Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.: Forgotten, But It Deserves Attention

Companies that produce the food and beverages we consume are poised to perform well through the pandemic - despite the extensive closure of most restaurants and bars across much of the world. The loss of this business is at least partially being offset by consumers stocking up on groceries, and hunkering down in their homes due to government mandates to avoid public spaces. When looking at investment options in the beverage space, PepsiCo (PEP) and Coca-Cola (KO) are the behemoths that garner most of the attention. However, investors should keep an eye on Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP). The company's brand portfolio is robust and diverse following the marriage of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group in 2018. We will analyze the short-term picture following this merger, and explain why we are bullish on the company's long-term prospects.

A Powerhouse Portfolio

The merger brought together two prominent players in the beverage space. On one hand, Dr Pepper Snapple brought a mix of well known brands of soda, water, juices, teas, and more. On the other, Keurig Green Mountain brought the titan of single serve coffee technology - its array of machine products, and an unmatched portfolio of pod flavors that is built from a long list of licensing agreements. Together, Keurig Dr Pepper offers a robust offering of brands across the beverage spectrum.

Source: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Strong brands are key for any consumer staples company. Strong brands command premium shelf space in retail channels. And because beverages are generally a high margin product with a low capital footprint, the combined entity generates robust cash flow streams.

Source: Ycharts

Keurig Dr Pepper converts roughly $0.19 of every sales dollar into free cash flow. This means that annual FCF streams top $2 billion. The company also spends just 3%-4% of its revenues on CAPEX each year.

Short Term Is All About The Financials

This cash flush business model is important for a number of reasons. A primary reason is that these strong cash streams have helped Keurig Dr Pepper deleverage its balance sheet. The resulting entity carried a lot of debt on its balance sheet following the merger. The company had roughly $16.8B in net debt in mid-2018, and has been able to pay that down a ways in the 18 months or so since then.

Source: Seeking Alpha Earnings Release

Current long-term obligations are now down to $12.8B, and a little less than that on a net basis. This gives the company a leverage ratio of about 4.5X EBITDA. This is on track with the company's guidance, and a marked improvement from the 6X ratio it sported in July 2018.

While the current leverage ratio (as improved as it is) is still higher than we would like to see in such a hostile economic environment, we feel confident in the financial health of Keurig Dr Pepper. The reason for that is the company's recession resistant business and strong cash flow streams.

First and foremost, you have a portfolio of products that are suited well for the current economic and social environment. With people staying home, money that would have gone through restaurants and coffee shops is now going to grocery stores. Retail giant Walmart (WMT) just reported a huge surge in sales, driven by increased grocery shopping. We are especially bullish on the Keurig business where the company's strong lineup of licensed branded K-Cups will be an easy substitute for coffee shop purchases.

Source: Ycharts

And if the business sees a drop, the company's strong cash flows will easily cover most realistic scenarios. Of the company's $2.47B in operating cash flow, the dividend accounts for just $844 million of it (34%). CAPEX is another $365 million (15%). In other words, the company could see its operating cash flows drop by 50% and still have enough cash to pay its dividend and invest into operations as needed. As the company deleverages over time, these strong cash flow streams will begin to flow into investors' pockets in a meaningful way.

Long-Term Growth & Dividend Potential

With such a light capital footprint, investors should be able to look forward to buybacks and dividend growth in the years ahead. Given the company as it exists today is new (and the ongoing deleveraging efforts), there is no dividend growth history to fall back on. However, the ingredients are there for sustained increases.

These eventual shareholder returns will be fueled by cash flow streams that should continue to grow larger over time. Cash flows are a function of two levers (revenue growth and margin), and both variables are improving for Keurig Dr Pepper.

The company is growing sales by a low single-digit rate (3.2% sales growth for 2019), driven by growth across all four of the company's operating segments. With consumers being forced to stay at home, we are expecting a boost to home brewing systems, a category that had already been on an uptrend. The brewer system base added 2 million more US households in 2019 according to management.

Source: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Just like with most major mergers, there are various cost synergies that take place during the years following the merger. This holds true for Keurig Dr Pepper. Already a strong cash flow generator, the company expanded adjusted operating margins in 2019 by 220 basis points (and exceeded cost synergies of $200 million). For 2020, management is forecasting continued synergies as it tracks towards its merger goals of $600 million. More time is needed for Keurig Dr Pepper to establish a track record of operating performance, but things have been promising thus far. The ingredients are there for cash flows to continue steady growth in the years to come.

Are Shares A Buy Today?

Like most stocks, shares of Keurig Dr Pepper have been quite volatile over the past month or so. At $24 per share, the stock now trades in the lower half of its 52-week range. This was partially driven by a small equity offering announced in early March.

Source: Ycharts

Because Keurig Dr Pepper is such a new entity, it really wouldn't make sense to look back on its historical data. Instead, we will look forward, and compare Keurig Dr Pepper to its two main peers (Coca-Cola and PepsiCo). If we take the forward PE ratio against consensus analyst estimates for 2020, we see that Coca-Cola and PepsiCo currently trade quite closely in forward earnings multiple. Keurig Dr Pepper is actually trading at a rough 30% discount to the other two. The question then shifts to: is this deserved?

Source: Ycharts

If we look at the analyst community page on Yahoo Finance, both Coca-Cola and PepsiCo are projected to grow earnings at a 5%-6% CAGR over the next five years. Meanwhile, Keurig Dr Pepper is projected to grow at an 11% rate. While most would argue that Coca-Cola and PepsiCo pay higher yielding dividends, have more storied histories, and slightly better brands in their portfolios, Keurig Dr Pepper is certainly no slouch. The company's operating performance over the past 18 months has been on track with management's goals, and we believe that the Keurig business could be a real growth driver due in part to current societal conditions. If Keurig Dr Pepper can continue to execute on its double-digit EPS growth trajectory, 17X 2020 earnings is a solid value for a high-quality defensive business.

