No Inflation: Short Or Long Term

There is a lot of speculation that once the impact of the Coronavirus starts to lessen, we will see a surge in inflation.

I must first state that the inflation that I am discussing in this article is the price of goods and services, not money inflation or asset price inflation.

I am sure that you have read very well reasoned articles that suggest that inflation is on the horizon. Here is a very good article arguing for inflation in the longer term. It finishes with the line:

"Our goal now is to survive the deflation scare intact and be patiently ready for the coming inflation."

Here is one that suggests inflation in the short and longer term. The author makes a well-reasoned case.

This article discusses why:

Inflation is not on the horizon in either the short or long term.

Let's deal with this in two sections, the short term and the long term.

Short-term inflation

In the short term, the argument is that once there is a practical solution to the Coronavirus pandemic, there will be massive pent-up demand. Supply lines have been disrupted and there will be a shortage of supply leading to large price increases. This is a good argument, but the effects will be selective. Here is the makeup of the US CPI:

I have no doubt that there will be pent-up demand and some food and household items will go up considerably in price. Medical costs will also get more expensive. However, housing costs will not. In the latest survey of households by the Federal Reserve, it found that 40% of households do not have $400 in savings to meet an emergency. Rents will therefore be under pressure, as people struggle with their monthly payments. This is likely to mean that rent arrears will increase and put downward pressure on rents. It also seems likely that house prices will come under pressure, as mortgage payments become increasingly difficult. As you can see, household costs are 45% of the monthly CPI calculation. When I look at the make-up of the index, the effects of the Coronavirus seem to be balanced. Any increases in one section will be offset by declines in another. It also seems to me that the supply constraints pushing up food, recreation and apparel prices are short term. The Housing effects are likely to be more longer term. I cannot see that inflation is going to take off.

Long-term inflation

Below is a chart of US CPI. As you can see, inflation has been on a steady decline since just after the end of the second world war.

To be arguing that inflation is about to materially increase, you would need to believe that the trend line of the chart above is about to break. Most discussions that this is going to happen are based on two main arguments:

1. The Fed has cut interest rates to .25% and is engaging in massive money printing.

2. The US fiscal balance is exploding and this extra stimulus will result in increased inflation.

Both of these arguments are correct (and worrisome), but they will not lead to a spike in inflation in the longer term (described as the next 10 years). Unfortunately, for the hyperinflation brigade, there are equally powerful effects (if not more powerful) to counter the government largess. The combination of Artificial intelligence, demographics and debt is a very powerful counter force. Let's examine these individually.

Artificial intelligence & Technology

Here and here are two podcasts by Real Vision Finance with Jeff Booth (which I urge you to look at as they are fascinating). He makes the case that in the next few years, artificial intelligence will be able to do most jobs better than humans do. Robots are also unfortunately cheaper than people. This is a strong deflationary force. He also highlights the change in energy production. Solar energy is getting cheaper and is now challenging traditional oil and coal energy. Alternative energy supply will be based on new technologies and so will not be prone to the constant upward slope of costs of getting the energy out of the ground. The result should be cheaper energy costs over the long term. The technology that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) uses makes it popular because it is cheaper than the high street and easier to use. More deflationary forces!

Demographics

Neil Howe did a podcast with Hedgeye. In this podcast, he suggests that the working age population of the US is set to decline by 8% in the period up until 2030. If the working age population declines, there is less money to spend in an economy, which is inherently deflationary.

Debt

Government debt is not deflationary as it acts as a stimulus, but household debt is. Here is a chart of the increase in household debt from the Federal reserve:

Household debt increase pulls forward demand and decreases the amount of potential purchases in the future. It has a deflationary impact on the future. As you can see it is increasing. If the graph was flat indicating that households could afford their present level of spending without increasing debt, it would not be deflationary, as it would not have pulled forward demand.

In the last 20 years, the world has increased debt by $185 trillion (see podcast above), and we have not had increased inflation in a material way. It seems unlikely that the tsunami of debt that is going to be unleashed in the future will have any more success. We have all seen this before:

Conclusion and investment implications

If it is correct that inflation will at best remain subdued and at worst we dip into deflation, there are various implications for long-term investing. It is clear in this scenario, that governments will increase spending and central banks will increase money creation to finance the higher deficits to keep control of interest rates. Lower interest rates for much longer will mean two things. Firstly, there is no extra stimulus from reducing interest costs, both for individuals and companies. Secondly, investment returns are in general tied to the level of government interest rates, so the investment returns of all assets are unlikely to be as good as they were over the last 10 years. So who benefits. It is clear that stock selection is going to become much more important over the next 10 years than it was in the period ending in 2020. Traditional retailers, car manufacturers, oil companies, food outlets, banks and finance companies will all struggle. Why? Because deflation causes low interest rates which hits banks and finance companies. New technology will hit traditional retailers, car manufacturers, food outlets and oil companies. However, technology, healthcare, internet and home leisure will all prosper. Why? Because technology is transforming our lives, so the companies at the forefront will become very profitable, as they have first-mover advantage. Healthcare, because the population is ageing, and internet and home leisure, as high personal debt means that we will spend more time at home than we have done in the past. Successful individual stock picks will once again be how to make investments grow. The main index ETFs may well not be the place to invest money. Last but not least, gold is likely to be a store of value and gold mining shares will continue to be a leveraged play on the gold price. Investing successfully in a continually deflationary environment is likely to involve substantially more effort than was required over the last 10 years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOLD AND GOLD MINING STOCKS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is not intended as investment advice. Before taking any action, please do your own research. Do not rely on any opinions or facts included in this article for decision making.