Larry Swedroe's Timeless Investing Wisdom For This (And Every Other) Market Panic - Podcast Transcript

Despite the fact that the coronavirus-induced sell-off was the fastest in history, with the Dow losing 37% in 23 days and no indication the bottom is in, he remains optimistic.

For reference purposes, this show is being recorded on the afternoon of Thursday, March 26, 2020.

My guest today is Larry Swedroe. Larry, is the Chief Research Officer at Buckingham Strategic Wealth, a registered investment advisor with $20 billion in assets under management. He is also the Chief Research Officer for the BAM network of more than 1000 advisors with another $33 billion in assets.

Larry has spent his time talent and energy educating investors on the benefits of evidence-based investing with an enthusiasm if you can match. He has authored eight books on investing and co-authored another eight. His latest work "Your Complete Guide to a Successful & Secure Retirement" was co-authored with Kevin Grogan and published in January 2019. And you can go to Amazon.com to order that and all of Larry's other books.

He's a regular on NBC, CNBC, CNN and Bloomberg, as well as a prolific contributor to websites like Advisor Perspectives and etf.com, and on occasion in the past to Seeking Alpha also. His Larry portfolio has been written up by the New York Times. He holds an MBA in Finance and Investment from NYU and a bachelor's degree in Finance from Baruch College in New York.

Welcome to Let's talk ETFs. Larry, it's a thrill to have you here.

Larry Swedroe [LS]: My pleasure, Jonathan. We live in very interesting times.

JL: Yeah, we absolutely do. And I think the timing of your appearance here, I think it's going to be particularly important for many of the listeners, because I think everybody's kind of been going through a wave of panic and different sorts of emotions. First and foremost, over their own health and the health of their loved ones, but then, when you see the crazy whipsaw action in financial markets, that obviously is going to cause people to lose some sleep also, and be concerned about whether they'll be able to retire, whether they'll hit their different financial goals. So, I'm hoping maybe beyond everything else, we can offer investors and listeners of this show some peace of mind as part of this conversation.

LS: Hopefully, we'll all accomplish that objective.

JL: Yeah, definitely. So, I guess before we get into this further, I gave kind of your potted bio there, but if you wanted to get into why you, I think are particularly good voice for people to be listening to about what's happening right now. You've kind of seen it all over your career, why is it exactly that you think you have a unique perspective here?

LS: Well, I hate to say this, but I have now had 46 plus years of experience, advising some of the largest multinational corporations in the world, on the management of all kinds of financial risk, interest rate risk, foreign exchange risk and others. I've run trading rooms for two of the largest financial institutions in the world, Citicorp and Prudential Home Mortgage. I ran foreign exchange trading room for Citicorp, funded an offshore bank was responsible for the funding and liquidity, and was Chief Credit Officer for the largest mortgage company. And for the last 25 years, I've been advising individuals and institutional investors on managing financial risks.

And I mentioned this, because I've lived through in those 46 years, I can count up about 20 or so major crises. So, this is not unique. Although, each crisis is unique in its own way. I've been called into the office by the Chief Financial Officer of Citicorp at 2 in the morning to get in the office, because Nelson Bunker Hunt was about to go bankrupt and that could destroy the whole banking system. Similar situation with long-term capital.

JL: Sure, I've had Victor Haghani on this show on multiple occasions. So yeah, definitely, one of those events that threaten to derail the entire financial system.

LS: Yeah. So, I have some perspectives. And since there's so much bad news out there, I thought may be a good place to start, just very briefly here. There are three key points that are related to why you might have optimism and not just focus on all of the bad news here, Jonathan. We've got a three-legged stool here to think about how we're going to deal with this problem here.

The first one, the '08 crisis was the most severe since the Great Depression, because it was financial related. And you need a strong banking system so it could lend that provides all the grease, if you will, let's the machinery of the economy ride. This time going into the crisis, the banking system in the U.S. is by far the strongest in the world. We've raised capital levels dramatically, maybe 2.5, 3 times what it was. And the banks don't have their risk on their balance sheet, because of the Volcker rule, which limits their trading to adjust inventory to support customer trades if you will. So, the banking system is in much greater shape.

And then secondarily, the other two legs of monetary and fiscal policy. Here we have learned greatly from the crisis in a way. It took many months for the Federal Reserve to pull out all of the big guns to provide liquidity to the market. And by unusual types of securities engage not only in quantitative but qualitative easing. Here, literally within days or weeks, they have dropped interest rates to zero, provided much more liquidity than they ever did even at the peak of the crisis within days. They have brought over $1 trillion of securities mortgage backed. Now they're even buying things like municipal bonds, talking about buying corporate bonds to ensure liquidity.

On the fiscal side to replace the demand shock to the economy, with all of the unemployment that's likely to happen, no one's traveling, spending money. Instead of taking months to pass that package of days or a week or so, and this package is more than twice as big as the package was while the economy is maybe, I don't know, 50% larger than it was. And this is probably not the last.

So, we have much quicker action, much stronger action, similarly around the world, almost all the central banks and governments of the developed world already enacting major programs. So, I think that provides some of the hope and helps you avoid the glasses empty syndrome.

JL: Yeah, definitely. And I think we're going to get into some of these details a little more. But before we do, I'm just curious what the situation is like in St. Louis, where you are. I have a lot of family in New York. So, the situation is obviously fairly fraught there right now, pretty much everything is shut down. I'm speaking to you from Jerusalem here, where the whole country is on lockdown for the next seven days. And I'm just wondering in terms of the economic fallout that you can see, let's say. Are any businesses still able to function beyond, supermarkets and pharmacies? Is it a total shutdown of commerce essentially at this point?

LS: Well, you have to think about it in two ways. There are only stores that are really open, of course, are the supermarkets and the Walgreens the pharmacies, et cetera. The restaurants, if you're doing take out or pick up delivery, they are open, if they're able to do that. But there are lots of businesses is just like Buckingham Strategic Wealth. We're functioning almost as if nothing would have that was happening. Everybody's able to operate remotely. So, there are a lot of businesses, I'm sure.

We know Amazon has announced they're hiring over 100,000 people. A Walmart has announced they're hiring over 100,000 people, by all the local supermarkets. Our advertising let you know they are desperate to hire more people. So, it's not -- it is going to be very serious. We're likely to see the unemployment rate in the U.S. breaking 15% maybe 20%. We did get a some over 3 million new claims today, that's likely to continue to go quite a bit higher. The hairy part is when you walk the streets, everything is quiet. You may meet one or two other people out for their walk, and we're all keeping social distances in self.

