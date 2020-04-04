Will Rent Get Paid? Shutdowns Hit REITs

Real Estate Weekly Outlook

Will the rent get paid? Following strong gains last week after the successful passage of the massive $2.2 trillion stimulus package, U.S. equity markets declined on another volatile week as employment data painted a grim picture of the state of the U.S. economy as coronavirus shutdowns take a damaging toll. Real estate equities were slammed especially hard this week amid speculation about how many individuals and businesses will skip their rent or mortgage payments after Initial Jobless Claims data showed that nearly 10 million Americans have filed for unemployment claims over the last two weeks. A historically unprecedented surge in jobless claims, economists increasingly expect that unemployment rates could spike to Depression-era levels if economic shutdowns persist into the summer.

A historically brutal first quarter that saw the major indexes dip by the most since the Financial Crisis came to a merciful close with the major U.S. stock indexes lower by 20% or more during the period. Giving back some of last week's 11% bounce-back gains, the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) declined by 2.1% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA) retreated roughly 600 points after last week's 2,500 point jump. It was an especially brutal week for real estate-related equities as the commercial Real Estate ETF (VNQ) dipped 9.2% with 15 of the 18 REIT sectors lower by 6% or more on the week. Mortgage REITs (REM), meanwhile, recorded another week of punishing losses amid continued concerns over short-term liquidity, margin calls, and the potential impact of mortgage forbearance.

The relatively modest declines in the large-cap indexes masked some of the tremors of instability that displayed hints of reemergence across corporate credit and small-cap equity markets. The small-cap Russell 2000 (IWM) plunged more than 7% on the week, reflecting the immense stress on the small and medium-sized businesses resulting from the economic shutdowns. Despite unprecedented Fed intervention, corporate credit had another rough week as Investment Grade Bonds (LQD) declined 1.1% while High Yield Bonds (JNK) slid 4.5% despite a 16 basis point decline on the 10-Year Treasury Yield (IEF), which ended the week at 0.59%. Among equity sector ETFs, the beaten-down Energy (XLE) sector was top-performer after Crude Oil (USO) surged more than 32% on a potential oil supply cut amid the ongoing price war between Russian and Saudi Arabia.

The losses this week came after a historic Jobless Claims report which showed that initial claims skyrocketed to the highest level on record as coronavirus-related economic shutdowns have put nearly 10 million Americans out of work over the last two weeks. The 6.65 million print this week was roughly 10 times higher than any single-week during the 2008 Financial Crisis as Initial Jobless Claims topped-out at 665,000 in March 2009. The further downside in the markets was surprisingly limited after the brutal employment data, perhaps on expectations that either a) further stimulus could be expected given the "shockingly high" jobless claims data, or b) that there will be a higher tolerance for transitioning to a more "targeted" shutdown approach - similar to the approach employed by Japan and Sweden - to avoid the extreme economic damage from more indiscriminate shutdowns.

With estimates that the unemployment rate could spike as high as 30% if national economic shutdowns are instituted and persist into the summer, the consequences may be potentially as devastating from a loss-of-life standpoint as the pandemic itself according to some econometric models. In a 1997 study published in Reflections on a National Epidemic, Dr. James Gilligan outlined the findings of an econometric model that estimated the incremental loss of life resulting from poverty and unemployment. Famously quoted by Brad Pitt's character in The Big Short, Dr. Gilligan found that for every 1% rise in the national unemployment rate, there are approximately 40,000 incremental poverty and despair-related deaths over the following year in the U.S. as a result. The 10 million job losses so far in the U.S. translate to a roughly 6% rise in the unemployment rate, which would be projected to result in 250,000 incremental deaths over the next year when plugged into Dr. Gilligan's econometric model. Through April 3, 7,392 Americans have perished from coronavirus and 59,159 have perished worldwide.

The Rent Is Due - Will It Get Paid?

This time was supposed to be different for the real estate sector, which entered the coronavirus crisis as healthy and well capitalized as ever. With the wounds still fresh from the Financial Crisis, the majority of REITs and homebuilders have been "preparing for winter" for much of the last decade, entering this crisis with exceedingly conservative balance sheets. The market appears to believe that it simply may not be enough in an unprecedented time when the rent and mortgage checks may no longer arrive. From recent highs last month, REITs are now lower by 35.2% while single-family homebuilders are lower by 48.6% compared to the 26.5% drawdown by the S&P 500.

