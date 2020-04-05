Big Cannabis Can Be Good Cannabis And Good Cannabis Can Be Big Business (Podcast Transcript)

We cover the importance of knowing when to partner with an expert and when to expand a company's own offering, building brand synergy and how CURLF is innovating more products and strengthening its national footprint.

Rena Sherbill: Hello, everybody. Welcome back to the show and Happy April. Although I believe April Fool’s 2020 is really getting a run for its money from reality this year. So I hope wherever you’re listening to this, you’re doing well, keeping safe.

Today, I’m very happy to be joined by Jason White, who is the Chief Marketing Officer at Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF). Jason joined Curaleaf after it bought Select’s company, Cura, where Jason was also the Head of Marketing. And before joining the cannabis industry, Jason had an esteemed career in many retail companies. He worked for Beats by Dre. He was at Nike (NYSE:NKE), Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG). He has headed many large campaigns, developing some for LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and Tiger Woods. He is also a Board member at The Initiative, the Marcus Graham Project, the digital lab Chinatown Bureau, he founded and he’s also a Board Member of the Possible Plan.

Really excited to talk to Jason today about his new role, which is a newly created role at the company. And also navigating the space just coming into one of the bigger, if not the biggest MSOs in the states at Curaleaf how he is managing in the face of ever-changing reality, interesting to hear Jason talk about that.

Jason, welcome to the Cannabis Investing Podcast. Really, happy to have you on the show.

Jason White: Thank you, Rena. It’s great to be here.

RS: So talk to us about your newly created role at Curaleaf and your journey to the cannabis industry.

JW: Well, when Curaleaf purchased the brand Select I was the CMO of Select and then came over with that acquisition and they created this position of Chief Marketing Officer for Curaleaf across all of their brands. And it’s been a – it’s been an incredible journey. It started February 1, so we’re just getting warmed up. But in the months prior, I had the opportunity to get to know the Curaleaf leadership team, and it’s an incredible brand, incredible bunch of people and I’m excited to be involved.

RS: And how long had you been at Select? How long have you been involved in the industry?

JW: I joined Select February of last year. So it’s been what 13 months and what a 13 months it’s been.

RS: Yes.

JW: But it’s everything I expected in terms of the the dynamics of the market, the surprises, the changes, but also the ability to create, the ability to pivot, the ability to really build and put something in the world that doesn’t currently exist.

RS: Yes. Well, it’s a hell of a time to be starting in a new role.

JW: Yes, yes, you could say that. But I think in today, being what March 27 or something with everything going on the world around Corona, I feel very lucky to be in this space that’s able to help people and be deemed essential services. And we’re all in it for the greater good.

RS: So it’s interesting, I mean, with this pandemic and the fear and uncertainty and all the madness and craziness that, that is surrounding that, also something that’s been coming up is the things that you wouldn’t have thought would be happening are happening. Case in point, cannabis being an essential amenity in most states, in most cases. How much has that surprised, I guess, the leadership team at Curaleaf, or has it surprised you?

JW: Well, Curaleaf has been serving patients in some way for 10 years. So we're very – we’re very focused on the service attitude, very focused on that mindset. So for us, it was a very natural progression. We almost assumed that this was an essential service. And obviously, we have our government relations teams that worked really hard to communicate the benefit that we provide and the need that consumers have. So it was not a surprise. I think, we’re very happy with the decisions. But I wouldn’t say it was a surprise.

RS: Okay. Do you think that it will affect the – I mean, I know kind of talk of federal decheduling might be on pause in the face of this greater need. But do you have a sense that this affects how the states handle cannabis going forward?

JW: I do. I think from the reaction you’re seeing from consumers, so many businesses are up in this space. People are using cannabis to self-medicate and many of them also use cannabis for conditions they had preexisting to this moment. And I think this shines a light on that and their needs.

So I think we will see probably a relaxing at the state level and maybe we’ll even see some legislation change a bit. We’ve had to make a lot of pivots in terms of how you get people licenses more quickly to work in a dispensary. How you help build a community of drivers for home delivery. Like, there has been a lot that has been discussed with the state, because all of these things are so highly regulated and we’ve seen really great decisions come down from the states to help.

