Village Super Market: A COVID-19 Safety Net

VLGEA is one of the few companies that should see its business improve due to behavioral changes caused by the coronavirus.

The coronavirus has decimated the markets and almost every asset class and the general stock market has felt the negative implications. However, there are a few stocks that do actually benefit from the changes associated with the coronavirus. One stock that has not received much attention from the markets, but surely is benefiting from recent behavioral trends from consumers, is Village Super Market, Inc. (VLGEA).

One of the most notable beneficiaries from behavioral shifts is Zoom Video Communications (ZM), due to the hockey-stick like growth they are experiencing amid the seismic shift towards individuals working from home and otherwise needing to connect via video chat.

At the current valuation, it appears that the market has priced in the benefits that ZM has received from increased demand and usage of its product. The market has not priced in the benefits that VLGEA is seeing from these trends. VLGEA dropped with the general market a few weeks ago and has since recovered, but it is still trading near a 52-week and all-time low despite the tremendous demand it is seeing from consumers.

Background on VLGEA

As I previously covered in-depth here, VLGEA is a company that operates 30 ShopRite supermarkets in northern, central and southern New Jersey, Maryland, New York and Pennsylvania. (Although it's about to add a few more stores to its store count, as discussed further below).

VLGEA is a unique supermarket operator in that it is a member of Wakefern Food Corporation, a privately held grocery cooperative with fifty member companies who own and operate 353 supermarkets under the ShopRite, The Fresh Grocer, Price Rite Marketplace and Dearborn Market brands.

This structure provides VLGEA with certain economies of scale that smaller operators are not able to match since Wakefern provides its members with increased bargaining power due to its purchasing scale, cheaper distribution and warehousing costs, and advanced retail technology. Furthermore, Wakefern has been shifting towards private label products which accounted for roughly 12% of VLGEA's sales in 2019, but is set to increase greatly with the introduction of more than 100 items under the Bowl & Basket and Paperbird brands already being introduced in 2020 and nearly 3,500 new items being introduced over the course of the next year and in early 2021.

Coronavirus Impact

Nearly every aspect of the economy has been impacted by the coronavirus. Businesses such as movie theaters, hotels, and nearly every other type of business that is not deemed an "essential service" has been shut down in the U.S. People across the country and especially those in the North East (where VLGEA operates) have been told to shelter in place and not leave their houses unless they are going out to get groceries and other essentials.

This has caused innumerable numbers of businesses to shut down (possibly forever). Restaurants are not allowed to have sit-in service and although some individuals are ordering takeout, many are switching to mostly eating home cooked meals, especially considering the monetary savings (with many people being laid off/furloughed) and the risk that a cook/delivery person has been infected and that they could transfer covid to you via food or the takeout container.

The resulting impact of these behavioral changes is that grocery stores are overwhelmed with demand, especially for delivery services such as ShopRite from Home. Anecdotally, my family has to stay up until midnight to try to get a delivery slot for ShopRite from Home for a week later--and we log-in through multiple computers to increase our chances of reserving a delivery time. Furthermore, stories of ShopRite stores being sold out (especially of toilet paper...) are everywhere. Consumers are cooking at home and stocking up on supplies.

Not only will this increase VLGEA's sales, but VLGEA will see its bottom line increase as well from two major factors. First, Wakefern is surely going to see a banner year and all of its profits are given back to its members through a patronage dividend. Second, and most importantly for VLGEA's future, many customers are forced to try new brands given that many of their favorite brands are sold out. This timing honestly could not have worked out better for VLGEA from a business perspective given its recent roll-out of its private-label products. I've tried many of them such as their equivalent of the Stacy's Pita Chips and they taste very similar and are cheaper. If VLGEA is able to convert individuals to become long-term buyers of some of these products its margins will expand given that it has a higher profit margin on its private label products.

Fairway Bid

VLGEA is set to see another long-term benefit from its recent acquisition. As I wrote about previously, Fairway Market filed for bankruptcy in January 2020. VLGEA bid on five of Fairways stores and a distribution center in the Bronx. Last week it was announced that VLGEA was the winning victor at the auction for four Manhattan Fairway stores (including its flagship store on the Upper West Side) and Fairway's distribution center for $76 Million. It is worth noting that Amazon won the bid for two locations in New Jersey.

Once consumers shift to buying groceries more often and cooking at home (as opposed to going out to restaurants) it may take some time to shift back and some individuals may not fully go back to their old habits. In addition to the ability to save money by cooking at home, it is often the case that at-home meals are healthier too. With health becoming increasingly more important for individuals, this was a prudent time to add stores to VLGEA's business.

Conclusion

It is certainly a tough time to be an investor in the markets right now, however, one bright spot has been if you hold shares of VLGEA which has weathered the storm so far and I believe VLGEA will be a prudent investment in the coming years. In addition to the ability for significant capital appreciation, VLGEA pays a nice dividend yield of 4.29% currently.

I believe VLGEA represents an asymmetric risk/reward investing opportunity, especially amid the current environment.

