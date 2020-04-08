Maximizing Your Income In A Dislocated Market

Co-produced with Beyond Saving

Fear, uncertainty, and doubt. You might not be able to find toilet paper on the shelves of your local grocer. But pretty much everywhere you look, you can find fear, uncertainty, and doubt. On the local news, on Facebook, in casual conversations, and here on Seeking Alpha.

Chicken Little has been screaming that the sky is falling forever, mostly ignored, sometimes laughed at, as the markets relentlessly climbed during an extended bull market.

Then came the fall.

Data by YCharts

For the past 3-years, an investment matching the S&P 500 has roughly broken even. Investing at any time after that point has done worse. Individual results will vary, some investments have fallen more, some less, some fell more and have started recovering, others didn't fall as much but took a downturn later. Pretty much everyone is feeling the pain.

Every bear market is unique. They have different catalysts. Different sectors will bear the brunt of the selling. This particular bear market holds the distinction of being the fastest drop in history. So when someone says, "this time is different" - well yes, it is in some respects. Yet we can count on it not being different in others.

Chicken Little is right, the sky is falling, but that does not mean that the world is going to end. Significant shutdowns of businesses across numerous sectors, people staying home for weeks, maybe months, everyone keeping track of the daily tally of new confirmed infections, and historically-government bailouts is all different.

It was all different last time too. Before 2009, mortgages were considered a safe-haven investment. Even in bad times, consumers chose paying their mortgages over other obligations. They might default on the credit cards, on the auto loan, but the mortgage? That got paid long before a bank had to foreclose. Before 2009, it was taken for granted that foreclosures didn't matter anyway because home values "always" went up. So if a lender foreclosed, they would get their money back selling the house. The market collapsed, the bubble burst and Chicken Little declared the end of all real estate.

All real estate didn't end. Things changed, the real estate market became a bit more conservative, but mortgage lending continued, houses kept being built, landlords continued to rent and even house flipping came back.

One thing that was the same back then - buying stock in late 2008 and early 2009 was scary. Holding stock was scary. Many investors saw massive amounts of value disintegrate in their portfolios.

Consider this quote from a March 5, 2009, article

The S&P 500 (SPX) index lost 30 points, or 4.2%, closing at 682.55, the lowest finish since Sept. 18, 1996. Stocks slipped at the open and kept falling from there, with the selling accelerating as the major gauges failed to hang on to key technical levels that traders watch. "Once we broke through that 700 level on the S&P, which has been intact since 1996, all the people who were watching it left the building," said Joe Clark, market analyst at Financial Enhancement Group. He said that with the major gauges at these levels, market pros have even less of a sense of where the so-called bottom is.

Maybe you remember it, maybe you don't, but consider you are a self-directed investor and you are reading these articles. Looking at a 50%-plus loss in your portfolio, and you are reading that the "market pros" have "left the building" because this is unprecedented and nobody knows where bottom will be. Do you sell?

We know that many did, and we know that was a huge mistake. Those who sold on March 5, 2009, or shortly thereafter have the distinction of selling at the absolute bottom.

Data by YCharts

Within a week, the market started rebounding, within a month it was up over 20% and it didn't look back. Over the course of the next year, it was up over 60%.

Many will call us crazy today, many will say that "things will get worse." Maybe they will, then again, maybe they won't. The one thing we can be very confident about is that the market will recover.

"Everybody" is not going to go bankrupt. Americans are not going to live the rest of their lives in the basement with a containment suit for going to get their Amazon packages. Humans are social creatures, and we will return to society with a vengeance when the perceived threat passes.

Dislocation

One thing we have seen happen in the past week is that much of the selling appears geared toward raising cash. We have seen normally low-volatility investments being sold off at any price.

Consider agency MBS. Agency MBS typically is not volatile. It might range up or down 0.1%-0.3% per day. Remember, the principal of agency MBS is guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises like Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. That means that there's little to no credit risk.

On March 19, we saw the 3% coupon MBS range from $99.98 to $102.64, a 2.5% swing. This is incredible volatility for these securities which are generally considered safe havens.

This volatility was shared throughout the bond markets and preferred equity markets. Large investors are selling everything, even at losses, in order to get cash. This is happening without regard to the relative safety of the investment they are selling. In other words, these assets are not being sold because they are dangerous or toxic. They are being sold off because there are more investors who need cash than there are investors who are willing to step up and buy.

What this means for us is that this is an opportunity to buy at prices which are low due to liquidity issues, not due to the inherent risk level of the investment.

Preferred Equity

Preferred equity has been especially hard hit, as the shares tend to be less liquid than most other investment options.

