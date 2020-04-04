iShares Select Dividend ETF: Investors May Want To Seek Opportunities Elsewhere

DVY’s stock selection approach is backward looking and some stocks in its portfolio may still cut their dividends.

ETF Overview

The iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) invests in high yielding stocks from the U.S. market. The fund tracks the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index. DVY’s screening approach only looks at selective financial metrics in the past 5 years and may not be enough to screen out stocks that are more vulnerable to dividend cuts. DVY is currently trading at lower valuations than their peers, but it has a much inferior growth outlook than its peers. Despite its 5.2%-yielding dividend, its long-term total return is not impressive. Therefore, we think investors may want to seek opportunities elsewhere.

Data by YCharts

Fund Analysis

Backward looking approach only looks at past 5 years' financial metrics

DVY constructs its portfolio by tracking the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index. This index selects stocks by applying several screening rules:

Stocks must have a dividend per share greater than or equal to its 5-year average dividend per share. Stocks must have a 5-year average dividend coverage ratio of greater than or equal to 167%. Stocks must have paid dividends in each of the past 5 years. Stocks must have a non-negative trailing 12-month EPS.

These rules help DVY to select stocks that had better dividend coverage in the past few years. However, these screening rules are backward looking information. They do not include any balance sheet analysis. Therefore, it is possible that some stocks in its portfolio will have a dividend cut if an economic recession arrives. The most recent example is a dividend cut from one of the stocks in its portfolio, Ford (F), that suspended its dividend payment following the outbreak of COVID-19.

Moreover, DVY’s screening approach only looks at a stock’s past 5 years' information. As we know, before the outbreak of COVID-19, the last economic recession happened more than 10 years ago. Therefore, DVY’s screening approach by looking at some financial metrics in the past 5 years is not enough to screen out stocks that might be more vulnerable in an economic recession. In our opinion, the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY) is a better ETF as it focuses on stocks with over 20 consecutive years of dividend growth. This means that SDY’s stocks were still able to increase their dividends in the financial crisis in 2008/2009. Looking forward, if COVID-19 cannot be contained quickly in the next few months, it is very likely that there will be more stocks in DVY’s portfolio that may announce cuts to their dividends in order to preserve cash.

DVY is undervalued, but its lower earnings growth profile may drag down its long-term returns

DVY is currently trading at a weighted average P/E ratio of 11.29x. This is significantly below SDY’s ratio of 14.26x. Similarly, its price to cash flow ratio of 4.95x is also significantly below SDY’s 7.82x. Because of its lower valuation, DVY’s dividend yield of 5.17% is higher than SDY’s dividend yield of 3.57%.

DVY SDY P/E Ratio 11.29 14.26 Price to Cash Flow Ratio 4.95 7.82 Price to Sales Ratio 0.98 1.03 Dividend Yield (%) 5.17% 3.57%

Source: Morningstar; Created by author

Investors should not simply jump in to buy DVY as there is a reason why DVY is trading at lower valuations. As can be seen from the table below, DVY’s sales growth rate of 1.82% is lower than SDY’s 5.66%. Similarly, its cash flow growth rate of negative 1.18% is also much lower than SDY’s 6.96%.

DVY SDY Sales Growth (%) 1.82% 5.66% Cash Flow Growth (%) -1.18% 6.96%

Source: Morningstar; Created by author

While investors of DVY may get more dividend income than SDY, its inferior growth profile will likely drag down its total return if you intend to own the stock for the long term. As can be seen from the table below, DVY’s total return since 2006 was only 95%. This was much lower than SDY’s 156%.

Data by YCharts

Investor Takeaway

DVY’s backward screening approach does not help screen out stocks that may cut their dividends in the future. Despite the fact that it is trading at lower valuations than its peer, DVY has a much inferior growth outlook. Therefore, we think investors should seek opportunities elsewhere.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.