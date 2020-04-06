Yes, This Is An Unpopular Opinion: Twilio Is Overvalued

This stock is a risky investment, and it still remains overvalued in the face of a rapidly-contracting economy.

Twilio's customers are facing difficulties and will reduce their dependency on Twilio's products.

Investment Thesis

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) remains priced for rapid revenue growth. However, its business model is, in fact, weak, as it generates its revenues from customers on a usage-based model, rather than a subscription-based model. This means that as the economy falters, the high multiple investors are paying for Twilio's visibility and predictability will ultimately disappoint shareholders.

I'm a staunch believer that Twilio will not return to former glories anytime soon. Here's why:

Brief Background:

In February I wrote:

At the end of January 2020, I had posted bullish comments about Twilio outside of Seeking Alpha. But its Q4 2019 results have removed any contradiction in my mind and propelled me to take a bearish stance on Twilio. Ultimately, I find the stock substantially overvalued.

If I believed that Twilio's stock was overvalued before the global recession was unequivocally on the cards, today this stock is even more overvalued.

The Facts Before Coronavirus

During this abrupt and relentless market sell-off all companies are seeing their valuations collapse (indeed, my own portfolio has not been spared, please see at the end).

However, whereas many companies will rebound once the dust settles, some overvalued companies will not rebound.

Twilio offers investors the following guidance for 2020:

A few noteworthy aspects facing Twilio's approximately 31% growth rates for 2020.

Twilio had guided that in Q1 2020 its growth rate should approximate 45%. Given that the average for the year is 31%, this must mean that the latter part of 2020 Twilio was expected to grow substantially below 30%.

Next, this guidance was offered before the devastating damage that coronavirus will have on the economy was understood. When Twilio reports its Q1 2020 results, its full-year guidance will likely get pulled.

Illusion Vs. Reality

The demand to communicate with customers via the cloud is likely to increase over time. However, the questions that actually matter today are:

1) How big will this opportunity become?

2) How much of this opportunity will Twilio as the market leader capture?

3) How much is this opportunity already priced into its share price?

These questions are of paramount importance but very difficult to accurately forecast. Luckily for investors, it's far better to be vaguely right than precisely wrong.

Here's what we do know: Twilio's business model derives the bulk of its revenue on a per month basis or on a usage basis per agent hour (page 12, annual report).

What this means is that as the economy expands and businesses increase their usage of Twilio's products, Twilio gets substantial operating leverage. But this works both ways.

As business close their doors, the demand for Twilio's products largely declines too.

Any serious investor knows that restaurants, hospitality, and travel are facing unprecedented disruption. In fact, many businesses are now struggling for survival.

Will businesses cut back on all unnecessary expenditures? Or will they seek to grow their customer engagement experience at this critical time? For example, will Lyft (LYFT), one of Twilio's biggest customers, have more need or less need for Twilio's products?

Given that Twilio's business model is usage based, I believe that any unexpected reduction in usage will have a knock-on effect on Twilio's full-year revenue growth rate.

Further Areas Investors Should Be Concerned About

The multiple investors are presently willing to pay for Twilio remains disproportionately high to the risks involved.

Twilio portrays itself as a cloud Platform-as-a-Service (cPaaS) and leads investors into believing that its business model is more stable and recurring than it actually is.

Furthermore, Twilio consistently declares that is investing for growth. In fact, Twilio's CEO Jeff Lawson stated on the investor call that:

Our priorities for 2020 reflect our goal of truly capturing this generational opportunity.

Along with this narrative, Twilio's shareholders were willing to give Twilio a wide pass. Specifically, Twilio guided for 2020 that its non-GAAP operating losses would reach approximately $55 million, compared with approximately breakeven over the previous two years.

Ultimately, despite heavy investment, I'm doubtful whether Twilio will indeed be able to report growth rates anywhere near analyst consensus:

Possible Upside Potential?

Even though I'm bearish the Twilio, I nevertheless recognize that Twilio is the cloud Platform-as-a-Service (cPAAS) leader with arguably the best and latest contact center capabilities.

Furthermore, Twilio's CEO Jeff Lawson and his team continue to exhibit incessant appetite to grow Twilio's revenues, both organically and inorganically, and may still positively surprise the investment community as Twilio expands its total addressable market.

The Bottom Line

Twilio is extremely unlikely to meet its own guidance for 2020. Even though Twilio's valuation has declined more than 25% this past month, a significantly bigger decline awaits the stock once Twilio updates its guidance during its Q1 2020 results.

Investors are still paying close to 10x trailing sales for a business that will be unprofitable in 2020, with $55 million in net losses or more, and likely to grow its revenues significantly slower than present investor expectations.

This investment remains substantially overvalued and is best avoided for now.