RS: And it’s interesting, how much do you think that this, I mean, you talked – not you, but the team talked a little bit about this on the conference call how some of these things that are being put in place because of the virus will probably be long-lasting elements of the business. How much do you have to like decide on the fly and see how things work? Or when things work, they kind of make sense. And you’re like, “Oh, this makes sense long-term."

JW: Well, we have a taskforce that meets every morning at 10 A.M. Eastern Standard Time. And everyday, we discuss what has changed, what states are saying and how they’re evolving their rules and their decisions. Nevada originally was opened for business, then it went to delivery only just as we were kind of prepping curbside. We’re seeing more and more states try to figure out social distancing and – but still had to keep the business running.

So for us, I think, we – it’s forced us to learn a couple of things. We’re getting much better on the digital front. We’re looking at our digital infrastructure, how to help people order more easily and more quickly online and how to find new ways to get products in people’s hands as the laws change. So we’re learning and we will take some of these things with us, especially how we do delivery, how we do ordering online and how we just make that a really streamlined process.

RS: You come – I mean, you have some really interesting companies and roles in your background, most of it from retail – from the retail space, I think. How much of that are you able – I mean, cannabis seems like a pretty unique industry and even what you’re describing how many different times a day at this point you need to be pivoting. What do you bring from other – the other industries in your previous roles that kind of help you in this role?

JW: It’s – I’ve been asked that question in the past. And it’s – I really feel strongly that, like, my past sort of 20-ish years was almost like built for this, like I think about being in the global role. And there were so many different rules and regulations in every country that Beats or Nike executed in. And I look at the cannabis market in the U.S. and that’s – it’s not 50 states, it’s 50 countries. The technology is different. The consumer is different. The legislation is different. The product itself is different.

So, in that respect, I feel like it’s almost like running a global business. It’s also a business, where we have to understand agriculture and cultivation. It’s a business where you have to understand packaged goods marketing, which was a lot of my time, when I was on the agency side working for Procter & Gamble and Johnson & Johnson and Mars, and then cannabis is also about culture. It’s about music, sport, like everyone touches this space. So that really pulls from my time at Beats by Dre in understanding how to engage community, how to entertain, how to use influencers.

So it’s actually quite a blast for me, because I pull from every tool in the toolbox and it’s a fun challenge to kind of know that you have to be sharp on all those aspects everyday.

RS: That’s really interesting. That’s really an interesting way to synthesize all those different things coming together. Was the cannabis industry, was it something you were looking for when you came to Select, or did it find you?

JW: I think it was a bit of both. I was really happy at Beats. I did always want to do something that was closely tied to a social purpose. I felt like I was at that point in my life in my career, where I could do more with all the knowledge and the learning, I’ve had to sort of have a bigger impact on society. And so I was very open to spaces that were doing that.

But really, my Attorney called me at the time he was on the Board of Select. And he said, “I’ve got this rocket ship brand, some really talented Founders and they’re looking for a marketer to come in and really take it to the next level. They’re ready to really become a brand and become a national brand there.” So it was a bit of a two-way street there.

RS: And would you say like a brand is a brand is a brand is a brand? Do you think the same sentiments would extend through different sectors?

JW: I certainly don’t think a brand is a brand is a brand. One of the things that I was most excited about Select was, it had really sturdy building blocks. It had a great foundation of – it had the pieces of making a great brand. We had a great story of a compassionate founder who started a product – who built a product to make his friend have a better experience. There was a great distribution network. There was a strong sales team. So, there was a lot of great pieces to work with there.

I think when you look broader than cannabis, certain types of brands are very, very similar and I’ve worked on a lot of those. I’ve worked on category leaders like Tide, M&Ms, Nike, Beats by Dre, Disney. And they all – what they all have in common is, they don’t look left or right or back. They don’t look at their competitors. They don’t look at the past and celebrate it. They move forward. They constantly try to innovate, push the category, and they know they’re a leader. So they’re not looking around for models or examples of how to behave. It’s comes from who you are, what you stand for, and then how you do bold things in the marketplace.

