Week 15 MDA Breakout Forecast: Short-Term Picks To Give You An Edge

The Momentum Gauges closed Friday after-hours at Negative 161 and Positive 4, this remains highly negative but off the record lows near the end of March.

The streak of weekly picks gaining over 10% in less than 4 or 5 trading days continues to 123 out of 151 trading weeks (81.46%) not including multiple stocks in the same week.

The MDA Breakout portfolio was up +41.50% in the first 9 weeks prior to the Feb 24th negative Momentum Gauge warning signal.

Revealing more about the Momentum Gauge model in a new section to help you use the best types of trades for the best returns during different cycles.

Introduction

The Weekly Breakout Forecast continues my doctoral research analysis on MDA breakout selections over more than 5 years. This subset of the different portfolios I regularly analyze has now reached 151 weeks of public selections as part of this ongoing live forward-testing research.

In 2017, the sample size began with 12 stocks, then 8 stocks in 2018, and at members' request into 2020, I now generate 4 selections each week, 2 Dow 30 picks, and a separate article for Growth & Dividend MDA breakout stocks. I now provide 6 different ways to beat the S&P 500 since my trading studies were made public.

Remarkably, the frequency streak of 10% gainers within a 4- or 5-day trading week remains at highly statistically significant levels above 80% not counting frequent multiple 10% gainers in a single week. More than 200 stocks have gained over 10% in a 5-day trading week since this MDA testing began in 2017.

How the Momentum Gauge trading model works

I am revealing additional insights into the gauges to help readers better understand how I use this model to consistently beat the S&P 500 and protect investments. Members of my service receive much more information and background on this system including my doctoral research and presentation materials. The links in the introduction section above will also help you greatly.

The Seven Segments of the Momentum Cycle

Each of these segments is identified by comparing the positive and negative scores from my research model run many times a day. Those scores are shown on the Momentum Gauge charts later in the article.

Segment 1 - Negative Reversal includes the Breakdown Signal that occurred on Feb. 24th that shows a sudden early change in market direction. This is detailed most recently here: Revisiting The Signals That Forecasted Every Recent Decline, In Search Of Early Recovery Indicators Segment 2 - Negative Acceleration is our current overall market condition from the negative signal on Feb. 24th. With another -2.08% loss in the S&P 500 again this week, the overall market remains in strong negative condition with over -25% declines since late February. Segment 3 - Negative Control is a phase with negative market conditions with declines that are small and steady involving much less accelerating decline. Segment 4 - Non-Momentum phase is when the overall market may be in the process of changing direction or is stalled out with very little cause to either rise or fall. In this condition, the positive and negative Momentum Gauge scores would be nearly even and/or both very low. Segment 5 - Positive Control is the condition of a positive market with small and steady gains that do not involve large positive accelerating gains. Segment 6 - Positive Acceleration is the strong positive bull market condition where gains are large and accelerating at a record pace with high net inflows into the market. In these conditions, nearly any stock will deliver positive returns. Segment 7 - Positive Reversal involves a key breakout reading on the Momentum Gauges that confirms a positive change in market direction on the daily and/or weekly charts. This is what members of my trading community are focused on finding next for the earliest signal of a strong and safe entry point in the market.

Important note: Whenever a negative reversal signal occurs as it did on Feb. 24th, my actively traded Premium Portfolio and personal holdings go to cash or inverse funds. A reversal signal also changes the Bull/Bear ETF timing signals and I move to an effective bullish or inverse market fund to capitalize on the market change. Should a positive reversal occur soon, I would resume the Premium Portfolio, change to a positive ETF bull fund, and aggressively reenter many of these MDA breakout stock selections.

2020 YTD Breakout Portfolio Returns

The Breakout Picks are down -2.26% worst case, buy/hold, do nothing, equal weighted returns through Week 14 compared to the S&P 500 -22.97% over the same period. The returns were at +41.50% in the first 9 weeks of 2020, consistent with exiting the portfolio at the negative Momentum Gauge signal of Feb. 24th. Live forward testing of this stock selection model continues, and picks are retained in my database for strong breakout selections when the positive market reversal signal begins.

These breakout picks skew highly positive for high frequency short-term gains in less than 5 days as documented over the past 3 years. I have removed the best case gains (YTD +145.60%) gains from the chart below as it begins to distort the chart between the worst case gains and the S&P 500 returns.

(Source: Value & Momentum Breakouts)

The best case average weekly returns are +10.40% and worst case -0.16% YTD as shown below. These returns include trading against all the Negative Momentum Gauge signal warnings which increases your risk of declines. Week 14 closed with an average loss of -13.35% compared to a loss of -2.12% for the S&P 500.