Retail REITs continue to be hit the hardest in the commercial REIT space as expectations swell that a significant percentage of retail tenants won't pay rent during the coronavirus shutdowns. Given the wholly-unprecedented situation in which entire retail shopping centers are closed, the legal obligations are unclear and we expect that rent forgiveness or forbearance will be a major theme during and in the aftermath of the CV-shutdowns. Evercore ISI published a note this week noted that there are whispers that "upwards of 50% of the scheduled rent may not come in during April." This week, mall REIT stalwart Simon Property (SPG) has furloughed about 30% of its workforce and also laid off some employees permanently while fellow retail REITs Pennsylvania REIT (PEI) and Cedar Realty (CDR) added their names to the swelling list of REITs to suspend or cut their dividends, as did healthcare REIT Diversified Healthcare (DHC).

Through this week, we've now tracked 18 equity REITs in our universe of 150 names to announce a cut or suspension of their dividends in addition to the roughly one-third of mortgage REITs that have announced dividend cuts. So far, all of the dividend cuts or suspensions have come from sectors that we deemed as High or Medium/High risk in our report published last week, Cheap REITs Get Cheaper. In the report, we presented a framework for analyzing these property sectors based on their direct exposure to the anticipated CV-19 effects as well as their general sensitivity to a potential recession and impact from lower interest rates. Within the CV-19 sensitivity chart, we note that while most of the medium-to-high risk categories are shutdown related, the healthcare and manufactured housing sector ranks higher on the risk chart due to potential health-related risks, as these sectors typically serve an older/elderly demographic group.

As it relates to rents and mortgages getting paid, we're far more optimistic on the residential side due to the generous benefits to recently unemployed Americans available through the massive $2.2 trillion CARES Act. As discussed in our report on Single-Family Rental REITs, the combination of direct cash infusions and enhanced unemployment insurance as part of the $2.2 trillion stimulus package should be a more than effective short-term bridge for Americans to pay their rent or mortgage payments over the next several months, something that can't necessarily be said about commercial rents. Using the chart below from Bespoke Investment Group, we note that these benefits amount to between 75% to well over 100% of the previous monthly income for the vast majority of American households that lost their jobs from CV-19 shutdowns, measures that we think gives the majority of affected Americans few excuses to miss their monthly rent or mortgage payment.

While rents and mortgages may indeed get paid at higher rates than once feared, for the beaten-down mortgage REIT sector, significant damage already has been done following the period of violent volatility in mid-March that resulted in short-term liquidity concerns and forced selling of assets to meet or avoid margin calls. We continue to see the trouble in the mREIT space as more reflective of the mREIT structure itself - and it's difficulty with extreme levels of interest rate volatility - than a more serious underlying issue in the residential mortgage market as a whole. As tracked in our new mREIT Tracker available to iREIT on Alpha subscribers, the nine mREITs that have reported updated book value have reported an average decline of 32% from their last reported estimate at the end of 2019 due primarily to losses accumulated through their hedging instruments. For the year, residential mREITs are now lower by 71% while commercial mREITs are lower by 65%.

Real Estate Economic Data

Below, we analyze the most important macroeconomic data points over the last week affecting the residential and commercial real estate marketplace.

Rough Stretch of Job Losses Ahead

This week saw the first real glimpse into the extent of the economic damage being inflicted by coronavirus-related economic shutdowns this week, and it sure wasn't pretty. According to the BLS report released on Friday, Non-farm payrolls plunged by -701k in March, definitively snapping the record-streak of more than 110 consecutive months of employment growth that began in September 2010. This print was far above estimates of -100k as the BLS' survey period for these initial employment report only run through mid-month. Revisions to next month's data, which will contain the full month of survey data, will likely be substantially worse. The U3 unemployment rate jumped higher to 4.4% from 3.8% while the broader U6 unemployment rate jumped to 8.7% from last month's 7.0%. The labor force participation rate plunged to 62.7%, giving back a half-decade's worth of ostensibly hard-fought gains.

Average hourly earnings actually accelerated last quarter, rising 3.10% while average weekly hours decreased less than expected. Because of the composition effects of the hourly earnings data, the metric to watch most closely to understand the capacity of Americans to pay their rent or mortgage will be the Personal Income and Spending data from the US Commerce Department. After moderated through the first half of 2019, personal income data - which includes non-wage compensation, government benefits, and investment income - reaccelerated modestly in the back half of last year after rising significantly from 2016 through 2018. Consumer spending, which represents roughly two thirds of US GDP, was also showing signs of strength in early 2020 before the coronavirus crisis.

Personal income data is especially critical as it relates to home values, which has far broader economic implications as U.S. residential real estate is the single largest - and perhaps most economically critical - asset class in the world. As shown below, since 1995, home price appreciation has actually tracked nominal growth in personal income fairly closely, suggesting that home price appreciation issues may not be quite as significant or unsustainable as commonly believed. Home price trends over the last 100 years are also broadly consistent with the view that residential real estate assets are some of the more effective inflation hedges across any asset class. These properties may become especially important in the post-CV era which may see a new "regime" of higher inflation.

