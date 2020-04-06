Yes, This Is An Unpopular Opinion: Twilio Is Overvalued

|
About: Twilio Inc. (TWLO)
by: Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Summary

Twilio's growth rate is decelerating faster than investors expect.

Twilio's customers are facing difficulties and will reduce their dependency on Twilio's products.

This stock is a risky investment, and it still remains overvalued in the face of a rapidly-contracting economy.

Investment Thesis

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) remains priced for rapid revenue growth. However, its business model is, in fact, weak, as it generates its revenues from customers on a usage-based model, rather than a subscription-based