(Source: Value & Momentum Breakouts)

The Breakout Returns are up +100.67% since inception including trading against the negative Momentum Gauge warning periods. The buy/hold S&P 500 return is +8.98% over the same period from 2017. Avoiding trades during the weeks when the Momentum Gauge signals turned negative as shown across the 7 topping signals warned in advance to members would increase total returns to over 170% since inception.

(Source: Value & Momentum Breakouts)

You can see how each of the 7 prior events numbered above relate to the Momentum Gauge topping signals shown below. These forecasted market tops are detailed in my recent article:

Revisiting The Signals That Forecasted Every Recent Decline, In Search Of Early Recovery Indicators

Over the years, the evidence is clear that timing your investments during the most positive momentum periods greatly enhances your weekly returns. We are currently still in negative event 7 since the Feb. 24th signal with the highest levels of negative momentum scores ever recorded by this model.

(Value & Momentum Breakouts)

Momentum Gauge Signal 7 - February 24th

The Momentum Gauge signals are also the basis for the bull/bear ETF combinations used to hedge or leverage market conditions for maximum returns.

Strongest Market Timing Signals To Enhance Bull/Bear ETF Returns (Value & Momentum Breakouts)

The bull/bear ETF trading signal turned negative on Feb. 24th for the 7th major event in the past 18 months as illustrated above. Trading on this signal has produced the following returns for members, while we still remain in a very negative momentum signal through the close Friday. I remain long TZA, FAZ, DRV in the latest downturn from the end of March.

MicroSectors FANG+ 3x Index bull/bear (FNGU)/(FNGD) +36.16% Direxion Daily S&P 500 3x bull/bear (SPXL)/(SPXU) +34.38% SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)/ ProShares Short S&P 500 (SH) +19.51% Alpha Architect Intl Momentum (IMOM)/Dorsey Wright Short (DWSH) +48.76% ProShares UltraPro Nasdaq 3x bull/bear (TQQQ)/(SQQQ) +10.56% Direxion Daily 3x Small Cap bull/bear (TNA)/(TZA) +101.93% Direxion Daily 3x Biotech bull/bear (LABU)/(LABD) +22.05% Direxion Daily 3x Energy bull/bear (ERX)/(ERY) +80.32% MSCI 3x Emerging Market Index bull/bear (EDC)/(EDZ) +31.12% VIX Index 1.5x bull/bear (SVXY)/(UVXY) +259.99% Direxion Daily 3x Financial bull/bear (FAS)/(FAZ) +49.10% Direxion Daily 3x Oil & Gas bull/bear (GUSH)/(DRIP) -86.38%

Important note: Because the Momentum Gauges are an equity based model using analysis of all the stocks in the US exchanges it is best suited for equity based funds. Timing trades on gold, oil, silver, lumber, sugar and other commodity funds using the gauges is not recommended for the best results.

Market Conditions into Week 15

The biggest one day drop since 1987 occurred last Monday. Now Tuesday is returning to the historical patterns well documented in research as the best day of the week, especially ahead of FOMC meetings. Every day of the week except Tuesday now has negative average returns. We can expect these unusually large volatility swings to continue.

We can confirm that the Fed has eased a record $432.2 billion during Week 14 on their website linked below. In addition to record stimulus around $4.2 trillion now pledged from central banks, last week we received a record Fed easing for Week 13 over $352.8 billion. Combined, this brings the total easing to $1.20 trillion in liquidity just the past 23 weeks. This has also pushed the Federal Reserve's balance sheet to the highest level in US history over $6 trillion and unleashed close to 7% of US GDP in two weeks from the Federal Reserve alone.

System Open Market Account Holdings - FEDERAL RESERVE BANK of NEW YORK

The Weekly Momentum Gauge chart below shows the Fed's easing activity in dark blue with the largest move this past week since the entire QE 3 program for 2009. The huge Fed intervention this week dwarfs the record $352.8 billion plotted last week on the chart. The Weekly Momentum Gauge chart turned to a negative signal back in Week 9 with confirmation shown as the red line crosses above the green line on the chart. Sharp declines in the weekly negative scores may be an early indicator that this massive stimulus is beginning to make a positive impact on some parts of the market.

(Value & Momentum Breakouts)

The more detailed Daily Momentum Gauge chart below is reserved for members and reflects the last 6 months. The Momentum Gauges closed Friday after hours at Negative 161 and Positive 5.

Two conditional signals that are very important to watch:

Avoid/Minimize trading when the Negative score is higher than the Positive momentum score.

