap company with solid, long-term rebound and growth prospects.

Due to the steep crude futures curve, contract rates for oil storage are skyrocketing and bringing oil tanker companies like Teekay along with them.

By and large, the energy sector has been the hardest hit by COVID and the falling out of OPEC+ members. The virus is expected to cause an extreme decline in demand for crude oil due to a lack of travel. Further, after Saudi Arabia and Russia could not agree on cuts, both agreed to produce as much oil as possible, a decision that caused the collapse of most energy companies and crude oil. This is seen below in WTI crude and the U.S. Energy ETF (XLE):

Data by YCharts

The core problem is that, if demand drops and supply increases as expected, there will be more oil produced than there are places to store it. Both situations are temporary; COVID will end and excess oil production will likely fall, but that still begs the question of how millions of excess barrels per day will be stored.

In general, oil tankers are positively correlated to the price of crude oil since higher demand for crude calls for higher transportation needs. However, tankers also store oil which is incredibly valuable today.

Storage demand can be measured by taking the difference in front-month crude prices to longer-term prices. If long-term futures are significantly higher than current spot prices, those who can store crude can make a low-risk killing by selling futures. Importantly, investors in a front-month crude ETF like (USO) must effectively pay for these storage costs via "contango".

To demonstrate, take a look at the correlation between the stock price of the oil tanker Teekay Tankers (TNK) vs. the one-year out futures price of crude over the spot price (this is a proxy for storage % returns):

(Quandl, Google Finance)

As you can see, the steeper the futures curve, the higher TNK's price. Fundamentally, this is because VLCC time charter rates for floating storage are correlated to the futures curve. These rates rose to as much as $120K per day from $40K a month ago.

Due to the possibility of an OPEC-deal that will depend on its April 6th meeting, front-month crude prices have spiked and have pulled the futures curve down a bit. It is still not clear if a deal will be reached, but if so, it will likely cause TNK to pull back in the short-run.

That said, it is clear that TNK is one of the very few companies that actually gains from the current global turmoil. Today, it can make a huge profit on storage. Once the turmoil is over the company will likely see a sustained increase in transportation demand due to a longer-term secular top in U.S. production capacity.

A Look At Teekay's Fundamentals

Fundamentally, TNK remains extremely cheap and is an interesting opportunity. Teekay's earnings and gross profit actually bottomed out mid-2018 with demand for energy transportation. As you can see below, its earnings have been steadily improving since:

Data by YCharts

On a TTM basis, TNK is trading at a low "P/CFO" of 4.75X and a "P/E" of 12X. However, due to the spike in rates, the market now estimates that Teekay will see an EPS of $8-$9 this year, causing its forward "P/E" to only be 1.8X. As you can see below, both forward "P/E" and its forward "EV/EBITDA" are extremely low:

Data by YCharts

Again, if a solution to the oil-price war is met or if the production of crude falls due to COVID, tanker rates will likely decline in the short-run. This factor has already caused TNK to drop 33% over the past few days following Trump's OPEC deal rumor tweet.

Time will tell if a short-term production cut deal is made, and it is very unclear that it will. Still, if a deal is reached and the futures curve falls, there are other long-term factors that benefit TNK. Over a long-term horizon, tanker rates have been on the rise across the board as we can see by Clarksons index data:

(Clarksons)

Clearly, there seems to be a sign of a growing upward trend in rates. This is also seen in Teekay's improving revenue, gross profit, and bottom line over the past year and a half. While it is not clear that rates will return to the 2000s' boom-time levels, it does seem clear they will rise as few new tankers have been produced over the past decade. In fact, the percent growth in the global fleet have been about 3% per year over the past decade as opposed to 8%+ for most of the 2000s.

On top of that, Teekay has decent financial solvency with a times-interest-earned and current ratio above 1:

Data by YCharts

As is the case with most capital-intensive firms, Teekay has a bit of debt so a drop in tanker rates could be problematic for the firm. That said, the company has solid working-capital and cash on hand after selling a few of its older vessels. I doubt rates will drop significantly, but it is good to know that Teekay has the wherewithal to remain stable if it does.

The Bottom Line

In my opinion, Teekay is one of the few solid, long opportunities today. In the short-run, the company is likely to see substantial profits as it is paid to store crude oil. In the long-run, the company is likely to gain from a secular increase in vessel rates due to a lack of new tankers and a potential flattening of U.S. production.

Given these factors, TNK is extremely cheap. Given current conditions, the company is expected to see EPS rise to $6-$9 this year and I believe it is quite possible its EPS returns to 2000s' levels over the coming years. Quite frankly, this makes TNK undervalued by a significant degree. Given an expected EPS of $7 and a conservative fair-value forward "P/E" of 5X, TNK ought to be trading closer to $35, more than twice its current price.

Obviously, risks are high today which has created volatility across all markets. Due to this, TNK's current depressed price is understandable and it is possible the company remains depressed for some time. That said, for the long-term investor, I believe TNK is a solid "buy" at any price below $20.

Interested In More Tactical Ideas? My fellow contributor BOOX research and I run the Core-Satellite Dossier here on Seeking Alpha. The marketplace service provides an array of in-depth portfolios designed using the academically-backed Core-Satellite approach. This involves creating a base long-term portfolio (the core) and generating alpha using unique well-researched tactical trades (the satellite). As an added benefit, we're allowing each new member one exclusive pick where they can have us provide in-depth research on any company or ETF they'd like. You can learn about what we can do for you here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TNK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.