But St. Louis itself, where we have a few cases of the virus. I think we just had our first step, but we got ahead of this pretty quickly I think here. Unlike, New York, Chicago, I think those cities, I don't know why they didn't shut down the mass transportation systems long ago. That was a huge error. And they're likely to get swamped. I think much of the rest of the country, which is not big metropolitan areas will probably escape the severity of New York and Chicago. But there'll be spikes in red hotspots probably in other places, at least for the next two weeks to probably more like six.

JL: Right. Yeah. And I guess St. Louis actually has a history of reacting early and well to these things. I had seen in the Atlantic during the Spanish Influenza little over 100 years ago, St. Louis was one of the most aggressive cities and spared a lot of people from unnecessary consequences also.

All right, great. So, let's get into markets now. So, in terms of your view of the current situation, how should investors be reacting right now?

LS: Well, the first thing I would suggest is to sit down and review your investment plan and your full wealth plan, and if you don't have one, that's a big problem. You should have one, because as Napoleon, maybe our greatest general had said, battles are won not on the battlefield itself, but in the preparation stage. Because once the battle is out, and bullets and cannons are flying, and shooting all day, then nerves takeover stress, stomachs take over from your head and making decisions, and I've yet to meet a stomach that makes good decisions.

So, one has to have a well-thought-out plan, and that plan must anticipate that you're going to experience periods like this. As I mentioned, I've lived through literally about 20 of them. This is, as an example in terms of severe shocks, the fluff 35% or so and we don't know where the bottom is yet, of course, help maybe we did it. But the fluff 35% more drop in just the last 37 years. So, I mean, let's call it once every 10 years, you get one like this. And you get a bear market of 20% or so maybe once every five years.

So, your plan -- if you're 65 even, you need to anticipate you're going to experience maybe three or more of these huge shocks. And if you're 35, six of them. So that means you better anticipate that which means, you don't want to take more risk than you have the ability, willingness or need to take. Because if you do, I promise your stomach will take over, you'll be on that ledge, and the urge will be to commit what I call portfolio suicide, which is panic selling. And so, make sure you don't take more risk than you can stomach, and sleep well at night because life's just too short to enjoy.

So, if you do have that plan, and you've learned that you're a human being, you make mistakes. One of them is we tend to be overconfident of our skills and abilities, so it's quite possible you overestimated your ability to deal with this type of stress. If you learn that, what does smart people do, and they learn they made a mistake, they corrected rather than repeating the same behavior, which is the behavior Einstein called that, the definition of insanity.

So, if you should have been 50% equities, and you were 60, and you learned that that was too much risk, then you should permanently lower it to 50. And now you got the benefit for the last decade of that, and now you've paid a price. Maybe you didn't give back all of it, but you gave back some, but it's better to make that adjustment eat the pain rather than live through it again. And we don't know this is the bottom. So, if you're human, we make mistakes. But if you learn it's a mistake, fix it, and permanently.

JL: Sure, yeah. Sage advice. So, in terms of the different types of sell offs and bear markets, I know you have a unique perspective here also. What makes this different from what happened in 2008 and other bear markets we've seen? For example, the tech sell-off, bursting in the tech bubble at the end of 2000 et cetera. What's the difference here?

LS: Yeah, so let's talk about two separate things here. First just quickly, people are really feeling panic here, partly because not only the severity of the drop, but the speed of the drop. So, this was the fastest correction of 30% in history. Within a month, we dropped over 30%, we had never done that before. So, from the previous high to the low, which I think was about 37%, just over a month, that's shocking and why people are so scared.

And just as another indicator, the VIX, which is the Volatility Index, I thought of as a fear measure. Historically, it's average that's called roughly 20. It was about 14 before Valentine's Day, which means it was below average which is pretty typical in call markets. So, we've seen the VIX most of the time over the last several years under 20. And just last week, every single day, we were over 80. Volatility spiked almost six times and it was every day in our history of the VIX, which I think is about 30 years.

We've only been over 90 once one day, I think it was. And now it's dropped back, but it's I think last I looked this morning, it was still about 60. So, four times what it was just a month ago. So, that's the first point. This is high volatility and what we know from history, Jonathan is this, volatility tends to cluster is the mathematical term. So, when you get a period of high volatility, that means it is likely to stay high for a while. Alright, so that's important. In other words, get that seatbelt on and strap the belt in, and it's going to be a wild ride is the likely outcome.

The second point we want to shift now to is to understand that there have been three types of corrections bear markets and the stock market and the economy. The first is what we might think of is the normal cyclical problem, where you have a long period of economic growth, all of the excess capacity gets used up, all of the available labor supply gets used up. And then demand driven, we get a rise in wages, rise in prices. And the Federal Reserve jumps in in order to prevent an outbreak of inflation. So, we then don't end up like the Weimar Republic.

And so, that tends to push real interest rates high, we get pushed into a recession. And that typically from top of earnings to the bottom, somewhere in the 40% to 60%. And it takes us about four or years or so to fully recover on average. Some might be faster, some a bit longer, but roughly 3.5, four years.

The second type, you might call a structural change in the economy, not a normal cyclical event. And that would be like the type we experienced in a way which was a financial driven bear market. There, the damage done to the economy tends to be greater. The recovery a little longer, maybe on average, now four to five years, instead of three to four. And the depths of the earnings can actually even be bigger in terms of its dropping set of 40 to 60. It might be a bit deeper even than that.

The third type, which is this kind, right. This is not monetary policy tightening by the Fed cyclical recession --

JL: Not, your typical boom and bust cycle. Yeah.

LS: Yeah, this is clearly a government induced recession, putting healthcare over the economic care. And rightly so, of course. So, event-driven recessions or bear markets, which you could put 911, which you refer to as another event driven. They tend to be much shorter in duration, and much less damage in terms of earnings, instead of 40 to 60 in the first type or 40 to 70, or 80 in the second, here, they tend to be about 30%. And they tend to be much more V-shaped with a quick snap back about a year maybe, for their average and corporate earnings, they're responding back up.

So, just to give some guidance perspective on some of that. So, here's some of the data. So, in 2006, right before the great crisis, which began -- let's call a roughly October '07. Earnings in the S&P were 88. They dropped a bit in '07, because we got just the tail end of the year. And so, they were still 83. By '08 they were down to 50. So, there's your sharp contraction. By 2010, two years later, we were already back to 84. And by 2011, three years later, we were well past the previous high at 96.

Now let's look at the event driven one, like 9/11. There, we had earnings in 2056 by '01 it had fallen to 39. So, there's your pretty steep typical drop. But by '03, two years later, we were back to 55.