RS: Well, it’s interesting. I mean, that was something that really came across on Curaleaf’s recent earnings call, which just happened this week. And in the face of this capital liquidity crunch that the sector finds itself in, and most acquisitions are either totally blowing up or just falling by the wayside, or they’re breaking up. Curaleaf is kind of like all systems go. They have the highest market cap in the sector. They’re pursuing more and more acquisitions. Is that also something that excites you and that you can parlay into when you discuss, like what makes up a brand? Is that part of it for you?

JW: I think there’s no more exciting company or brand than Curaleaf right now. I think that there is a desire to shape this industry. There’s a desire to do the right thing by consumers and by those who historically have been damaged by the war on drugs. And through an acquisition strategy, through a great product innovation strategy and through a very smart capital strategy, it just – you just feel like you’re sitting in the driver’s seat and our future is ours to define to create.

RS: And how much, I guess, is it a process of absorbing new brands when you make new acquisitions or have new partnerships? What do you look at in terms of what comes under the Curaleaf umbrella? Or who gets absorbed into the company or who you partner with?

JW: Well, so much of it is about the larger strategy. And our mission statement is to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. And in order to do that, you think about, we need something that is a national brand, that’s a consistent experience, that people know what to expect, they can trust the products, they can get best-in-class education.

And for that reason, we think about what brands fit that portfolio and fit that ethos, but then also continues to develop our national footprint. The Select acquisition was, in my opinion, brilliant, because they took a West Coast wholesale brand sold in over 800 dispensaries, and it was a vape business and it was an adult use. And then you look at Curaleaf on the East Coast, you had a vertical business, retail-driven and very, very medical – medically-based heritage moving into the wellness space.

So when you put those two things together, you now have East Coast, you have West Coast, you have wellness, you have lifestyle, you have retail, you have wholesale, so a very, very strategic decision. And obviously, you’re aware we have a pending acquisition with Grassroots, which really finishes that network of East to West, because we now add the Midwest there, again, a vertical business in Grassroots and a brand that’s really well-established and can really speak to that market and knows that consumer. So it’s been a very, very meticulous and sharp strategy for growth.

RS: And when – as a leading MSO building a national brand, do you guys spend time thinking about is this going to be something that happens at a federal level? Or is it going to be a state-by-state process, like it’s been up until now? Is that something that matters all that much to you? Or I guess, that’s the question, I’ll leave it there. Is that something that matters to you?

JW: Our strategy is to control the things we can control. And we’re vocal at the state level, we have great relationships there. But what’s going to happen on the national level is so far out of our control, that it’s not worth our time to change our process or change our thinking. We tried to make decisions that will be applicable, if there is a nationalization, but we really think state to state to state and we develop strategies and products and we build teams for those state markets.

RS: And I know this was – you talked about the – the team talked about the precautions they’re taking in the face of COVID. What about – is there any – I think they said also there’s no concern about supply chain disruption, because you’re vertically integrated. But are there other concerns?

I mean, I was talking to some people and they were saying, “if a cannabis company, let’s say, has an employee that gets infected and it infects the crop and then they have to recall things and will that ruin the name of cannabis in the industry?” Is that something that’s been talked about? I mean, I’m sure there’s heightened hygiene and measures in place. But how much of a concern are those things in terms of the pandemic?

JW: Our first objective is to take care of our patients in a way that also takes care of our employees. We want to keep them safe. But we’re a mission-driven company and we are prepared to be there for our patients. So we’ve been very flexible with our staff. We’ve allowed people to opt into working in the dispensary, working in the supply chain. We’ve not forced anyone to do so. And we’ve also looked outside of our industry for additional employment.

So you’ve got folks in the restaurant business who have been laid off. You’ve got a lot of folks that are looking for work. We just posted a couple of roles. I don’t know – we posted for about 20 something roles and we got over 3,000 applications. So in that respect, we’re trying to do our best to keep our business running, keep people safe.

We’re using rules like social distancing. We’re using A teams and B teams to make sure if one team were to get sick or something happened, we’d have another team that could stand up and go immediately. So it’s affected how we work. We’re very, very conscious of what the recommendation is from the CDC. And we’ve then also added our own precautions like scrubbing down break rooms after every time there’s a team and they’re having a meal. We’re desperately trying to get more masks or make sure everyone is in gloves. So – and then, obviously, we’re moving to curbside pickup and delivery as most as best we can.

