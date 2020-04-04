Oil Prices March Higher As OPEC Calls Emergency Meeting

Summary
What can we expect from the emergency OPEC+ meeting coming up?
If there is a production cut deal, is that good enough to make a difference given the huge demand drop induced by COVID-19?
Will oil price volatility continue?
Anthony Okolie recaps the biggest news of the day including the latest COVID-19 developments, followed by a conversation with Michael O'Brien, portfolio manager, TD Asset Management, about what a potential deal between OPEC+ members on curbing production could mean for the oil market.