So, last point here. So, what does the market expect from earnings now? There is a way to come up with an estimate using some assumptions and an investment bank looked at this. There's something called dividend strips. So, you could buy a strip of the dividends, you don't get any price change you just get the dividends, saying the S&P say for the next 10 years. And so, there's a market for that. And based on that, because dividend growth and earnings growth should be correlated, you can make an assumption about what the market is thinking about earnings growth.

This bank did the analysis and based on their assumptions, they were estimating a few days ago, that their earnings would drop about 40%, so not a typical, a little bit more than the prior average for events, but right in that range. But it would not bottom out until 2022. So, we wouldn't start to get that recovery for a full three years. And then it would remain, pretty down, it would take 10 years to recover.

Now, that's, I think certainly a possible outcome that you could get an L-shaped recovery, or really deep value, where the bottom is a long time. But it's not in line with the historical evidence on average even for structural or cyclical recessions. And we know all the big guns have been pulled out massively on both the fiscal and monetary side. And the banks are in much better shape. But we also know this is a big event, because we're shutting down the economy. And from what I've read, estimate sought to replace that demand, you're talking literally $1 trillion a month. And that's where the big tail risk comes here just to touch on that, which means you have to consider that L-shape recovery.

So, you're going to have a massive amount of government debt. The U.S., depending on how long this last could start to look much more like Greece or Japan, where your debt to G&P ratios are much higher. And that could act based on the evidence we have as a drag on future ability to grow the economy. Because of course, those debt has to be repaid, the interest has to be paid, and so that could create a stress. Luckily, the U.S. is in far better shape than Greece or Japan was. We've got a massive economy. And we're right around that 100% debt to GDP.

So, if it lasts a few months, it's not going to be I think a huge issue. But the longer it lasts, the bigger the problem.

JL: Yeah. I was going to say, I guess the kind of worst-case scenario is that maybe a lot of these regulations that have shut down the economy globally, but in the U.S. as well get removed too quickly. And you end up with something similar to the Spanish influenza where there's a second round which is equally bad or worse than the first one. And all said and done, you could end up with a scenario where, the global economy is not functioning anything close to full steam for a year or longer until real vaccine emerges on the scene.

So, I guess that is hopefully not this scenario that plays out, but something investors should keep in mind not to assume that we're going to be out of the woods here in a few months. But that there's the possibility that this drags on for longer than anyone expects it to.

LS: Yeah, I'll make two comments on that. First of all, I think we have to be very careful. Certainly, governments when they're putting taxpayer money up, should have strings attached. Like, you can't use the -- if we're making you alone, you've got to suspend all of your dividends and your buybacks, because we don't want the money we're giving you to be sent to the shareholders. That makes sense.

But you can create bad overreactions. Like in my own personal view, the Dodd-Frank Bill was a disaster in terms of the overregulation. It basically eliminated small banks in the U.S., almost none have been created in the last 12 years since then. And small banks make pretty much all the small business loans, and small businesses create more than 100% of the jobs, and you get all kinds of other regulations that could be imposed.

And we know, there'll be all kinds of frauds as people try to manipulate government money and stuff. Those are impossible to predict. And I'm not saying we shouldn't do all these things and worry about those things later. We've got to address the crisis. I'd just point out that sometimes you get secondary effects that people don't think through fully the consequences of them. So, that's one.

On the more positive side of it, we have had tremendous advances in Medical Science and Gene technology. I just heard someone the other day, a vaccine producer. They believe while they're certainly in agreement that it will take about 12 to 18 months to develop a vaccine that would have permanent immunity to this virus. They believe because they take an entirely different approach than normal vaccines that we get, get injected into your body takes about seven weeks or so for your body to trigger the antibodies to work and develop that lifetime immunity.

Their approach is to inject the antibodies in immediately and you would get immediate immunity, but because of the nature you don't get it over a lifetime. He didn't mention because they don't know how long that immunity would last, but let's just imagine it's three months or six months. Well if you could get that out there and they think within two months of their test, which would last a very short time, they believe. So, they think by July, they would have it ready to test and by September they would have it out.

So, now imagine, by then, we would have testing for most of American citizens hopefully, by then. If you have the symptoms, you have the antibody, you go back to work, you can't spread it. If you don't have those, we give you this injection and you could go back to work very quickly.

So, there's an example of how the science is, and then of course, we're having something like, I think I heard 100 different facts treatments for this. And it looks promising that this hydroxychloroquine combined with Z-Pak is working effectively. And that there are other like anti-rheumatoid arthritis drugs that can also be effective. And so, they may come on much quicker, where that's the great thing. And where you are located, we have some of the greatest medical scientists in the world. And I think, between us, we'll come up with something quickly. I have great faith in our capitalist system, which has now been unleashed. And I would bet we'll get responses. And I think it's likely we'll see good news here faster than certainly the dire experts are saying.

JL: Sure. Yeah, definitely. No, and I certainly wasn't meaning to sound dire on the actual likely, mortality or anything, just on how long the economy might be shut down for. I think if the economy really is shut down until September or October, that will have long lasting implications and will probably mean a recession that's fairly long in terms of when we start to see positive GDP growth and consumers actually starting to spend.

LS: Yeah, I would completely agree with that. And while it sounds like President Trump might have been a bit optimistic, maybe instead April whatever, 12, or whatever the date he said, maybe April 30, might have been a better choice. I don't know. There's always a balance. And because I'm not a politician, I can say this, report asked him how many deaths are acceptable to shut down the economy? So, I would reverse the question and say, we know it costs us about $1 trillion a month to take an extreme, if we save one person from that. Is that worth it? When by the way, shutting it down how many suicides will there be by people who've lost their business and any hope that they see?

We saw that suicide rates spiked dramatically in '08-'09. And we know just the stress of this type of environment causes your immune system to come under stress. And you could get sick and die even from other diseases that aren't the coronavirus.

So, there's obviously a balance that has to be keep. And thank god, I'm not the one who has to make that decision, where that balance is. But hopefully and I believe that will be the case the President and every leader around the world will listen to their experts and find that right balance.

JL: Sure, yeah. It's definitely a balancing act to the co-morbidities. They've already seen, people are afraid to go to hospitals, people are not coming in, when they're experiencing stroke symptoms, they're dying at home instead, people that would have gone into a hospital that are afraid of COVID-19. And people probably will find out in six or 12 months from now a cancer that would have been detected early enough to save somebody now won't be, because they've cancelled most kind of regular preventative medical care.

So yeah, there's definite downside to shutting things down for too long, that will lead to co-morbidities from everything other than COVID, which may, when you add them up be much worse than the virus itself. Yes, there's no question about that.