So we’re taking a lot of precautions and the right ones. But we’re also trying to make sure all of this is to run a business uninterrupted and also support our staff, who’ve just been incredible and done incredible feats of commitment to the consumer and delivered to them.

RS: I was going to say, like how hard is it leading a team, leading a business, where you’re kind of not able to strategize beyond the next few days, because things are so up in the air? Or are you able to handle both things at once?

JW: Well, first of all, I would say, welcome to cannabis.

RS: Yes.

JW: We’ve had – in the last 12 months have been so crazy with the financial markets, with the vape crisis. We – we’ve almost been preparing for this in a lot of ways, because we had a year full of nothing but pivots. So I think we have a system to handle moments like this. But this is unprecedented.

So we do have to think on both sort of pillars. We have to think on the pillar of what do we do today? What’s the best thing to do today, based on what we heard from legislation? What – based on what we heard from the CDC? But then also, what do we do long-term? And we’ve got three products to launch in the next four months.

So we’ve had to completely restrategize how we go to market and how we inform people about our new products. Your voice has to change. Your media mix has to change. Your spend has to change, like everything has to be reevaluated.

RS: Right. So does that get pushed back now?

JW: Yes. We’ve pushed back – well, actually, we just launched the product this week, a new live resin offering called Leafly. And we pushed out the product, because we thought consumers would love that product, especially in a time we are consuming more cannabis. But we did not do a heavy marketing push. We felt that, that was off-color to start really kind of pushing that product.

We’ve got other products in the pipeline that we are delaying by anywhere from 30 to 60 days. So you have to look at a big picture. We've still got revenue goals that we’re trying to hit, but we also are trying to make sure we’re adjusting to the marketplace.

RS: And is there a concern at all about, I mean, I know there’s like a run on cannabis dispensaries right now in terms of like this lockdown. Is there a concern about how much ebb and flow there is in terms of okay, a lot of people are going now and then they won’t be? And then is that something that you guys talk about?

JW: Yes, yes, quite a bit. When you look at our numbers every day, there was this great surge. And then all of a sudden, one day, it’ll be right back to what the norm was for the last three weeks or versus a year ago. But then the next day, you’ll see a surge and we just don’t know how to read it yet. We don’t know what it means. We have some hypotheses. We have a lot of very smart people thinking it through, but it is a big part of our conversation.

RS: And also, just in terms of you don’t know how long it’s going to last. So it’s impossible to kind of like know the cycle?

JW: Yes. Yes, you’re absolutely right. I think, we saw some sort of stockpiling, if you will, starting about eight days ago. We’re starting to see it level off now. And I think we’ll know in another week or two, if there’s another surge, if it’s going to stay flat, or if it’s going to – if there’s going to be a reduction, because people are really moving to staying in their homes. People are losing their jobs. The jobs report today was brutal.

RS: Yes.

JW: And that’s disposable income. That’s people having to choose, do I buy cannabis, or do I buy toilet paper. So we’re conscious of it all and just trying to stay ahead of it as best we can.

RS: Right. Yes, it’s so interesting, because it looks like record revenue, but then it’s like, well, how long can you count on that when the entire economy is in question – questionable shape?

JW: Yes. I think, as we all know, the – a lot of the industries that are sort of in this space, like tobacco, like alcohol, like cannabis, a lot of them surge during times of strife and we don’t know if that will apply here. It’s looking like to some degree it will, but we just don’t know.

RS: Right. And what do you think this means for kind of the edibles and the tinctures and the oils, if people maybe are smoking less. Where do you see that come into play?

JW: I think there’s sort of two aspects to it. I was just on a FaceTime happy hour last night with a good friend from New York. And she said, “Oh, I just took an edible.” And this is someone that doesn’t really consume cannabis, because she never liked to really smoke. And now in a time where she feels, I really want to consume cannabis for stress relief, for anxiety, she found a format that worked for her.

