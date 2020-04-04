OPEC+ Rejoice: U.S. Production Cuts On The Way
Late in 2019, OPEC+ predicted shale would grow by 4 mmbpd by 2025, further eating into its market share.
The combination of recent market share threats and COVID-19 has nearly ensured that will not happen. The first half of 2020 is likely to be the high water mark.
Companies have cut 2020 budgets by tens of billions of dollars. More cuts are on the way with Q1 earnings releases. This might be enough to sate OPEC+.
Anyone who tried to sell short into the recent crude oil rally prompted by Donald Trump alluding to a 10 million barrel per day ("mmpd") coordinated cut to oil production has, at least for now, been run over by rampant market optimism. While many tend to levy criticism at Donald Trump and his Twitter antics, suffice to say he was not just blowing hot air announcing the start of talks. The meeting (if/when it occurs, was recently postponed) will be an important day as an alliance of oil producers, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, will debate instituting an unprecedented move to help ease the global supply glut.
Such actions are basically necessary at this point to help offset a figurative tsunami of crude oil that's set to push international storage to the brink. Even if this goes through, a 10 mmpd reduction would only put a small dent in a weak demand market that's estimated to be down 20 mmpd in Q2 year over year. COVID-19 has had an incredible impact globally. Nonetheless, such an agreement would be an about face from the prior stance of Russia and Saudi Arabia to gain market share. Actions that sent crude oil into a tailspin in the first place. This is a big deal, but the important question is whether a truce on the way or not.
Reportedly, not without cuts from the United States and other non-OPEC+ producers including Canada and Mexico. That's a tough sell, and antitrust laws largely prevent any national mandate - we do operate in a free market after all. Some investors are skeptical, something that's reflected in futures strip pricing. Once extremely deep in contango, forward futures strip has been little changed since this news, meaning either such a cut already was projected into forward month buying activity or is not viewed as likely and/or sustainable.
Contrarian Take: OPEC+ Taking Delight In E&P Pain
However, there are reasons for optimism. While the United States government risks a legal quagmire by forcing lower production and essentially picking winners and losers, fact of the matter is the industry already is responding to the reality of the market today via lower budgets.
Consider the group below. In total, these North American oil players, many of them working tight shale, spent $117B in 2019 in maintaining and growing production. Prior to the COVID-19 / OPEC+ fall-out, these companies already had committed to cut spending nearly 20% in 2020. In recent weeks since, these players have guided to another 20% reduction. Capital expenditure guidance has been cut by tens of billions of dollars with more action likely once Q1 earnings are announced. This is despite some limited flexibility because of committed drilling plans and already were in place contracts for contract drillers and frac crews.
|Company Name
|2019
|Initial 2020 Guide
|Current 2020 Guide
|Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd.
|200
|185
|185
|Antero Resources
|1,375
|1,225
|1,225
|Apache Corp
|2,366
|1,750
|1,100
|Arc Resources Ltd.
|775
|500
|350
|Battalion Oil Corp.
|259
|110
|50
|Baytex Energy Corp.
|560
|538
|275
|Berry Petroleum Corp.
|211
|135
|65
|Birchcliff Energy Ltd.
|242
|240
|283
|Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc.
|222
|225
|90
|Cabot Oil & Gas Corp
|783
|575
|575
|Callon Petroleum Co.
|1,226
|1,140
|832
|Cardinal Energy Ltd.
|52
|66
|66
|Cenovus Energy Inc.
|1,300
|950
|950
|Centennial Resource Development
|892
|640
|320
|Chesapeake Energy Corp
|2,245
|1,450
|1,450
|Chevron Corp
|17,300
|16,800
|14,000
|Cimarex Energy Co.
|1,320
|1,300
|715
|CNX Resources
|903
|520
|520
|Comstock Resources Inc.
|511
|421
|421
|Concho Resources, Inc.
|2,900
|2,700
|2,000
|ConocoPhillips
|6,300
|6,600
|5,700
|Continental Resources, Inc.
|2,660
|2,650
|1,200
|Crescent Point Energy Corp.
|1,250
|1,150
|750
|Crew Energy Inc.
|95
|40
|40
|Denbury Resources Inc.
|250
|180
|100
|Devon Energy Corp
|1,850
|1,300
|1,000
|Diamondback Energy, Inc.
|2,921
|1,700
|1,700
|Earthstone Energy Inc.
|205
|165
|55
|Enerplus Corp
|619
|545
|325
|EOG Resources, Inc.
|6,200
|6,500
|4,500
|EQT Corp
|1,760
|1,200
|1,125
|Extraction Oil and Gas
|598
|520
|275
|Goodrich Petroleum Corp.
|95
|60
|60
|Gulfport Energy Corp.
|603
|298
|298
|Hess Corp
|3,159
|3,000
|2,200
|HighPeak Energy
|1,345
|760
|760
|HighPoint Resources
|361
|210
|110
|Husky Energy Inc.
|3,400
|1,825
|1,825
|Imperial Oil Limited
|1,814
|1,150
|1,150
|Kelt Exploration Ltd.
|296
|235
|145
|Kosmos Energy
|122
|350
|350
|Laredo Petroleum Inc.
|482
|450
|290
|Lonestar Resources Ltd.
|125
|118
|118
|Magnolia Oil & Gas
|523
|261
|261
|Marathon Oil Corp
|2,684
|2,400
|1,900
|Matador Resources Company
|748
|815
|600
|Meg Energy
|200
|250
|200
|Montage Resources Corp.
|366
|200
|155
|Murphy Oil Corp
|1,842
|950
|780
|Noble Energy, Inc.
