Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of April 5

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, no companies on the Champion or Contender lists declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday April 6 (Ex-Div 4/7)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) 5/15 0.455 79.9 2.28% 10 Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) 4/22 0.5125 299.68 0.68% 27

Tuesday April 7 (Ex-Div 4/8)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Brady Corp. (BRC) 4/30 0.2175 41.82 2.08% 34 General Dynamics (GD) 5/8 1.1 125.68 3.50% 29 Gentex Corp. (GNTX) 4/22 0.12 20.65 2.32% 10 OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) 4/30 0.3875 26.58 5.83% 13 Oracle Corp. (ORCL) 4/23 0.24 49.4 1.94% 11 AT&T Inc. (T) 5/1 0.52 27.46 7.57% 36 UDR Inc. (UDR) 4/30 0.36 31.62 4.55% 10

Wednesday April 8 (Ex-Div 4/9)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) 5/15 0.2325 48.38 1.92% 53 Lincoln National Corp. (LNC) 5/1 0.4 23.46 6.82% 10 McCormick & Co. (MKC) 4/27 0.62 146.88 1.69% 33 Bank OZK (OZK) 4/20 0.27 15.55 6.95% 24 Universal Corp. (UVV) 5/4 0.76 43.61 6.97% 48 Verizon Communications (VZ) 5/1 0.615 54.7 4.50% 15

Thursday April 9 (Ex-Div 4/13)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years American Tower Corp. (AMT) 4/29 1.08 222.8 1.94% 10 MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (MSM) 4/28 0.75 54.32 5.52% 17

Friday April 10

Markets closed in observance of Good Friday

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Aaron's Inc. (AAN) 4/7 0.04 0.9% Best Buy Co. (BBY) 4/9 0.55 4.1% Franklin Resources (BEN) 4/13 0.27 6.9% Community Bank System (CBU) 4/9 0.41 2.8% Independent Bank Corp. MA (INDB) 4/9 0.46 2.9% J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) 4/8 0.575 2.0% Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) 4/7 0.22 7.0% Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) 4/8 0.65 5.2% Philip Morris International (PM) 4/9 1.17 6.4% PolyOne Corp. (POL) 4/8 0.2025 4.6% Regal Beloit Corp. (RBC) 4/9 0.3 2.1% Toro Company (TTC) 4/9 0.25 1.6%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

