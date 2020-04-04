Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 4/2/20

Includes: APPN, AXDX, MGM, NGM, PBF, UNP
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 4/2/20, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are waning right on cue, as companies close trading windows to their insiders until after March-quarter financials are released. Insider trades usually pick up again in May, but it will be interesting to see if the immense market sell-off changes executives' behavior during the normally slower month of April.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • PBF Energy (PBF);
  • NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM);
  • MGM Resorts International (MGM), and;
  • Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Union Pacific (UNP), and;
  • Appian (APPN).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • SYNNEX (SNX);
  • RealPage (RP);
  • Palo Alto Networks (PANW);
  • Fastly (FSLY);
  • FactSet Research (FDS);
  • Cardlytics (CDLX), and;
  • Alector (ALEC).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Abdiel Capital Mgt

BO

Appian

APPN

B

$14,756,992

2

Column

BO

NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM

B

$6,222,042

3

Abdiel Capital Mgt

BO

Fastly

FSLY

B

$5,818,961

4

Miau Matthew

DIR

SYNNEX

SNX

B

$3,858,268

5

Goeddel David V

DIR,BO

NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM

B

$3,111,021

6

Sosin Clifford

BO

Cardlytics

CDLX

B

$2,312,455

7

Delaney William J Iii

DIR

Union Pacific

UNP

AB

$2,073,000

8

Salem Paul J

DIR

MGM Resorts International

MGM

B

$1,978,759

9

Inversora Carso S A De C V

BO

PBF Energy

PBF

B

$1,104,945

10

Schuler Jack W

DIR,BO

Accelerate Diagnostics

AXDX

B

$996,000

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Hadley Philip A

DIR

FactSet Research

FDS

S

$13,499,577

2

Winn Stephen T

CB,CEO,BO

RealPage

RP

AS

$7,554,242

3

Orbimed Advisors

BO

Alector

ALEC

S

$6,125,000

4

Hsing Michael

CEO,DIR

Monolithic Power

MPWR

AS

$5,766,571

5

Stevens Mark A

DIR

Nvidia

NVDA

S

$3,023,330

6

Mansueto Joseph D

CB,DIR,BO

Morningstar

MORN

AS

$2,479,103

7

Zuk Nir

VP,CTO,DIR

Palo Alto Networks

PANW

AS

$1,989,030

8

Lewnes Ann

VP,SO

Adobe

ADBE

AS

$1,534,850

9

Agarwal Amit

O

Datadog

DDOG

AS

$997,950

10

Cook Arthur D

VP

Pool

POOL

S

$975,585

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

