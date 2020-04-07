Camden Property Trust: 4% Yield With No Near-Term Debt Maturities

Camden Property Trust (CPT) is a high-quality apartment REIT which has achieved a high rate of renewals and associated renewal leasing spreads. CPT has a strong balance sheet with no debt maturities until 2022 and an A-credit rating. While CPT may see some volatility not only in terms of SS NOI growth but also overall NOI in 2020, I view CPT as a dividend growth machine due to the attractive tailwinds of apartment living and associated "automatic" rent increases. With shares yielding 4.4%, I rate CPT a buy.

Become An Apartment Landlord

CPT owns 164 apartment communities with 56,106 apartment units across the US:

The outlook for apartment space is promising. Be it due to rising real estate prices, a competitive job market, or both, more and more young adults are living at home.

This creates demand to move out, in large part due to the consistent delaying of marriage and children, as well as high real estate prices. More and more are choosing not to buy but instead to rent.

These tailwinds bode well for CPT. CPT is able to raise rents primarily upon renewals. I suppose the idea is that the inertia from having to move out is a compelling reason to accept higher rental rates. If CPT can manage to renew around 50% of all expiring leases, then this could lead to solid blended leasing spreads:

In 2019, CPT saw SS NOI growth of 4.7%. CPT originally guided 2020 to see 3.3% SS NOI growth but has withdrawn guidance due to COVID-19, and likely won’t hit guidance due to its announcement of no renewal increases during this period. CPT has an enviable history of consistent cash flow and dividend growth:

It's an excellent model: Raise rents today and raise rents tomorrow. CPT may not offer as fast growth as that seen in other industries, but it's hard to compete in terms of reliability. Further, in light of the slowdown in economic activity, I view CPT as defensively positioned due to rent being a high-priority bill payment. Assuming the US is able to contain COVID-19 in a reasonable time period, CPT should be less exposed to revenue shortfalls as compared to REITs in other REIT sectors such as retail and hotels.

Balance Sheet

CPT has one of the only A-rated balance sheets in the REIT sector. CPT has no debt maturities until 2022:

At year-end 2019, debt to EBITDA stood at a pristine 3.9 times. CPT also has $733 million available under their credit facilities. I view the biggest risk to REITs during this period as liquidity and maturing debt. With no debt maturities and strong liquidity, CPT has a balance sheet that shouldn’t be negatively impacted during this time.

Valuation And Price Target

In 2019, CPT earned $5.04 in FFO per share and $4.32 in AFFO per share (FFO minus recurring capital expenditures). CPT pays an annualized dividend of $3.32 per share. At recent prices, CPT trades for 17.4 times AFFO and a 4.4% yield. My 12-month fair value estimate is $111, representing a 3% yield. Shares have 50% potential upside to that estimate.

Risks

CPT likely won’t grow cash flows like in the past in 2020. In March, it states that it was “offering zero rent increases on lease renewals, waiving late fees, creating payment plans if needed, and halting evictions for residents who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic (press release).” I'm optimistic that they should be able to capture substantially most of contractual rent, but do anticipate rocky numbers in the near term. If the US is unable to contain COVID-19 in a reasonable period of time, it's possible that CPT may become unable to collect rent from its tenants.

Rent control laws may limit CPT’s ability to raise rents in the future. Regulatory risk isn’t something in CPT's control - the best way investors can account for this risk is by making sure to buy at a cheap enough valuation.

My projected return rates depend largely on multiple expansion. If Wall Street does not value CPT like a “bond equivalent,” then shares are unlikely to achieve my projected 50% return. In such an event, shares might return approximately 7%-9% annually based on its dividend growth profile.

Conclusion

CPT has an A-credit balance sheet with no near debt maturities. With a strong liquidity profile, CPT should have sufficient funds to make it through the current volatility, even in the unlikely event that rental revenues are significantly impacted. Shares yield around 4.4%, which is a sizable yield considering the consistency in the business model. I rate shares a buy.

