Kiplinger's 'Most Reliable Dividend Stocks On Earth' For April

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five of ten top-yield Kiplinger most reliable dividend dogs showed 20.55% LESS net-gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Bigger high-price Kiplinger reliable dividend dogs returned to lead this pack.

Top Ten Kiplinger most reliable long-term dividend stocks on Earth boasted net gains from 47.26% to 84.14% for April.

These most reliable dividend stocks on Earth, also known as International “Dividend Aristocrats,” have raised dividends at least five straight years (Canadian firms), 10 years (E.U.-based firms) or 25 years (U.S. firms).

Kiplinger Investing offers "insights for investors" online. This "World's Most Reliable" list was compiled by Kiplinger in October 2018, data was updated 4/2/20.

Foreword

Any collection of stocks is more clearly understood when subjected to yield-based (dog catcher) analysis, these Kiplinger world's most reliable dividend stocks are perfect for the dogcatcher process. Here is the April 2 data for 98 dividend paying stocks in the Kiplinger-documented collection.

The Ides of March plunge in the stock market took its toll these international aristocrats. One Scandinavian bank suspended dividend payouts. However, the drop in prices of 24 of the top 30 (listed by yield) most reliable dividend payers in the world made the possibility of owning productive dividend shares from this collection more viable for first-time investors.

The following 24 currently live up to the ideal of having their annual dividends from a $1K investment exceed their single share price: MFGP; IMBBY; WPP; MEOH; PRU; ENB; CNQ; XOM; SU; CM; BTI; T; ENGGY; BNS; BEN; LEG; BAESY; BCE; MGA; CMPGY; BZLFY; WBA; NUE; SYY.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 47.26% To 84.14% Net Gains For Ten Top International Dividend Aristocrat Dogs To April 2021

Five of these ten top Kiplinger world's most reliable dividend stocks by yield were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, the yield-based forecast for these early-April dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 50% accurate.

Source: YCharts.com

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1,000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to April 2, 2021 were:

Federal Realty Investment (FRT) was projected to net $700.05 based on a median of target price estimates from six analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 7% less than the market as a whole.

WPP PLC (WPP) was projected to net $841.41 based on the median of target estimates from two analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 42% more than the market as a whole.

Prudential Financial (PRU) was projected to net $832.20, based on the median of target price estimates from seventeen analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 73% more than the market as a whole.

Micro Focus International (MFGP) netted $762.62 based on the median of estimates from two analysts, plus dividends. A Beta number was not available for MFGP.

Magna International Inc. (MGA) was projected to net $702.88 based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from nineteen brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 59% greater than the market as a whole.

Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG) was projected to net $700.05, based on a median of target price estimates from six analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 45% above the market as a whole.

Sysco Corp. (SYY) was projected to net $649.00, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from thirteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 3% over the market as a whole.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) was projected to net $499.84, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 12% less than the market as a whole.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) was projected to net $483.78, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from sixteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 16% over the market as a whole.

British American Tobacco PLC (BTI) was projected to net $472.61, based on the median of target price estimates from five analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 6% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 68.73% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risks 11% above the market as a whole.

Source: dogbreedslist.info

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

98 Kiplinger Most Reliable Dividend Stocks On Earth By April Target Gains

Source: YCharts.com

98 Kiplinger Most Reliable Dividend Stocks On Earth By April Yield

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): 10 Top International Dividend Aristocrats By Yield

Top ten International Dividend Aristocrats selected 4/2/20 by yield represented six of eleven Morningstar sectors. The top slot went to a lone technology sector member, Micro Focus International PLC [1]. Second place was claimed by a single consumer defensive representative, Imperial Brands PLC (OTCQX:IMBBY) [1].

In third place, was the lone communications services pup, WPP PLC [3]. Thereafter, a lone basic materials sector representative placed fourth, Methanex Corp. (MEOH) [4].

Two financial services representatives emerged in fifth and tenth places by yield, Prudential Financial Inc. [5], and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce [10].

Finally, four energy sector representatives captured the sixth through ninth positions in the top ten: Enbridge Inc. [6], Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) [7], Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) [8], and Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) [9], to complete the Kiplinger most reliable dividend and International Aristocrats top ten by yield for April.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten Kiplinger Most Reliable Dividend Dogs Showed 40.92%-87.50 Price Upsides While (31) No Lowly Downsiders Emerged

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median target price estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 20.55% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced, Kiplinger Most Reliable International Dividend Aristocrats To April 2021

Ten top Kiplinger most reliable dividend dogs were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend / price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top ten Kiplinger most reliable dividend dogs screened 4/2/20 showing the highest dividend yields represented six of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Top Ten Highest-Yield Kiplinger World's Most Reliable Dividend Dogs (32) Delivering 26.67% Vs. (33) 33.56% Net Gains by All Ten Come April 2021

Source: YCharts.com

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Kiplinger most reliable dividend kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 33% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The seventh lowest-priced selection, WPP PLC, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 84.11%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield Kiplinger most reliable international dividend aristocrat dogs as of April 2 were: Micro Focus International PLC; Methanex Corp.; Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.; Suncor Energy Inc.; Imperial Brands PLC, with prices ranging from $4.72 to $19.57.

Five higher-priced Kiplinger world's most reliable international dividend aristocrat dogs as of April 2 were: Enbridge Inc.; WPP PLC; Exxon Mobil Corp.; Prudential Financial Inc.; Canadian Imperial Bank of Canada, whose prices ranged from $27.49 to $55.67.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your International Aristocrat stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dog photo: dogbreedslist.info

Get The Entire Kiplinger Most Reliable 'Safer' Dividend Dog Story Click here to subscribe to The Dividend Dogcatcher. Get more information, the follow-up to this article, and a free two week trial. Catch A Dog On Facebook At 8:45 AM every NYSE trade day on Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher, A Fredrik Arnold live video highlights a portfolio candidate in the Underdog Daily Dividend Show! Root for the Underdog. Comment below on any stock ticker to make it eligible for my next FA follower report.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.