Oil Prices March Higher As OPEC Calls Emergency Meeting

by: TD Wealth
Summary

What can we expect from the emergency OPEC+ meeting coming up?

If there is a production cut deal, is that good enough to make a difference given the huge demand drop induced by COVID-19?

Will oil price volatility continue?

Anthony Okolie recaps the biggest news of the day including the latest COVID-19 developments, followed by a conversation with Michael O'Brien, portfolio manager, TD Asset Management, about what a potential deal between OPEC+ members on curbing production could mean for the oil market.

