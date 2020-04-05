Constellation Brands - Corona Crisis Hitting The Corona Brand Owner

With shares down nearly half from their high, expectations have been re-set in a big way, as levels start to look compelling here.

Constellation Brands (STZ) has the questionable honor to be the owner of the Corona beer brand which has served the company well in recent years, as the namesake Corona crisis is holding the entire world in lockdown at the moment. The company has taken on quite some debt in recent years although that seems somewhat manageable at this point in time. With shares down nearly half from their high, valuation multiples have compressed quite a bit, as shares start to look appealing in my book, although this is perhaps not as much as a defensive investment than many believe.

Strong Performer

To get a clue where Constellation Brands is standing, let´s look at the 2019 results which the company just released. The company reported a modest 2.8% increase in 2019 sales, with fourth quarter sales growth being much more impressive at growth rates roughly double the annual number.

The earnings number requires quite some explanation in part because of a $450 million goodwill impairment charge taken last year, as well as a huge loss recorded in the stake in Canopy. Excluding the goodwill impact, operating profits totaled $2.60 billion last year as the company reported a $429 million interest bill and a $74 million other gain as well. Normalizing this and assuming a 20% normalized tax rate, the company was able to report net earnings of $1.80 billion. With a diluted share count of 195 million shares, that works down to an earnings number just above $9 per share!

The company ended the year with merely $81 million in cash and of course has large equity investments appearing on the balance sheet was well, as those investments made that leverage has increased a great deal. To be more precise, the current net debt load comes in at $12.1 billion.

With EBIT at around $2.6 billion, I peg EBITDA at just $2.9 billion. This creates some tension on the balance sheet, as the company has leverage ratio of about 4.2 times. That is a bit too simplistic as well. The company reported equity investments worth $3.1 billion on the balance sheet and another $1.1 billion in securities at fair value, for a total tally of $4.2 billion at the end of February. The majority of this relates to the investment in Canopy, although those shares have fallen a lot as well in March.

So while leverage is certainly an issue, it is noteworthy that valuation multiples have compressed quite a bit. After peaking at $220 in 2018 and trading at $200 at the start of this year, shares now trade at $130. With earnings power at around $9, valuation multiples have compressed to just 14 times earnings.

Updating The Thesis

At the very end of 2018 I last looked at Constellation Brands, as I wondered if the company would become a pleasure play. I recognized the great value creation since 2009, as this was a $10 stock at the time. The main thesis behind the melt-up in the shares was the deal for Corona, creating a very strong dual play on wine and beer, with beer being the larger segment.

The big move in 2018 was that into cannabis as the company initially acquired a 9.9% stake in Canopy, and announced another $4 billion investment into the company later that year. Those shares traded in the CAD $60s in 2019, yet now trade at $18, making that the company has lost billions on this investment already.

Under normal circumstances the current leverage ratio is perfectly manageable as a 14 times earnings multiple is very low. The issue is that double digit comparable growth reported in recent years is no longer attainable, with revenue growth much more modest at this moment and perhaps turning during the current turmoil.

The issue is that the current year will not become a great year, with many restaurants and bars across the globe being closed. While one car argue that a great deal of alcohol consumption will be replaced at home, the brands of the company do not make me optimistic. I believe that wine, spirits and premium beers are more drunk outside the home, and that home consumption might of course increase, but does not necessarily benefit Constellation. This is more or less confirmed by some Nielsen data which shows that American are loading up on alcohol, yet the growth of sales of Constellation lags compared to the industry at large. This growth might be related to hoarding, more than a structural increase in demand.

With hardly any cash at hand, the company has access to a $2 billion credit line and will see $850 million coming in from the Gallo deal, the activities which the company is divesting.

While this is comforting, and it is good to hear that US demand within the category is on the rise (at least temporary), the issue is that the Mexican government has halted production of Constellation in Mexico. The Mexicans labeled this a non-essential business, potentially hurting sales in the coming months to an unknown extent.

Given the uncertainty in earnings and the steep net debt load, one would like to see some prudent practices with regard to leverage and cash flow preservation, and hence the decision to simply pay out the $0.75 per share quarterly dividend might be questioned.

Final Thoughts

While the company has made some ill-timed (at best) or ill-advised investments into the cannabis sphere which not just delivers on its promises and adds to the leverage position, expectations simply have come down a great deal amidst the recent move in the shares.

Despite the cash inflows seen with the recent divestment, we have to recognize that leverage is high, yet probably remains manageable. Based on the current earnings power, valuations are not demanding at all at 14-15 times earnings, as this is a reasonably low multiple.

Furthermore, this valuation marks a reversal from the premium at which shares have traded in recent years, which makes that a beer giant might have an interest in the name as well, although the cannabis investment could become an issue than from ta PR point of view. If that were to be a deal breaker, it could always be isolated or spun-off as well of course.

With the move in the stock so far this year largely coinciding with the wider market, while the names certainly has defensive qualities, I am getting more compelled to the shares as they slowly start to look compelling enough to initiate a small position here.

Hence, I am looking to average down on dips as alcohol remains in demand in most economic conditions, although the focus on premium and outdoor brands might reduce the defensive qualities of the brand somewhat.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in STZ over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.