So in that context, we’re essentially growing the market, right? But then you also have other situations, where people are trying to shift their format because of the concerns of smoking or because there is a respiratory disease going around. So we have those products. We have tinctures. We have all different types of ratios, edibles. So I suspect we’re going to see a bump there. We don’t really have the numbers yet. But that’s my own suspicion over time is that, we’ll see a slight shift towards edibles and tinctures.

RS: And do you think that’s something that might be long-lasting?

JW: The flower always drives this business. It’s 50% to 60% of the market, and there’s such a cultural depth to smoking flower. I think that will always have its place. But I think, as the category expands and new consumers come in, I think, they will choose other formats. I think, they will choose edibles, gummies, tinctures, and to some degree vaping as well.

RS: And do you have thoughts on the beverage side of things? And what – I’m also curious just as like a brand man, how you see the whole cannabis 2.0 like roll out?

JW: Select is a lifestyle brand. And because of that fact, we’ve done a lot of thinking around product innovation. Because I think that, as cannabis becomes more mainstream, it’s going to be about accessorizing and convenience. So I want to use a brand, a product that reflects my values, that reflects my style. And I also want one that I can use in situations that are discrete or just the right product at the right time.

We’re coming out with a new gummy, that’s using nanotechnology, nano-emulsion. So it starts in 15 minutes. So that’s a whole new way for music lovers to enjoy an edible and not have to sit around and hope it hits at the right time. Hope you make it through the concert and you don’t like have some bug out. It’s a much more well-balanced and predictable gummy. So in that respect, it’s really evolving and matching the consumer need.

And I think that’s what Select is really going to focus on: innovation through your accessorizing and convenience. And Curaleaf is just trying to do more and more in the wellness space and making sure we have formats for any type of way you need to consume based on your lifestyle, based on your medical condition. So that's where I think both brands are going to go.

RS: And how much in creating a brand – in innovating a brand and products, how much do you base it on consumer data and customer data and what people like? And then how do you kind of innovate that forward? How do you extrapolate the lessons that you need? How do you kind of create something like, “Okay, this isn’t exactly on the market yet, but we think the market is going to want this?”

JW: It’s a combination of three things. One, we have a really great product development team that has been in the industry for a very long time. And they are through their own circles, their own life experiences and through the tremendous amount of work and research they do in the space they have a sense of where’s the market going and where can we lead the market?

And then secondly, I think, we’ve got a lot of research and data that when I was – when we were just on the Select side, it was much harder, because you’re relying on dispensaries and you’re relying on BDS data to tell you what’s happening with your business. Curaleaf has 55 retail stores, an incredible amount of information that can identify very factually where things are going. So we don’t have to guess.

And then lastly, it’s just – as marketers and as business executives who understand this space and see the CPG model coming to life, we have executives that worked for Red Bull, Snapple, Dr. Pepper, Nike, P&G, like we have our own instincts of how to move a market.

RS: And where do you see, I guess, I mean, I know that this may be like a question you’ve been asked many times. But where do you see the future of cannabis retail? You see it as a store? Or do you see it as more of a kind of interactive consumption space and a bigger kind of footprint than just selling the product?

JW: I think it’s going to be a store for a long time. There’s so much education that needs to be done. And that is still the best space to have a 360 experience with a consumer, where they can take their time, ask questions, learn, touch, smell, everything that you want to do when you’re putting a new product in your body.

I think you will see an expansion of consumption. It’s already in Vegas. It’s already in L.A., and I think that will continue to evolve. But our focus is the retail space and making sure that we provide the best experience for consumers to get educated and feel confident about their decisions and about our products. But even our company, we just bought a dispensary called Acres in Las Vegas and we’re building a cafe space and a music space that will be a part of that experience.

RS: And do you feel like part of your role in marketing cannabis products has a little bit to do at this point in the trajectory of the industry with just what you were saying kind of a little bit of education, a little bit of breaking some kind of preconceived notions? Does that play into it at all?

JW: We’ve got a long way to go in education. 98% of the world and I’m making that number up but most of the world has never touched this product. And for the last 100 years, in some way or the other was told it was bad. It was evil. So we’ve got a tremendous amount of work to do on the education space and on the acceptance space.

