OPEC+ Rejoice: U.S. Production Cuts On The Way

Companies have cut 2020 budgets by tens of billions of dollars. More cuts are on the way with Q1 earnings releases. This might be enough to sate OPEC+.

The combination of recent market share threats and COVID-19 has nearly ensured that will not happen. The first half of 2020 is likely to be the high water mark.

Anyone who tried to sell short into the recent crude oil rally prompted by Donald Trump alluding to a 10 million barrel per day ("mmpd") coordinated cut to oil production has, at least for now, been run over by rampant market optimism. While many tend to levy criticism at Donald Trump and his Twitter antics, suffice to say he was not just blowing hot air announcing the start of talks. The meeting (if/when it occurs, was recently postponed) will be an important day as an alliance of oil producers, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, will debate instituting an unprecedented move to help ease the global supply glut.

Such actions are basically necessary at this point to help offset a figurative tsunami of crude oil that's set to push international storage to the brink. Even if this goes through, a 10 mmpd reduction would only put a small dent in a weak demand market that's estimated to be down 20 mmpd in Q2 year over year. COVID-19 has had an incredible impact globally. Nonetheless, such an agreement would be an about face from the prior stance of Russia and Saudi Arabia to gain market share. Actions that sent crude oil into a tailspin in the first place. This is a big deal, but the important question is whether a truce on the way or not.

Reportedly, not without cuts from the United States and other non-OPEC+ producers including Canada and Mexico. That's a tough sell, and antitrust laws largely prevent any national mandate - we do operate in a free market after all. Some investors are skeptical, something that's reflected in futures strip pricing. Once extremely deep in contango, forward futures strip has been little changed since this news, meaning either such a cut already was projected into forward month buying activity or is not viewed as likely and/or sustainable.

Contrarian Take: OPEC+ Taking Delight In E&P Pain

However, there are reasons for optimism. While the United States government risks a legal quagmire by forcing lower production and essentially picking winners and losers, fact of the matter is the industry already is responding to the reality of the market today via lower budgets.

Consider the group below. In total, these North American oil players, many of them working tight shale, spent $117B in 2019 in maintaining and growing production. Prior to the COVID-19 / OPEC+ fall-out, these companies already had committed to cut spending nearly 20% in 2020. In recent weeks since, these players have guided to another 20% reduction. Capital expenditure guidance has been cut by tens of billions of dollars with more action likely once Q1 earnings are announced. This is despite some limited flexibility because of committed drilling plans and already were in place contracts for contract drillers and frac crews.

Company Name 2019 Initial 2020 Guide Current 2020 Guide Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. 200 185 185 Antero Resources 1,375 1,225 1,225 Apache Corp 2,366 1,750 1,100 Arc Resources Ltd. 775 500 350 Battalion Oil Corp. 259 110 50 Baytex Energy Corp. 560 538 275 Berry Petroleum Corp. 211 135 65 Birchcliff Energy Ltd. 242 240 283 Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. 222 225 90 Cabot Oil & Gas Corp 783 575 575 Callon Petroleum Co. 1,226 1,140 832 Cardinal Energy Ltd. 52 66 66 Cenovus Energy Inc. 1,300 950 950 Centennial Resource Development 892 640 320 Chesapeake Energy Corp 2,245 1,450 1,450 Chevron Corp 17,300 16,800 14,000 Cimarex Energy Co. 1,320 1,300 715 CNX Resources 903 520 520 Comstock Resources Inc. 511 421 421 Concho Resources, Inc. 2,900 2,700 2,000 ConocoPhillips 6,300 6,600 5,700 Continental Resources, Inc. 2,660 2,650 1,200 Crescent Point Energy Corp. 1,250 1,150 750 Crew Energy Inc. 95 40 40 Denbury Resources Inc. 250 180 100 Devon Energy Corp 1,850 1,300 1,000 Diamondback Energy, Inc. 2,921 1,700 1,700 Earthstone Energy Inc. 205 165 55 Enerplus Corp 619 545 325 EOG Resources, Inc. 6,200 6,500 4,500 EQT Corp 1,760 1,200 1,125 Extraction Oil and Gas 598 520 275 Goodrich Petroleum Corp. 95 60 60 Gulfport Energy Corp. 603 298 298 Hess Corp 3,159 3,000 2,200 HighPeak Energy 1,345 760 760 HighPoint Resources 361 210 110 Husky Energy Inc. 3,400 1,825 1,825 Imperial Oil Limited 1,814 1,150 1,150 Kelt Exploration Ltd. 296 235 145 Kosmos Energy 122 350 350 Laredo Petroleum Inc. 482 450 290 Lonestar Resources Ltd. 125 118 118 Magnolia Oil & Gas 523 261 261 Marathon Oil Corp 2,684 2,400 1,900 Matador Resources Company 748 815 600 Meg Energy 200 250 200 Montage Resources Corp. 366 200 155 Murphy Oil Corp 1,842 950 780 Noble Energy, Inc. 2,400 1,700 1,200 Nuvista Energy Ltd. 315 315 315 Oasis Petroleum Inc. 822 700 700 Occidental Petroleum Corp 9,000 3,600 2,800 Ovintiv Inc 2,800 2,400 2,200 Parsley Energy Inc. 2,008 1,700 1,000 PDC Energy, Inc. 1,250 1,050 813 Penn Virginia Corp 356 295 207 Pioneer Natural Resources Co. 3,000 3,275 1,900 QEP Resources, Inc. 572 570 420 Range Resources Corp 728 520 430 Ring Energy Inc. 152 88 88 Riviera Resources 66 25 4 Rosehill Resources Inc. 240 165 165 Sandridge Energy, Inc. 162 28 28 Seneca Resources 485 435 435 Seven Generations Energy Ltd 1,250 900 900 Silverbow Resources 255 185 185 SM Energy Company 1,040 838 838 Southwestern Energy Co. 1,075 900 900 Suncor Energy Inc. 4,325 3,450 3,450 Surge Energy Inc 120 99 99 Talos Energy Inc 475 400 393 Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. 175 175 175 TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. 180 190 190 Tourmaline Oil Corp. 1,125 925 925 Ultra Petroleum Corp. 245 20 15 Vermilion Energy Inc. 530 450 450 W&T Offshore Inc. 126 75 75 Whitecap Resources Inc. 400 360 360 Whiting Petroleum Corp. 820 418 418 WPX Energy, Inc. 2,050 1,738 1,338 TOTAL 117,060 95,337 76,858

*Source: Author Calculations, Company Data.

This rate of spending, once the pop from heavy completion activity in the back half of last year starts fades, is enough to lead to mild production declines in oil and natural gas production. At $35.00 - $45.00 / WTI, there's not enough margin to justify growth again. Big change is on the way: Marginal acreage will get abandoned and bankruptcies will continue to occur because equity and debt markets are much tighter than they were in 2014 - 2016.

OPEC+ has gotten what they want. The shale growth story has been broken. As recently as the end of last year, OPEC+ was projecting that shale production would rise to 17 mmbpd, eating into its market share in a flat global demand market. Taking their foot off the neck of shale at this point is not a sign of weakness in so much as it is an acknowledgement that it has done enough damage to accomplish its goals.

The energy market in the United States will never be the same. Investors should not assume a return to the realities of late 2019, even with a deal. But I think the odds of a positive outcome at this meeting are better than many might expect. Call me cautiously optimistic.

