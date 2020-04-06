Yes, This Is An Unpopular Opinion: Twilio Is Overvalued
by: Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
Summary
Twilio's growth rate is decelerating faster than investors expect.
Twilio's customers are facing difficulties and will reduce their dependency on Twilio's products.
This stock is a risky investment, and it still remains overvalued in the face of a rapidly-contracting economy.
Investment Thesis
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) remains priced for rapid revenue growth. However, its business model is, in fact, weak, as it generates its revenues from customers on a usage-based model, rather than a subscription-based