|2,400
|1,700
|1,200
|Nuvista Energy Ltd.
|315
|315
|315
|Oasis Petroleum Inc.
|822
|700
|700
|Occidental Petroleum Corp
|9,000
|3,600
|2,800
|Ovintiv Inc
|2,800
|2,400
|2,200
|Parsley Energy Inc.
|2,008
|1,700
|1,000
|PDC Energy, Inc.
|1,250
|1,050
|813
|Penn Virginia Corp
|356
|295
|207
|Pioneer Natural Resources Co.
|3,000
|3,275
|1,900
|QEP Resources, Inc.
|572
|570
|420
|Range Resources Corp
|728
|520
|430
|Ring Energy Inc.
|152
|88
|88
|Riviera Resources
|66
|25
|4
|Rosehill Resources Inc.
|240
|165
|165
|Sandridge Energy, Inc.
|162
|28
|28
|Seneca Resources
|485
|435
|435
|Seven Generations Energy Ltd
|1,250
|900
|900
|Silverbow Resources
|255
|185
|185
|SM Energy Company
|1,040
|838
|838
|Southwestern Energy Co.
|1,075
|900
|900
|Suncor Energy Inc.
|4,325
|3,450
|3,450
|Surge Energy Inc
|120
|99
|99
|Talos Energy Inc
|475
|400
|393
|Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd.
|175
|175
|175
|TORC Oil & Gas Ltd.
|180
|190
|190
|Tourmaline Oil Corp.
|1,125
|925
|925
|Ultra Petroleum Corp.
|245
|20
|15
|Vermilion Energy Inc.
|530
|450
|450
|W&T Offshore Inc.
|126
|75
|75
|Whitecap Resources Inc.
|400
|360
|360
|Whiting Petroleum Corp.
|820
|418
|418
|WPX Energy, Inc.
|2,050
|1,738
|1,338
|TOTAL
|117,060
|95,337
|76,858
*Source: Author Calculations, Company Data.
This rate of spending, once the pop from heavy completion activity in the back half of last year starts fades, is enough to lead to mild production declines in oil and natural gas production. At $35.00 - $45.00 / WTI, there's not enough margin to justify growth again. Big change is on the way: Marginal acreage will get abandoned and bankruptcies will continue to occur because equity and debt markets are much tighter than they were in 2014 - 2016.
OPEC+ has gotten what they want. The shale growth story has been broken. As recently as the end of last year, OPEC+ was projecting that shale production would rise to 17 mmbpd, eating into its market share in a flat global demand market. Taking their foot off the neck of shale at this point is not a sign of weakness in so much as it is an acknowledgement that it has done enough damage to accomplish its goals.
The energy market in the United States will never be the same. Investors should not assume a return to the realities of late 2019, even with a deal. But I think the odds of a positive outcome at this meeting are better than many might expect. Call me cautiously optimistic.
Discussed: Advantage Oil and Gas (OTC:AAVVF), Antero Resources (AR), Apache (APA), Arc Resources (OTCPK:AETUF), Battalion Oil (BATL), Baytex Energy (BTE), Berry Petroleum (OTCPK:BRRP), Birchcliff Energy (OTCPK:BIREF), Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI), Cabot Oil and Gas (COG), Callon Petroleum (CPE), Cardinal Energy (OTC:CEGX), Cenovus Energy (CVE), Centennial Resource Development (CDEV), Chesapeake Energy (CHK), Chevron (CVX), Cimarex Energy (XEC), CNX Resources (CNX), Comstock Resources (CRK), Concho Resources (CXO), ConocoPhillips (COP), Continental Resources (CLR), Crescent Point Energy (CPG), Crew Energy (OTCPK:CWEGF), Denbury Resources (DNR), Devon Energy (DVN), Diamondback Energy (FANG), Earthstone Energy (ESTE), Enerplus (ERF), EOG Resources (EOG), EQT Corporation (EQT), Extraction Oil and Gas (XOG), Goodrich Petroleum (GDP), Gulfport (GPOR), Hess Corporation (HES), HighPoint Resources (HPR), Husky Energy (OTCPK:HUSKF), Imperial Oil (IMO), Kelt Exploration (OTC:KELTF), Kosmos Energy (KOS), Laredo Petroleum (LPI), Lonestar Resources (LONE), Magnolia Oil and Gas (MGY), Murphy Oil (MRO), Matador Resources (MTDR), Meg Energy (OTCPK:MEGEF), Montage Resources (MR), Exxon Mobil (XOM), Noble Energy (NBL), Nuvista Energy (OTCPK:NUVSF), Oasis Petroleum (OAS), Ovintiv (OVV), Parsley Energy (PE), PDC Energy (PDCE), Penn Virginia (PVAC), Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), QEP Resources (QEP), Range Resources (RRC), Ring Energy (REI), Riviera Resources (OTCQX:RVRA), Rosehill Resources (ROSE), Sandrige Energy (SD), Seven Generations Energy (OTC:SVRGF), Silverbow Resources (SBOW), SM Energy (SM), Southwestern Energy (SWN), Suncor Energy (SU), Surge Energy (OTCPK:ZPTAF), Talos Energy (TALO), Tamarack Valley (OTC:TNEYF), TORC Oil (OTCPK:VREYF), Tourmaline Oil (OTCPK:TRMLF), Ultra Petroleum (OTC:UPLC), Vermillion Energy (VET), W&T Offshore (WTI), Whitecap Resources (OTCPK:SPGYF), Whiting Petroleum (WLL), WPX Energy (WPX).
Disclosure: I am/we are long FANG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.