1- AGNC Investment Corp. 6.125% Dep Shares Ser F Fix/Float Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (AGNCP)

We love the agency mREIT space. It has fallen considerably, possibly tied to concerns that the repo market they use for borrowing will dry up, and possibly due to the volatility in agency MBS noted above. These are very small risks as the Federal Reserve was preemptive in announcing its intention to provide liquidity and has launched a program to buy MBS to help stabilize that market. Even during the Great Financial Crises, which centered around defaulting mortgages, agency MBS thrived.

Like most agency mREITs, AGNC is positioned to see increasing returns as their borrowing costs decline and the spread between their borrowing costs and yield received increases. Note, that as MBS prices fall, the yield AGNC receives increases. AGNC is going to be raking in the cash. We like the common, and for more conservative investors, AGNCP offers a compelling opportunity.

AGNCP has a current yield of +6%. It cannot be called until April of 2025. This is a company which we expect will see increased profits.

2- iStar, Inc., 7.65% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (STAR.PG)

We bought iStar (STAR) last year recognizing a significant disconnect between the value of their assets and the trading price of their stock. We realized gains as we exited highly-priced REITs and the recent drop has brought STAR back down.

Much of what we identified still stands. One of their larger investments, Safehold Inc. (SAFE), is even more successful than it was back then, defying the down market and even issuing a secondary offering last week. STAR owns over 65% of SAFE's common equity.

Data by YCharts

While the common shares are once again underpriced, STAR-G is trading at $16 a share and yielding +9.5%. We are looking for reliable income at a great price, and STAR-G fits that goal. With a par value of $25 for STAR-G, investors are set to see significant capital gains too.

3- Brookfield Property Partners L.P., 6.50% Class A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (BPYPP)

Brookfield (BAM) is one of the big fish in the ocean of real estate. BPY is a real estate branch, with more than $70 billion in real estate assets around the world. In a recent letter to investors, BPY noted that their portfolio did not have significant disruption in 2008-2009, that they utilize primarily non-recourse property level financing, that they have $6 billion available on their revolver and enjoy the benefits of their sponsorship from BAM.

BPY has taken advantage of the price drop, buying back 6 million common units in the past three weeks.

BPY is in a very comfortable position. While their retail assets will be hit by closures, they also hold office and industrial properties around the world which will continue paying rent.

For preferred shareholders, investors can have piece of mind knowing that there's still a significant common unit dividend as a cushion, material cash flows are still coming into the business and BPY has a very solid balance sheet with mostly asset-level financing.

At a recent price of $17, BPYPP is yielding 9%. An incredible yield to get from such a high-quality company from any position in the capital stack. With a par value of $25 for BPYPP, investors are set to see significant capital gains too. Getting that yield from the preferred equity level? A clear, and very large mispricing.

Conclusion

Keep your head, when all around you others are losing theirs. Yes, the economy is going to face some real struggles. COVID-19 already has had a material impact on the economy, the big question is how much the impact will be. That answer relies on the question of how long economic activity will remain stalled.

For investors, the question is whether the current pricing of the market overestimates or underestimates the actual damage. We know from history that the market has a tendency to overreact. We also know that the economy is capable of healing from even very large wounds. The market will recover, prices will come back up, it is a question of when.

In the meantime, we encourage investors to be patient, stay calm and be aware that there could easily be more volatility ahead. At HDO, we are currently focused on the preferred equity level. Our reasoning is that these securities have sold off significantly for liquidity more than the actual risk justifies. We expect that preferred equity will recover somewhat more quickly than common equities.

In the event that the sell off in the general markets becomes more severe, the preferred level will provide us with a more secure dividend income. Companies desperate for liquidity will cut their common dividend first. REIT preferreds are especially attractive because tax law requires them to pay out 90% of their taxable income. For many REITs, paying their preferred dividend is not optional.

These three picks, AGNCP, STAR-G, and BPYPP, are all high-quality companies that are well positioned to sustain, or even grow, during this downturn. Agency MBS is positioned to be more profitable than it has been in a decade. STAR's large bet on SAFE is paying off, and BPY enjoys significant liquidity and it doesn't hurt to be sponsored by one of the world's premier asset managers.

For conservative investors, looking for long-term recurring income, these preferred stocks are all offering yields for +6% to +9%, and 40-60% capital gain upside. These are great conservative buys for reinvesting dividends, investing new money, deploying dry powder, or exchanging out of higher-risk investments. The three preferred stocks are a few examples of several others we are currently recommending to our members.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive our future updates.