With a forthcoming recession all-but-certain at this point (using the standard two successive quarter decline in GDP), naturally, there's an intense focus on the U.S. housing markets, which were Ground Zero of the prior Financial Crisis. Naturally, the "recency bias" effects lead many to assume that recessions are always associated with lower home values and lower rents. We examined the past 100 years of home prices and rents to understand the impact of typical recessions on the housing markets, and as shown in the chart below, the 2008 recession was actually an outlier as it relates to its impact on home values and rents. In the 12 recessions since WWII, national home values have actually risen in eight of those recessions while national rents have risen in all 12. Amazingly, national rents - as measured by the CPI: Primary Rent Index - has not seen negative full-year growth since the Great Depression.

2008 All Over Again? Construction Tells Different Story

Construction spending data was also released this week. "Is this 2008 all over again?" Amid the coronavirus pandemic, a growing chorus of pundits are forecasting similar pain for real estate as that felt during the Financial Crisis. The underlying fundamental data - both at the REIT-level and macroeconomic level - reveals that conditions are vastly different than in the pre-crisis era, particularly as it relates to construction spending and supply levels. On an inflation-adjusted basis, construction spending never came close to returning to pre-recession peak levels. On a nominal basis, residential spending is 15% below peak pre-crisis levels while nonresidential spending is higher by 13.8%. However, nominal figures do not consider the significant construction cost inflation seen over the last decade. After adjusting for cost inflation - which has averaged 4% per year since 2010 - real residential spending remains 50% lower than in 2005 while nonresidential spending remains 15% lower.

Construction in the residential sector, in particular, has been historically depressed over the last decade, a result of the substantial and far-reaching fallout from the financial crisis on the residential construction industry. The United States is building homes at a rate that is less than 50% of the post-1960 average after adjusting for population growth. Residential fixed investment as a share of GDP remains near historically low levels, a function of underinvestment in both new home construction and existing home repair and renovation. The slow, grinding recovery in New Home Sales over the last decade only got us back to levels seen in 1996, indicating that there's simply not the supply overhang that magnified the housing market downturn during the financial crisis. While residential spending over the next few "shutdown months" will be better than they would have had it not been for the “Essential Infrastructure Business" designated of residential construction projects from the Department of Homeland Security, a notable pullback should be anticipated - particularly in the private nonresidential categories - as firms hold-off on new projects.

Several nonresidential sectors - retail, office, and lodging - are facing oversupply headwinds, however, an issue we discussed in REITs: This Time Is Different. While balance sheet metrics are generally as strong as they've ever been for the average mid-cap and large-cap REIT, the historically large REIT development pipeline does represent a source of "shadow leverage" that could become a risk in the event of a sustained downturn. Before 2005, only a handful of REITs had in-house development teams, but that has changed significantly over the last decade, and many large REITs are now among the most active real estate developers in the country. The development pipeline climbed to new record highs of $49.2 billion at the end of 2019. We view office and lodging REITs as the sectors with the most "shadow leverage" given the pro-cyclical nature of office and hotel demand, while retail REITs have a different kind of "shadow supply" from the wave of store closures to hit the sector over the last few years - a wave that will only build amid the pandemic.

2020 Performance Check-Up

REITs are now lower by roughly 33% this year compared with the 23% decline on the S&P 500 and 26% decline on the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Homebuilders, meanwhile, are lower by roughly 48% and are trading at historically low valuations based on a P/E and P/B. The top-performing REIT sectors of 2019 have continued their strong relative performance through the early stages of 2020 as data centers and cell tower REITs are the lone real estate sectors in positive territory for the year, while storage and industrial REITs have also delivered notable outperformance. At 0.59%, the 10-Year Treasury Yield has retreated by a remarkable 133 basis points since the start of the year and is 265 basis points below recent peak levels in late 2018.

Next Week's Economic Calendar

It'll be a fairly quiet week on the economic data front next week. We'll see JOLTs Job Openings data from February on Tuesday and PPI and CPI inflation data from March on Thursday and Friday, respectively. Initial Jobless Claims data on Thursday will again be the "blockbuster" report with expectations that we will see another 5 million job losses, pushing the three-week total above 15 million, a mind-bogglingly devastating loss in such a short amount of time, which may finally force the hand of policymakers to begin the uncomfortable but necessary discussions about finding ways to safely "flatten the curves" of both economic destruction and the coronavirus pandemic.