We’re very excited about our new VP of Corporate Social Responsibility, Khadijah Tribble, who we just hired. And she would be a huge part of how we go into the communities the right way and continue to work on the acceptance of cannabis and also how we treat those communities that have already been damaged or who just need guidance on dealing with the evolution of cannabis.

RS: I saw some of those initiatives that Curaleaf is taking in terms of their social initiatives and it’s really nice to see. Is that something that is talked about? I mean, I assume it is coming from a management level that this is a deliberate approach. Do you see that in more companies than not, would you say?

JW: I think in the last 12 months, we’ve seen a big shift when I got into the space, I didn’t find there were a ton of partners who were actively making efforts in that space. A lot of people talked about it. I didn’t – and there’s certainly a lot of foundations on 501c3s. But I think, as that became so important in the conversation of legalization, especially in New York, Maryland, we’ve seen a lot of debate on the legislature side. I think a lot of businesses realized I need to have a point of view in that space and I need to do it now.

And you’re starting to see that come to fruition. But for us, clearly, have always cared. And we’re focused on Massachusetts, because it’s our own backyard. But we’re also looking at really innovative business ideas to work with brands that are owned by people of color, brands that are owned by women.

So, we can do a lot with what we assort on our shelves of our 55 stores. We can do a lot with how we help businesses through financial arrangements. So there’s a lot of opportunity and it’s one that we talk about at the senior level very regularly and it is absolutely part of our strategy. My whole thesis is big cannabis can be good cannabis and good cannabis can be good business.

RS: How disappointed were you that Massachusetts only is allowing medical to stay open?

JW: We don’t discriminate between a medical patient and an adult-use patient, because so many people are self-medicating and dealing with whatever conditions they want to deal with on their own. And we really believe that we should provide the option for all consumers who think they need cannabis in their life. So it’s not a decision that we would have made. I understand it certainly. But for us, it’s just about giving the greatest amount of people access to the product.

RS: But it – if – but I imagine it affects who can come get product, right? I mean…

JW: It’s certainly does. Yes… that’s why for my taste to keep that as broad as possible is the best thing for consumers.

RS: Right. Do you think that, that might change?

JW: I don’t know. Massachusetts was also one of the first to ban vaping. So I understand that they’re a state that reacts in concern and care for their constituents. So I respect it, but we also tend to differ on certain topics and that’s okay, too. And we’re – we have a great government relations team that just tries to communicate our point of view and the benefit that we think we provide.

RS: And how much kind of like in your time so far in with Select in the industry, how much have you been encouraged by the progress? I guess, some might say lack of progress, but in the regulatory kind of picture?

JW: I think that we’re seeing more and more progress with being brought to the table to be a part of those decisions and to contribute to the analysis of how states are making certain decisions. I think that there’s still a long way to go. But the door feels open for cannabis to have a seat at the table and share what we know about what’s happening in the space to make decisions that are the best decision for the community, the corporation and the consumer themselves.

RS: So looking beyond COVID, looking beyond this period for a little bit, what are you most excited about doing accurately in the next like, let’s say few years or a year to few years?

JW: I think there’s really two things. I think, one, I’m so excited about our product roadmap. We’ve got a real innovation pipeline, and I think we’re going to bring some really great innovative products to the marketplace in the next 12 months. And that’s a marketer’s dream, where you have a winning product and you have a product that people want and it gives you more flexibility to do great work around that benefit and to communicate through marketing. So that – the first piece of this is having great products, which I think we are absolutely set up for.

And the second, that I’m really excited about is just putting a real voice behind these two brands, Select and Curaleaf. So we started that journey a year ago on Select and that’s all moving very well. We’ve got a new identity rolling out for Curaleaf. And I just want people to understand who these brands are, what we stand for, and push them into the zeitgeist and push them into the cultural relevance in a bigger way beyond cannabis. That’s really what gets me super excited.

RS: And where – what’s your vision? Where do you see Curaleaf kind of in the ecosystem in those – in these next few years?

