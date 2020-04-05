CrowdStrike Gets A Booster Shot

CrowdStrike is ideally positioned to benefit from the seismic shift to work-at-home given frictionless deployment and fully managed endpoint protection.

When it comes to revenue growth, CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) is in a world of its own. 2020 Q4 results were tremendous with 92% YoY growth in annual recurring revenue (NYSE:ARR).

Critics such as BlackBerry's (BB) John Chen have called for the inevitable slowdown in CrowdStrike's growth but that just isn't happening. Among the reasons for CrowdStrike's success are its strong retention rates.

The company's gross retention is a very strong 98% which is similar to customer retention figures for ServiceNow (NOW) one of the most successful SaaS companies in the world. CrowdStrike's dollar-based net retention rate is also very strong, with customers spending 24% more YoY.

Cybersecurity is Mission Critical

As investors ponder where to allocate their money during this pandemic, one thing should be apparent, and that is that cybersecurity is an essential service, as clearly stated by the company CEO:

And I think when we look at security in general, we have to put it in perspective, it is mission critical and in the corporate hierarchy of needs cyber security is equivalent of shelter, it's fundamental, it's a basic need and you can't live without it. And obviously there is going to be industries that are more impacted than others, but at the end of the day they're going to need security. It's a compliance mandate for many, many large companies even not large companies right from a data privacy perspective, whether it's a state or federal government or any other government around the globe.

Open Season for Cyber Hackers

Curiously enough, cybercriminals don't stop during government-mandated shutdowns. In fact, during the Covid-19 pandemic, has been a spike in malicious activity, apparently a normal occurrence during a major event:

Every time there’s a major news story, a world event or even regular national events like tax preparation season, hackers jump at the chance to take advantage of the uptick in chatter to launch attacks against unsuspecting victims. As it turns out, the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t any different. Several cybersecurity firms are reporting an uptick in attacks against a range of targets, all using the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as a hook to hoodwink their victims into running malware. It comes as large portions of the globe are on lockdown amid the outbreak of the coronavirus strain.

The following graph, prepared by cybersecurity company Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) illustrates the trend in social media discussions on cybersecurity and cyber-crime in relation to Covid-19.

As it turns out, CrowdStrike is in an ideal position to profit from the increased level of cybercrime as well as the seismic shift to a work-at-home environment.

Booster Shot for CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike is in an ideal position to benefit from the pandemic due to the massive shift from physical offices to work-at-home, causing the threat landscape to grow exponentially. IT departments have to expedite the security aspects of this seismic shift. The CrowdStrike cloud-based platform allows for frictionless deployment:

They need to rapidly provision fleets of new endpoints such as laptops and mobile devices and spin up new cloud workloads while ensuring that every workload everywhere is protected with real-time security even when a user is offline. To put this in perspective, I will note that one of our large enterprise customers recently rushed to buy 12,000 laptops for newly remote employees and we will be protecting those with Falcon. The security challenges associated with remote workforce are best solved by a cloud native security platform. Because CrowdStrike's Falcon platform is cloud native and does not require physical infrastructure, it allows customers to easily and remotely deploy, manage and protect their workloads at scale irrespective of where their employees are located.

Enterprises are Under Pressure to Reduce Costs

During this time of uncertainty, businesses are under a great deal of pressure to reduce costs. Companies won't be eliminating security, but will be looking for ways to reduce costs:

they will look for the security platform that not only provides them with the highest level of protection and visibility, but one that also consolidates agents, reduces hardware and operating cost and streamlines operations. This is exactly how CrowdStrike routinely helps customers save money with some customers saving a three times return on their CrowdStrike investment.

Fully Managed Protection

In addition to frictionless onboarding, CrowdStrike offers a fully managed endpoint protection program called Falcon Complete:

we virtualize security operations and protect customers when they do not have the resources or ability to do so. In a time when customer security teams may be short staffed or working from home Falcon Complete is a force multiplier for customers as it enables them to significantly increase their security resources and broaden their expertise across all time zones on a 24 by 7 basis.

"It’s a good time to be CrowdStrike, Blackberry Cylance, or Carbon Black"

After being acquired by Broadcom, Symantec has deployed a new strategy which amounts to the abandonment of all but its top resellers.

Symantec is abandoning all but its most profitable 2,000 customers. That will leave over 100,000 Symantec customers looking for alternatives. It’s a good time to be CrowdStrike, Blackberry Cylance, or Carbon Black.

The Rule Of 40

One industry metric that is often used for software companies is the Rule of 40. It is an industry rule of thumb that attempts to help software companies ascertain how to balance growth and profitability. For a further description of the rule and calculation, please refer to one of my previous articles.

In CrowdStrike's case:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 93% + 2% = 95%

CrowdStrike scores well above the 40% needed to fulfill the Rule of 40. Exceeding the Rule of 40 signifies that CrowdStrike has a healthy balance between growth and profitability.

Stock Valuation

The following scatter plot of enterprise value/forward sales versus estimated forward Y-o-Y sales growth illustrates CrowdStrike's stock valuation relative to the 152 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

A best-fit line is drawn in red on the scatter plot and represents a typical valuation based on next year's sales growth. As can be seen from the scatter plot, CrowdStrike is situated above the best-fit line, suggesting that the company is overvalued based on forward sales multiple.

The forward Sales/EV multiple tells me that the stock is overvalued, but my value assessment changes when I substitute next year's earnings estimates for forward sales.

The results shown on this second scatter plot indicate that CrowdStrike is undervalued based on next year's earnings estimates.

Investment Risks

In this period of pandemic and anticipated global recession, making a profit in any stock will be difficult and that includes CrowdStrike. CrowdStrike's business model is based on the number of users within each company. If we see a drop of 20% in GDP as some experts predict then that may translate into a fairly significant drop in revenue for CrowdStrike.

CrowdStrike has a significant cash burn. At present, all of the company's revenue intake is spent on SG&A expenses and R&D. The good news is that the SG&A expense margin is going down over time.

NOTE: the SG&A expense margin includes R&D for the purposes of the graph provided below.

Summary and Conclusions

CrowdStrike surprised many analysts with its 2020 Q4 results by maintaining its extremely high 90+% annual revenue growth. CrowdStrike is the highest growing company of the 150+ digital transformation stocks that I track.

While there is no certainty given the current market turbulence, I believe that CrowdStrike is one of the few companies that will likely grow revenue this year. I doubt that the growth will be 90% but the company management's guidance of 50% growth appears to be attainable.

I expect that the Covid-19 crisis will act as a short term booster shot, with IT managers reaching for easy solutions for the massive shift to the work-at-home mandate. CrowdStrike's deployment is frictionless and with Falcon Complete, has fully managed endpoint protection 24/7. An additional shot in the arm is expected as a result of Symantec's strategy to focus on its largest resellers only. For these reasons, I am giving CrowdStrike a bullish rating.