LS: Again, I'm not a medical expert, but I've had the advantage of listening to a lot of them on calls where the investment banks are bringing these leading experts on to them. So, just it's -- the world isn't black or white. So, for example, instead of shutting down the whole economy, you might say, if you're over 65 have COPD or obese, whatever it really -- if you're a smoker, you are quarantine. The rest of the people, we're going to have social distancing. And by the way, if you already had it, we're going to test you, you have antibodies, you're fine. So, maybe 50% of the economy can come back to work tomorrow, and in a month it's 70%.

And you don't need to shut the entire economy down, I think for six months. And as I said, it may even be by September, we'll have a vaccine that provides at least months of immunity, which means you could get everybody back to work more quickly. So, I think the odds favor, shorter lockdown, if you will, and that means more likely a more of V shaped recovery, but the longer it does go on for the reasons we've discussed, it could turn into a more U shaped with the bottom of the U getting wider, the longer it gets, and that if the damage is severe enough could turn it even into an L shape.

JL: Sure. So, in terms of difference between risk and uncertainty, how do you view that coming into play here?

LS: Yes. This is an interesting one. When we have normal markets, investors think of investing in stocks in terms of risk. And what do we mean by risk? Where we either know the odds, like what are the odds at the poker table if you're counting cards, that you can draw to that inside straight or to the full house, or to the flush, whatever it might be, that's risk. What are the odds, you're going to pick the right number on the roulette wheel, that's risk.

Risk, you could say is also where we have really good data. So that an actuary, Jonathan, if you apply for life insurance, they'll examine your health, your habits, do you smoke, do you exercise and else, you want to buy a 10 year term policy, they can give a pretty good estimate of the odds. Now, they don't know what certainly, because you can have a pandemic and that changes the odds, right? But we have really good estimates there. That's what I would call risk, right? What are the odds of a hurricane hitting Miami, right?

Uncertainty is where we really can't even estimate the odds. And you could think of an event like 9/11 as the perfect example of that. When things are good, we think of things in terms of risk. When we get events like this, we switch to uncertainty. Now, if I were to ask you, Jonathan, if you're going to make a bet, or an investment, would you rather make it on the conditions of risk or conditions where it looks like uncertain?

JL: Yeah, I think you clearly would choose risk because you can figure out how to play the odds and then allocate accordingly.

LS: And decide whether you want to accept that risk or not, right?

JL: Sure.

LS: So, the problem is when we get into uncertainty, people demand a larger risk premium to take that risk. So, here's what happens, if you value a stock, the way to do it is you look at their future expected earnings and that's in the numerator. Well, we know for example, the market is expecting, let's say down 40% in earnings, okay? So, that's going to drop the stock price because the numerator went down. But markets will drop much more if we move from risk to uncertainty, because now they're going to demand the bigger risk premium. So, you get a double whammy, the denominator goes up, which on its own would drive the market down. But now you have this combination and that's why stock prices can crash, even much more than earnings can go down. And that's how you get those steep bear markets. So, right now we're in uncertainty, not risk.

JL: Yeah, that makes total sense. And it really is not exactly clear how much earnings will fall for example, or how much the economy will be affected and so makes sense that investors demand that additional compensation for taking that risk?

LS: Yeah. Let me just add this, Jonathan, what investors should also learn is that investing in stocks is really always about uncertainty. Because there are lot of these black swans that will appear with certainty, we just don't know when or how. And we don't know how long the damage will last, how deep the recession and earnings recession will be either. But we know they appear, world wars happen, pandemics happen, 9/11 terrorist events happen and who knows what else is out there awaiting us.

So, people can get overconfident because recently the markets have been calm, the economies have been good and they begin to think of stocks more like risk and that drives valuations up, and that's how sometimes even you can get bubbles when they begin to think there really is no risk here.

JL: Sure. I mean, that's, I guess true for any asset class, if you've looked at real estate until 2007, it was the same game people just had an assumption that real estate always goes up in price, it can never go down. And so, you saw places like the Sun Belt, just the stratospheric prices that people had no business paying for specific properties, but yeah, definitely on the equity side also.

So, I'd love to get into specifics of portfolio construction here, both within the context of the current panic, but also just more broadly speaking, because as you point out here, and in many other places, you can't -- it's too late once something like this, once a panic hits to start figuring out your strategy, your allocations to start allocating in the middle of this kind of panic selling.

So, just broadly speaking as a baseline, what is your recommendation for let's say, typical investor that has a long time horizon, maybe 30 years or so? Should they basically just be trying to capture the market portfolio and its entirety? Or what kind of an approach do you take there? And of course, sorry, disclaimer, no investor is typical. This will be -- it's kind of like a 60-40 portfolio. It's not a recommendation for any one person, but it's just a general approach and then maybe depending on your ability to take risk and to stomach losses and what your ultimate objective is, what your earning power is? You make adjustments too whatever that baseline is there.

LS: All right. So, in my latest book, your complete guide to a successful and secure retirement, we have a whole section devoted to this type of question. I'm going to -- because there is no typical investor, I think we need to walk through how each person should think about it. So, there is a four-legged stool here. And like with any stool, if any one of the legs is not firmly on the ground, the stool can tip over. So, you've got to get all four of them, right? The first condition that you want to address is the ability to take risk.

Now, as you were alluding to, the younger you are, the more ability you have to take risk, because your horizon is longer and you can wait out that bear market, you have more time to do it, and you don't have the sequence risk that a retiree has, that can be devastating, because from 1973 through, let's say to up until 2019 stocks got 10% a year, 7% after inflation. So, you would think with certainty, hey, I could withdraw 7% of my portfolio every year, because I know what went up in real terms by that amount. I know it, it happened and adjust that for inflation. Well, if you did that you would have been bankrupt in nine years, totally out of cash. So, sequence matters there.

So, ability is one part of it is your horizon. And that's the mistake that people make, that's all they look at. There's a second factor, which is your labor capital, you have to ask yourself, are you a stock or a bond? So, if we have two groups of investors, here, Jonathan, you have group A, let's call them doctors, tenured professors at universities, civil servants, et cetera, generally, let's say. And then you have computer --

JL: Well, I would say, computer programmers, I might put into the first category, because there's such a shortage of them in the west that --

LS: Yes, that might be, right. So, I'm thinking maybe you're an automobile mechanic or manufacturing automobiles or something like that; you're a stockbroker even, right? And you're a construction worker building homes, right? One of them has much more of their earnings tied cyclically to the economy, right? So that means that first group, their labor capital is much more bond like, right, it's stable; that tenured professor likely is going to continue to get paid as much. The doctor certainly is going to continue to get pay.

