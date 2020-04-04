Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 4/2/20

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 4/2/20, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are waning right on cue, as companies close trading windows to their insiders until after March-quarter financials are released. Insider trades usually pick up again in May, but it will be interesting to see if the immense market sell-off changes executives' behavior during the normally slower month of April.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

PBF Energy (PBF);

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM);

MGM Resorts International (MGM), and;

Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Union Pacific (UNP), and;

Appian (APPN).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Pool Corp. (POOL);

Nvidia (NVDA);

Monolithic Power (MPWR);

Morningstar (MORN);

Datadog (DDOG), and;

Adobe (ADBE).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

SYNNEX (SNX);

RealPage (RP);

Palo Alto Networks (PANW);

Fastly (FSLY);

FactSet Research (FDS);

Cardlytics (CDLX), and;

Alector (ALEC).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Abdiel Capital Mgt BO Appian APPN B $14,756,992 2 Column BO NGM Biopharmaceuticals NGM B $6,222,042 3 Abdiel Capital Mgt BO Fastly FSLY B $5,818,961 4 Miau Matthew DIR SYNNEX SNX B $3,858,268 5 Goeddel David V DIR,BO NGM Biopharmaceuticals NGM B $3,111,021 6 Sosin Clifford BO Cardlytics CDLX B $2,312,455 7 Delaney William J Iii DIR Union Pacific UNP AB $2,073,000 8 Salem Paul J DIR MGM Resorts International MGM B $1,978,759 9 Inversora Carso S A De C V BO PBF Energy PBF B $1,104,945 10 Schuler Jack W DIR,BO Accelerate Diagnostics AXDX B $996,000

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Hadley Philip A DIR FactSet Research FDS S $13,499,577 2 Winn Stephen T CB,CEO,BO RealPage RP AS $7,554,242 3 Orbimed Advisors BO Alector ALEC S $6,125,000 4 Hsing Michael CEO,DIR Monolithic Power MPWR AS $5,766,571 5 Stevens Mark A DIR Nvidia NVDA S $3,023,330 6 Mansueto Joseph D CB,DIR,BO Morningstar MORN AS $2,479,103 7 Zuk Nir VP,CTO,DIR Palo Alto Networks PANW AS $1,989,030 8 Lewnes Ann VP,SO Adobe ADBE AS $1,534,850 9 Agarwal Amit O Datadog DDOG AS $997,950 10 Cook Arthur D VP Pool POOL S $975,585

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