JW: I think in the next 12 months, you’ll see Curaleaf pull away from the pack. If we all do our jobs and we execute according to the vision of leadership, I think, you’re going to see a very compelling offering from a very sophisticated company that’s doing things the right way. And I think we will – hopefully, the consumer recognizes that and rewards us for that.

And we will pull away from the pack and be a real leader in the space for financial markets, for cultivation, for how we treat our employees for creativity, I think, we have a chance to really step into the driver seat in all those lanes.

RS: And what would you say has been kind of like the few key points to getting Curaleaf to that point? Would you say financial discipline? Would you say quality of product? What would you categorize it as?

JW: Yes. I would say, yes. It is financial discipline for sure. It is making sure that we are offering a great product and we’re working really hard on our cultivation side in many, many states. And then lastly, which I think is the most important thing is having a very clear understanding of who we are as a company, as a brand.

Because when you have that, that North star, it makes decisions easier to make and it creates one brand, one thought totally aligned. And that’s what when consumers start to remember you, because every time you touch them, it’s the same. It’s the same voice. It’s the same point of view. It’s the same values. So that consistency, starting with knowing who we are, is something I’m really proud of at Curaleaf.

RS: And do you see like in the face of even bigger corporations coming into the industry, let’s say, in the near future, do you feel like Curaleaf is able to withstand that and create its own space? Or do you feel like in the time that it takes to get these big corporations outside of the industry into cannabis, Curaleaf already have kind of grown and or the hope is to have grown and developed itself, that it’s already considered kind of like one of the bigger players or like a blue chip cannabis company, if you will. How do you see it playing out that way?

JW: I have tremendous faith in our leadership team. And I think without being able to sort of rub my crystal ball, I think that we will – I think, we will build something substantial. And I think that’s our goal and God willing, we’ll be able to execute against that. And whether that means, we are – a wonderful opportunity for and some other sort of financial moment, I have no idea. It’s not my space.

And I think just based on how much has changed in the last 12 months, I think, we’d be foolish to sort of try to predict that to a large degree rather than just doing our jobs every single day and delivering on the broader corporate vision.

RS: Right. Do you think that’s like something that I think maybe other companies get? I mean, without speaking too much about other companies, but do you have a sense of, like good leadership is based more on kind of staying in your lane, growing yourself as best you can, as responsibly as you can, and not trying to kind of take on the whole world? Would you say that’s part of it?

JW: Well, I think you have to know what business you’re in. There are certain decisions we’ve made about not going into certain lanes, everything from at one point we were looking at the packaging business and how we do track seed to sale and things that there are other companies that that’s all they do and they do it well.

So we have to make choices about when we partner with an expert and keep our resources focused on what we do best, and also know when we should expand our offering and make the best decision for the future stability of the company. So it’s a constant dialogue. But I think that having that vision of what our goals are, who we are, what we stand for has always guided those decisions.

RS: Well, Jason, anything you want to tell our listeners before we go?

JW: I would just like to say thank you to every budtender, every cultivator, every driver, every brand ambassador who’s out there right now working hard to make sure people have access to the plant at the time when they really need it. And it’s a humbling thing to see so many people rally around their fellow mankind. I’m humbled, I’m honored and I just want to say thank you.

RS: Yes. I think that’s a really beautiful point. And a really nice thing to say and something, I think, we’re all made aware of at this time is just how much each part matters of the whole ecosystem. Each link in the chain is so essential. And yes, speaking of essential amenities, I think, it’s showing what’s really important and necessary and small picture, big picture. So yes, nice.

JW: Yes. And we appreciate you guys giving a platform for a clear conversation, giving companies like Curaleaf a chance to really explain our vision, explain what we’re trying to achieve. And the more we do that, the more we have partners like you in the world, I think, we can create that transition in the marketplace and in society towards acceptance and really enjoying the benefits of the plant.

RS: Yes, yes. It’s nice to have a conversation and inform and bring people knowledge and new points of view. So happy to partner with you. Happy to be a part of the conversation.

JW: Well, thank you very much.

RS: Well, Jason, it was a pleasure. Really happy to talk to you and may we all be in a better place the next time we talk. And thanks for – thanks so much for taking the time.

JW: Thank you, Rena. Stay safe, and I will talk to you soon.