So, the cost their labor capital looks like an annuity, looks like social security if you want to think of it, they can take more stock risk. On the other hand, the ones who have their earnings more tied to the economy, they are more stock light, and therefore should have much higher allocations to safe bonds as a hedge against that risk. So that's one. You got to get that right and don't forget labor capital.

Second lag is your willingness to take risk, that's the stomach acid test. And that means the rule I use is worst drops we've had since the great depression is 60%, doesn't mean it can't get worse, right? But that's a reasonable rule of thumb. That means if you're up 50% stocks, you need to be able to live with at least the 30% drop in the market. Okay?

If you can't stomach that, you shouldn't be that much because you will panic and sell or at least have risk. And worst you'll start losing sleep, you won't enjoy your life and life is just too short not to enjoy it. So, the test is not when would you panic and sell, but when are you going to start losing sleep and I also am going to require you to rebalance your portfolio. So now the markets dropped 60% and you have to buy would you do it? And don't lie to yourself, right? So, you have to make sure you pass that test. Okay?

Third test is your need to take risk. What that means is if you've already won the game, why are you sitting with a lot of equity risk. So, it used to be a rule of thumb was this 4% safe harbor safe withdrawal rate rule. So, if you invert that, you get 25 times. So, if you were spending or needed to spend say $100,000 a year and then adjust that for inflation, you needed a $2.5 million portfolio. And as long as you maintain the reasonable equity allocation 40%, 50% your odds of failure were very low, not zero, but very low. Okay? Because bond yields are no longer averaging 5% bear it on the one, right. You can't get that, and stock valuations are even today quite a bit higher than they were historically, stocks have gotten 10%. If you took the current PEs, or the cyclically adjusted Shiller ratio, you're talking on the order of maybe 7%, or maybe a bit higher now for a stock return. So that's less than the historical average.

So, my suggestion is to be more conservative as you probably should be down let's say 33 times. So, now that hundred grand instead of $2.5 million needs to be $3.3 million, of course, depends on your age. If you're already 90, you could probably take out 8% or 9% of those. There's no reason to withdraw only 3%, right? You have a short horizon.

So that's the three main legs, many people skip some of them, but it's also very important to address this one. And it has to do with how you construct your portfolio. And that's what's called the tracking variance regret. You may hear the term or common tracking error regret, I think that's a bad term, because tracking era implies a mistake.

JL: Sure, yes, it's when you -- it's generally applied to the funds when they don't track their net asset value properly, et cetera. So yes.

LS: That would be a tracking variance or error depending on whether it was intentional choice or not. So, if I want to own international stocks which I think every financial economists will tell you should do is to diversify your portfolio, and the international stocks underperform as they have done in the last decade, that's not a tracking error, that's not a mistake, that was the right decision. You just didn't like the end results. You shouldn't engage your resulting. The prior decade, international far outperformed, in the 90s U.S. outperformed, in the 80s international outperformed. No one knows when these things switch regimes. So, the best strategy is to diversify, especially if you think markets are efficient, it makes no sense which I hear from people to say markets are efficient, I'm only going to invest then in the U.S.

Well, if markets are efficient, then you have to be literally illogical to not invest in emerging markets international, because they should have the same risk adjusted returns, right? The U.S. is safer has higher risk adjusted returns, the market would have corrected that driven U.S. prices, up until their returns got to be risk, and the other prices would go lower until their risk adjusted returns were the same.

So, it's illogical and yet I hear it from so many people. But the point is this, the world today is let's call it roughly I don't know 55% U.S., 45% International, you may want to have a small home country bias, because international investing is a bit more expensive funds are a bit more expensive, trading costs insider a bit higher. There are taxes and other things.

So maybe you have a 5% bias. But that means you're going to really underperform when the U.S. outperforms, and if that's going to cause you to panic and bail out probably right at the end of the cycle, right, and then reverses, then I'd rather you be 30%. So, you're taking less variance. 30 is not as good as 40 in my opinion and 10 is better than zero. All right?

So because it's much more important for you to stick with whatever strategy you choose, rather than the exact right allocation, if there is such a thing as a perfect portfolio, but you can't stick to it, it's irrelevant for you. So, you need to consider tracking variance. I tell people, returns relative to some benchmark like the S&P should be totally irrelevant. You should never even look at it, because it will just cause you to abandon a plan.

If you're a diversified, the purpose of diversifying is exactly that to avoid the risk of concentrating all of your assets and say the U.S., that's the mistake Japanese investors made in 1990. Nikkei hit 40,000, it's now 18,000, 13 years later. We could be the next Japan; I have no idea. But because my crystal ball is always cloudy, I want to diversify across as many unique sources of risk as I can identify. And that means tilting my portfolio away from the market, meaning the U.S. and the S&P itself.

So, I want exposure to international emerging markets. I want more exposure to small and value. I want exposure to other risks like reinsurance, consumer lending, and other factors, you might think of real estate, single family homes for rent. There are all kinds of asset classes that needed the test that is evidence that they provide these similar risk-adjusted returns persistently pervasively all around the globe, and after all the implementation costs. So that's the key, you've got to get all of these things right. And we do discuss this in some detail in your complete guide to a successful and secure retirement.

JL: Sure. Yeah, that makes a lot of sense. So, what is the Larry portfolio? Just if you could walk listeners through that? Probably, the most famous thing associated with you. And there's numerous sites on the web that track the performance of it through different periods. What is it? And could it have helped investors avoid the worst of the carnage that we've seen over the last month or so? I mean, I think the answer is going to be yes.

LS: First of all, unfortunately, the articles that quote the Larry portfolio don't get it right, so I would ignore them. But the Larry portfolio refers to the equity portion of your portfolio. So that's one of the problems, you have to look at that. And there should be international emerging markets, et cetera. Diversify, not just say U.S. small value, okay.

So that's important. But the idea of the Larry portfolio, which is on the equity side to create the own only the most risky, highest expected returning stocks. So, you're going to create more of a barbell portfolio, the kind Nassim Nicholas Taleb, kind of his idea, own the safest investments, and also the risk is in the right proportion for you, okay. But the idea behind it is to create what is more of what's called a risk parity type of portfolio. So, you're spreading your risk out. We're going to give unfortunately, a little bit technical here. There's no way to avoid it. I'll try to keep it.

JL: No, that works I think, the audiences by and large, pretty knowledgeable. So, you can get as technical as you want here.

LS: And again, we do touch on this in my books and I've written about this. So, here's how it kind of works. Most people if I asked you, for example, Jonathan, if you have a 60/40 portfolio, say it's $1 million, $600,000 in stocks, $400,000 in bonds. How much of your risk is in stocks? What would you say off the top of your head? Don't think it through? What's your first answer?