Avoid/Minimize trading when the Negative score is above 70 on the gauge.

The MDA momentum gauges have correctly called every major market direction change since they began. These movements and signals were updated in more detail through the Daily Update articles this past week:

V&M Breakout Morning Update - Apr. 3: Fed Eased Record $432.2 Billion This Week As Markets Point To Lower Open And S&P 500 Around Support At 2500

V&M Breakout Morning Update - Apr. 2: S&P 500 Rebounding Below 2500 With Key Jobless Claims Data At 8:30 am ET

V&M Breakout Morning Update - Apr. 1: S&P 500 Below 2500 As Markets Begin Leg Lower. Quarter Ends As Worst 1st Quarter Ever Recorded For The Dow -23.1%

V&M Breakout Morning Update - Mar. 31: Markets Flat As March Comes To A Close As The Worst Month Since October 2008. Worst Quarter For The Dow -21.8% Since 1987 And Worst 1Q Since 1938.

V&M Breakout Morning Update - Mar. 30: Oil At 18 Year Lows, Markets Positive Premarket With Record FED $352.8B And $2T Rescue Stimulus In Play.

The Week 15 - 2020 Breakout Stocks for next week are:

The Week 15 stocks consist of two Healthcare, one Services and one Technology sector stock. These stocks are always released in advance to members early Friday. Continue to use caution with the current negative Momentum Gauge scores to see if an opportunity for entry emerges later in the week.

Akcea Therapeutics (AKCA) - Healthcare / Biotechnology The Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) - Services / Food Wholesale

Akcea Therapeutics - Healthcare / Biotechnology

Price Target: $18.00

(Source: FinViz)

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

The Hain Celestial Group - Services / Food Wholesale

Price Target: $35.00

(Source: FinViz)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. It operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Hain Ventures. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and flour and baking mixes, breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, and condiments. It also provides cooking and culinary oils; granolas; cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts, chilis, chocolate, and nut butters; and juices, including cold-pressed juice.

Top Dow 30 Stock to Watch for Week 15

Applying the same breakout model parameters without regard to market cap or the below-average volatility of mega-cap stocks may produce strong breakout results relative to other Dow 30 stocks.

While I don't expect Dow stocks to outperform typical breakout stocks over the measured five-day breakout period, it may provide some strong additional basis for investors to judge future momentum performance for mega-cap stocks in the short- to medium-term. Conditions remain highly negative and additional caution is highly recommended until we see more positive reversals in the signals.

In the prior week, Dow picks of The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) gained +4.46% and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) lost -7.45%. These Dow stocks have held up much better than the small cap sector with less solvency risks than in the small cap sectors in the coming days.

The Dow picks for next week is:

Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Pfizer is in strong positive technical breakout across the short-term indicators and could do well into week 15. Watch for a breakout above key resistance at $34/share and strong net inflows on the MFI indicator to continue for a move to $38 and higher.

Background on Momentum Breakout Stocks

As I have documented before from my research over the years, these MDA breakout picks were designed as high frequency gainers.

The point to be made is that the Momentum Breakout model was designed to increase the frequency, i.e. the rate over time, for selecting stocks that make greater than 10% moves. I know that when using the arbitrary period of 1 week (4 or 5 trading days) this model is consistently outperforming the market at more than 4 times the expected market frequency. So what if I take a look at longer momentum survivors? Can we see decay in performance among the top stock selections? ~ Value & Momentum Breakouts 2017

The frequency percentages remain very similar to returns documented here on Seeking Alpha since 2017 and at rates that greatly exceed the gains of market returns by 2x and as much as 5x in the case of 5% gains.

(Value & Momentum Breakouts)

These percentages reflect the results from 208 MDA breakout selections through 2019 across 52 weeks with 4 stocks selected each week. MDA selections are restricted to stocks above $2/share, $100M market cap, and greater than 100k avg daily volume. An additional Stock Market column was added to compare similar groups that exclude high volatility penny stocks below $2/share.

Conclusion

These stocks continue the live forward-testing of the breakout selection algorithms from my doctoral research with continuous enhancements over prior years. These Weekly Breakout picks consist of the shortest duration picks of seven quantitative models I publish from top financial research that include one-year buy/hold value stocks.

My recent thoughts on the coronavirus impact can be found among the contributions to the SA Roundtable series:

The latest MDA breakout Growth & Dividend stocks for April were released three days ago and are led by gains Amgen (AMGN) +1.32%, Eli Lilly (LLY) +0.68%

All the very best to you, stay safe and healthy and have a great week of trading!

JD Henning, PhD, MBA, CFE, CAMS

