Somewhere over the rainbow, way up high There's a land that I've heard of once in a lullaby. Somewhere over the rainbow, skies are blue And the dreams that you dare to dream, Really do come true. - The Wizard of Oz

Medically, I have defined the "timeline" as from here today, to the moment when one of two things happen. Either we find a cure for the virus, when infected, or we find a vaccine to prevent it. The largest issue, for those of us in the financial markets, is the length of time that it takes to get from "here" to "there," and how we handle our investments, until we arrive at some resolution.

Because of our medical crisis the United States is taking on a huge stockpile of debt that is quite concerning. Make no mistake, I am not arguing that the country shouldn't do this, to keep our economy afloat, during one of the biggest travesties that our country has ever faced. This is NOT the argument that I am making.

What I am discussing here is how to deal with your investments, as the economy craters, the GDP gets whacked, unemployment soars and both the bond and equity markets perform, one way and another, as if they had lost their minds. It is easy enough to say, of course, that "Cash is King" and a certain amount of cash mitigates short term fear. I would also point out that, these days, cash earns you almost nothing, and so I do not recognize it as "King" but rather as a "handmaiden" to your investment portfolios. For most of you, you already have a portfolio that requires some decisions and then, if you are fortunate enough, you have some new money rolling in that also requires some careful thought as what to do with it.

"Blood is on the Streets," as I have said, and while many will look at our present circumstances with panic, I do not. I see opportunities abounding and expanding, and bluebirds flying, once we reach a medical resolution. In fact, I would state, that you now have the opportunity of a lifetime, if only you play your cards right and if you can afford to "hold them" for the longer term. When there are nothing but "Bears" on the Street then I am a buyer for the long haul.

I am looking for companies, or funds, that hold companies with little or no leverage and that provide essential services to our economy. I am concentrating on core businesses that may be changed by our pandemic, but that will still be here, and functioning, long after this crisis has passed.

The world will not be the same, no doubt, but companies that connect us, as one example, will still be a necessary part of our economic system. Also, I have the expectation that Congress will pass new laws mandating that certain industries, such as pharmaceuticals, must be produced in the United States, as we never want to be dependent on foreign production again, in critical sectors of the economy. This will be a boon, eventually, for American companies that manufacture and produce goods in a wide variety of products that will be deemed "essential" for the health and welfare of the nation.

"Made in America" will no longer be just a slogan, but the law, in my estimation. The cost of goods was once the main driver but that will no longer be the case as our country will be forever changed by the experience that we are all going through. "Make America Great Again," will give way to "Make America Safe Again," as lessons are learned.

Oil and natural gas are also a great place to put some money, at current levels. We will not be at these prices for long, in my view, and the solid companies in this field, or the funds that own them, are also very good opportunities now. Here is another "Blood in on the Streets," sector of the markets. Some patience will be required but your patience will eventually be rewarded, in my opinion.

"You have plenty of courage, I am sure. All you need is confidence in yourself. There is no living thing that is not afraid when it faces danger."

- L. Frank Baum

There are many roads in the investment world. Hanging out with the herd rarely gets you to the pasture first. After forty-six years on Wall Street I have learned that the road less traveled is often the correct one for financial success. Here is a hint. Look for the one with the yellow bricks.