JL: You would probably get 80% or 90% of that 50% is in stocks.

LS: Well, you're absolutely right. And when I asked that of most people, they tend to say 60%, because 60% of your dollars are in stocks. But because stocks are about call it four times, maybe five times as volatile as the safe bonds that we recommend, when we build portfolios, typically, you might think of a proxy might be a five-year treasury. So that's going to have a volatility, maybe a four. So, if you think about it, if you're 60/40, the 60% has volatility of roughly 20. So that's 1,200 risk points are 60 times 20.

The other 40% is 40 times, we said let's quality even five that's 200. So now we have 1,400 total points of which 1,200 or 86% is equity risk. So, you have most of your eggs in one basket. You have none in the small factor, none in the value factor, none in insurance, single family homes, consumer lending all kinds of other possible opportunities to diversify those risks and earn other unique premiums.

So, if you think markets are efficient, to me, there's no logic to having 85% of your risk in one risk basket. When that one risk basket just like it's true of every single one of them can do poorly for very long times and is the best example, Jonathan, we have on that, the S&P 500 has gone through three periods of at least 13 years, where you'd underperform totally restless T-Bills, that shocks most people.

JL: Yeah. I was going to say, if you look at 100 years, it's something like 42 or 43 of the 100 years risks less T-Bills had outperformed.

LS: That even surprised me, I thought it'd be a little lower. But it's much worse, because you're talking about long periods here. If it's like every other year, no big deal. But here we go 29 to 43, 15 years, 66 to 82 that's 17 years, and then 2,000 through 12. So, your end of 82, it's 17 years, oh my god, I shouldn't own stocks, no. He should have been diversified; you don't run away from that risk. And by the way, in each of those three periods, small and valued did better and some cases, unbelievably better. 66, 82 small value outperformed the S&P by over 1,100%.

So, the idea coming back to the Larry portfolio, instead of being say, 60/40, you might have been 40/60, but the equities you held were all small value to be extreme. I'm just making an example. You can own less equities, because the equities you own, have higher expected returns. Not guaranteed, just like stocks aren't guaranteed to outperform T-Bills. But we have 100 years of data and all over the world, we've seen small value outperform, and there are logical reasons in the literature to have that expectation. But all risk factors go through long periods. Small value underperforms over 10-year periods that happens, but guess what, all of that underperformance has come since '18, but yes, you can go back 10 or even 12 years now, right?

Just like I did. When I went back 17 years, most of it was in the beginning part of that period. But it took 17 years to get you even. But stocks have 10-year periods 10% of the time roughly underperforming T-Bills. So, it's not unusual, you want to diversify that risk. So, by going from 60% stocks to 40%. Now, my beta exposure went from 60 times 20 is 1,200, right? I went to 40 times 20 is 800. And now I have 40% exposure to the size factor, and 40% exposure to the value factor, which gives me other risk points.

And by the way, my exposure we said on the safe bonds, which was 40 times 5 is 200. Now, it's 60 times 5 is 300. So, I'm creating more of this risk parity. And by the way, guess what, when we get these bear markets, the safe bonds tend to rally. So, correlations which are zero on average, tend to turn sharply negative just when you need it. So, think about 2,000 to '02, stocks crashed, but small in value did great.

JL: Yeah.

LS: Here's something your listeners really need to hear, because I hear this, how long going to get to get back to even, how quickly can these things turn? Whatever that might be. At the end March of 2000, a value had underperformed growth 1, 3, 5, 10, 15 and 20 years. One year later, it outperformed over 1, 3, 5, 10 and 15 years and almost caught up at 20. That's how fast these things can go, because rubber bands back like stretches, what we've had now to answer your question is that we are now at the widest disparity in valuation metrics between value and growth in history. So, here's a way to think about that.

Let's say on average just to make the math easy, you have growth companies earning $1 and value earning $1. And growth stocks, then get trade at say, a PE of 20, and value at 10. That gets your average of 15 historically for the market. But in 2,000, we went value is still at about 10, but growth went to 40. Well, the expected returns were now much lower. So, we went from two times PE to 4. That same kind of thing has happened today, more than 100% of the underperformance of value has not been anything to do with their earnings going faster, which would then cause you to question value going forward.

It's been, again a repeat of what happened in the 90s. This you might call it obsession or overweighting of the outlook for future growth of growth companies, which tends to historically not deliver, and then you get that snap back. I don't know, if it'll happen. I don't know if it'll happen tomorrow. It's not a guarantee, but the best predictor we have our valuations and around the globe value is trading basically at the 100 percentile ever, which means the odds of it outperforming and by how much have gone way up.

So again, just to summarize. The idea behind the Larry portfolio, is that if you think markets are efficient, then you should believe that all risk assets have very similar risk adjusted returns. So, you don't want to concentrate your risk. You want to diversify it across as many unique sources that meet your criteria, including implementation costs and taxes. And then do that and then live with that risk.

Why do I care with the S&P was, if I wanted it, I would only own the S&P. But that was not a logical decision. And I know all of these things go through long periods, and I'm going to have to live with it. And I don't judge the quality of my decision by the outcome. I would, if I had a perfectly clear crystal ball, but I don't think it exists.

And by the way, this idea of the Larry portfolio, I didn't create it. It got my name. First of all, New York Times article, Ray Dalio is a good example is that this all-weather portfolio. Long time been running one of the most successful hedge funds in the world. And it's the same kind of concept of value at risk and risk parity, diversifying across defensive and risky assets and mixing them.

JL: Sure. Although, you don't use gold in your portfolios, I assume, or do you?

LS: No, I don't. And that's for -- and I'm not saying you shouldn't, but I don't see the reason to do so. Most people think of gold as an inflation hedge. The evidence says that makes no sense at all, literally, unless your horizon is at least the century. We know that in Roman times, when Jesus walked the earth, an ounce of gold bought a nice Centurions outfit. And today it buys an ounce of gold and not a good suit for a businessman on Wall Street. So, it's had zero wheels return for over 2,000 years. That to me is a god-awful investment, right? No real return.

Now it tends to have -- and by the way, if anyone says it's a good inflation hedge of any reasonable horizon from the early 80s, so three something that 24-year period, it fell in value in real terms 90%. So, anyone is telling you gold can be a good inflation hedge. Clearly, he is selling you something, because you can't have a 25-year period, where it drops 90% and say it's a hedge, that's just an oxymoron.

So, gold can be certainly a flight to quality or a flight to safety. But you could see here in a flight to liquidity people even dumb gold. And this comment on gold is this. One of the worst mistakes that people have made historically is they think this. The Jews in Nazi Germany, I happen to be Jewish is a good example. They thought it was safe, I keep my money in gold. And then the SS showed up with machine guns and took your gold. Unless you can get it into some safe haven and find a way to get out with it and reach it, it won't act as a safe haven even in that time either.

So, my own view is, I much prefer to diversify across assets that give me an expected real return. And if I diversify across lots of them. Here's how diversification works. This is a really important concept for people to think about. Jonathan, you're engaged as a journey as a young man, you get in your car in New York City, and you decide you're going to drive across the country and each leg of your journey each day you're going to drive half of the remaining distance. So, you drive the first day, 1,500 miles, you've gone halfway. The next day, you only drive 750 miles you went maybe first day to St. Louis and then you drive to Denver.

You went half the remaining distance, but not as far. Then you drive 375 miles, maybe you're in Salt Lake City. And then you keep doing this. And then you reach the Bay Bridge in San Francisco. And then you go halfway across that bridge, right? You never actually get there. So that's how diversification works. Let's walk through that. When you start to invest, you put your money first, all in stocks, the most important and hopefully diversified. But let's say well in the S&P 500, the most important diversification for that, is to get the right amount of safe bonds. That's getting you from New York to St. Louis.

The next step is to add international diversification, and that gets you to Denver. Emerging markets gets you to Salt Lake City. Small gets you another distance, value gets you more and real estate reinsurance tips. By the time you're thinking of gold, you're already halfway across the Bay Bridge. If you include it, I'm not going to argue against it, but it will hardly make any difference. You've done a great job; you've built a highly diversified portfolio. The next one might make it a little more efficient, but it won't matter much.

So, the key is to get broadly diversified. You get eight, nine, ten unique sources of risk, you're in great shape.

JL: Yeah, for sure. No, I only brought up gold. Because you mentioned Ray Dalio’s all-weather portfolio. And I know he has gold, some small allocation to gold in there. So, but yes, no, I totally agree. And I always love Buffett's quote about gold specifically. And that the fact that people will pay 40 basis points or whatever, for a fund that pays no interest and has no way to be valued or no expected return, I think is definitely indicative of what you're saying here.

So just to beat the growth value debate over the head a little bit more. Do you think that the classic valuation metrics that have been used things like price to book ratio are still relevant in a modern economy or as relevant as they were over the period they were studied, when you don't really have as many companies with these kinds of physical assets a smokestack or whatever you want to call it, where you have things like intellectual property, you look at all the really the biggest companies in the U.S. right now, your Apples and your Googles and your Facebooks, and Amazon's not what their retail business but with their bigger part of their business, the whole cloud business.

And it's hard to measure those things in terms of book value. And so, I wonder if it's possible that we could be at some kind of inflection point, in terms of how company valuations should be considered?

LS: That's a great question. And in my book, your complete guide to factor based investing or I co-authored with my friend and colleague, Andy Berkin, which we're really proud of, we cite over a 100 academic papers in the book, we have five criteria, which I'm pleased to see is sort of become, the criteria you read about now all the time with factors it's quoted in papers so that's nice.

Their criteria should be that there should be evidence of a premium, it has to be persistent over very long periods of time, and different economic regimes. So, not just a lucky outcome over some period where there's great economic growth, et cetera. And it should also be pervasive. So again, wasn't just an outcome in the U.S. should be across sectors industry regions, countries even should work pretty much everywhere. And where it's appropriate even asset classes.

So, for example, value has worked in stocks, bonds, commodities and currencies. Finding value is buying what is cheap and selling what is expensive. It should also be implementable, meaning it has to survive transactions costs, doesn't do any good, if there's a micro-cap premium of 4%. And of course, your 5% to trade it.

It should also have logical risk base or behavioral explanations for why you think that premium will persist once everyone knows about it. They have risk base explanations that simple you can arbitrage your way risk. But it should also be robust to various definitions. So, the original work by Farman French was not just done on price to book, they looked at other things, like price to earnings and others. They chose price to book for implementation reasons, because price-to-book is a historical rather and cumulative measure over the history of the firm, and therefore it's more stable than earnings, which can jump way up and down. So, from implementation costs.

Their every metric you can think of pretty much for value whether it's and these have all been studied and the funds we use all use multiple measures of that metric, so price to earnings cash flow, EBITDA to enterprise value, price to sales dividends, guess what, they all work. And in some decades, it's been price to earnings best. In the next decade its EBITDA to enterprise value.

The best over the long-term has been enterprise EBITDA value, guess what, and that's pushed by people who are into this idea about technology and now it's been the worst performer, price the book has actually been better more recently, which is seems counter intuitive. So, because all of the science that I am aware of in dealing with metrics and you can even think of polling, no one poll gets it right, you're better off taking the average of the various polls. Same thing through in all time medicine and other sciences. So, most of the funds now today are using multiple measures, weighting them in different schemes, if you will.

And I think that you can overdo it, a more of a naive measure is perfectly fine. Pick four, by the time you add the fifth, like the same thing with diversification, it doesn't matter, it's not going to change things much. So, the evidence is very robust for value. And like I said, all the funds we use, use multiple metrics anyway. So that argument, while it may have some validity, that may be price-to-book maybe isn't is valid. There are all these other metrics which consider other things and they're working no better today. I think price-to-book from what I've been told is actually been doing slightly better now.

So, I would just advise if you're going to choose a fund, which you should do always you need to understand their construction rules, and make sure it makes sense to you. And I would urge that you don't choose a fund that uses one metric, because that likely or my concern would be, it would be an exercise in data mining, meaning they look to find the single best one. But that may not be the best one going forward. In fact, there's probably no logical reason. You can't have enough confidence, there's not enough data to think that is the one best metric.

JL: Sure. And I guess interestingly, when you look at a lot of value and growth funds, they have the same two stocks sitting atop them, Apple and Microsoft pretty much yet. So, I guess you can end up with key companies in both your value and your growth portfolios, because they qualify and both regard, so I mean, I think, when I've heard people say that the current outperformance of growth and of tech in particular, and you look at the fact that GICS and S&P, they've split out the sectors differently.

So, they've taken things that used to be considered tech companies. And they've classified them as different things like consumer or Telecom. And so, you end up with a very high weighting in the S&P 500. To tech, I do you think there are some differences today to the period in 2000. That if you look at the balance sheets of some of these companies, for example, if you look at the quality factor there they obviously perform very well in that regard.

Okay, cool. So, I'd love to get into one other factor here which is momentum. And obviously this is a factor that has shown persistence of outperformance over time again there's logical explanations for why that's the case heard behavior, things of that sort. And I'm just wondering, during the disruptions we've had over the last month, as you pointed out, the quickest and most violent and to a bull market in at least the history of how long, things have been measured for, what is momentum expected to behave like in these kinds of periods? And what's your just your general feeling towards momentum in portfolios?

LS: Yeah, well, first of all, there is as you said, very strong evidence of momentum both cross sectional and time series are a trend. And the trading costs while it can be very high turnover to you, you can't get the returns that the data shows, huge premium like 9% because that would have massive turnover. And obviously indices have no costs.

JL: Plus, tax implications. I mean, your -- when you get done with it all, yeah, it's I agree. Thanks.

LS: So, what you want to avoid, at the very least is having negative momentum in your portfolio which value funds tend to do, because you how do you get to be value your stocks underperform, and therefore, you've now become a value stock, and now you have negative momentum, you're buying this falling creature. So, what all of the funds that we use that are value, they put in negative momentum screens, at the very least, I have been doing that for decades, even dimensional fund advisors, home of Eugene Fama, the last throwing in the towel in the efficient markets and momentum shouldn't exist. They've been doing that since I think all free.

So that's important is to at least make sure you don't have negative momentum in your portfolio. And like I said, all the funds we use screen at out and they even tend to get a little positive momentum because they have buy and hold rangers unlike indices may have. And so, stock leaves their index, they don't sell it right away, they allow it to drift and so you get some positive momentum as well.

And you can add a momentum screen to hold on and screen for those stocks. You can wait. There are funds that put equal weighting on value momentum. So, you don't buy deep as value stocks are the most momentum highly positive momentum stocks, you give them a score where they rank say you take the largest thousand stocks and you rank them on value and you rank them on momentum. And you don't buy let's say, if you're going to pick this top 250 you don't buy the top 250 for value or the cheapest and the best 250 for momentum, you buy the combined score, so someone might be a 501 and a 200 another, that's a 700 score. If it gets you in the top 250 you do that. So, there are funds that do that. So, you can do that as well.

Here's the thing with momentum, and Corey Hoffstein I think has a great piece on his website on it now. You can have on the exact same strategies very divergent outcomes with value stocks for example, I've written pieces showing you have Vanguard has a small value fund. And last time I checked before the crisis, its average market cap was $4 billion, Dimensional’s small value fund was about $2 billion and Bridgeway was about $1 billion, and Vanguard includes REIT’s and the others don't for good reasons. I don't think you should have REITs in it, because you can own REITs if you want them separately, right. And many people do.

And their PE ratios for Vanguard were much higher than DFA and DFAs were much higher than Bridgeway. So, when small value outperforms, guess what? Bridgeway does the best, DFA in the middle, Vanguard the worst. They're all doing what they're supposed to do. Exactly. They're all one well, not one is good is one is bad. And now when you get the reverse, Vanguard does the best, DFA in the middle, Bridgeway the worst. Again, Bridgeway is not good or bad, it's not bad now and Morningstar gives it two stars because they overweight, the recent perform and it wasn't great, when small values it was doing what it was supposed to.

With momentum, the same things happen. You get people have very short-term signals. It'll get short very quickly. The bear market started on Feb 14th. I don't know, maybe 10 days later, you're short and feeling great. Others may use a combination of short and intermediate, some add short, intermediate and long-term reversal, which we know also exists. Because things don't go to the sky.

And it depends on your signal; you can have dramatically different and the average investor is going to look at the funds and look at their... Oh! This was a horrible fund, this was a great fund. Well, in a different bear market that happened with different speed and whipsaw differently like this one is doing now. You'll get entirely different -- and people pay so much attention to what is nothing more than noise, they need to learn not to do that do not engage in resulting. And these funds are designed to do what they're going to do.

So, you want to look at their construction rules and figure out does that make sense for you, and if it does, then stick with it. All right, bottom line on momentum. Typically, momentum is going to be a drag on your portfolio, because it's not going to turn around until a bull market is gone on, so you're going to lag, and it won't get and until it's or not. Where it does well is in prolonged bear markets, not in markets that are whippy they go up some and down some. So up some and that's when they do really poorly.

So most, in '09, they did spectacularly well going into -- they helped your portfolio again, but in '07-'08, man, they were great because the portfolio was crashing, but they got short and stayed short. So now, if you looked at momentum and its performance over the last, say year in 2009, you look at momentum for the last one, three, five, 10 years, it looks great, because you just were bailed out in a way. You look at momentum, then at two years, three years, eventually 10 years that OA performance disappears, you forget about it. And now momentum looks terrible, but go back one more year, and it makes your sharp ratio look good. One-year performance.

The problem that I see that may be the largest one for the typical investor is this. They think when it comes to judging the performance of a strategy or a manager, that three years is a long time, five years is very long, and 10 years is infinite. Any good financial economists will tell you when it comes to risk assets. For reasons we've gone through like the S&P three periods of 15 years underperforming T-bills is noise, and you need to ignore it. Or you will be forever watching what did well recently and buying high and you’ll sell what did poorly recently and sell low, you will be doing exactly the opposite of what Warren Buffett tells you.

You want to buy when there's blood on the street and everyone else is panicking, because the risk premiums are the largest. That's where we ought today for example, with value and why if you're, you might consider adding trend following or momentum time series in a portfolio for a small allocation, because while it will likely drag down your performance, just like buying insurance on your life, drags down your performance every day you're alive, right. Because pay that premium you could have invested instead in the market.

But one day it pays off. And you have to think of it as that insurance policy. And then it pays off when you get the extended bear market, just when you need it most.

JL: Sure. Anyway, Larry, this has been really, really awesome. I want to thank you for being so generous with your time here. I guess before we go here, a couple more things. First of all, is there anything you wanted to leave listeners with before we go here?

LS: Yeah, we do have one other topic I think is really important. It gets a bit technical, but we have touched on it already fortunately. Because one of the questions again, Larry, why is the market reacting so crazy and prices are flying all over, when there's even no news that day. Certainly, intraday often there's no news to drive prices like that. And here's the explanation and there are five components, I think here, and the last one I haven't seen anybody else talk about it all. So, it's important to understand as well.

JL: Awesome, you heard it here first, people.

LS: Yeah. So, here's how the process works and how you can get things started and bear markets happen. And by the way, the reverse happens, as we're seeing in the last three days. So, we get drops of at least 10% almost every year, even in up years. So, most investors become immune to that, they're prepared for that. But the market then continues down and it's down 15%. And at some point, a whole cohort of investors hit what I call the GMO point with a stomach screens, get me out. There is nothing they can do; their stomach takes over and makes this decision. And they hit the panic button eject and they sell.

That pushes prices itself lower because markets are illiquid, don't have willing buyers, except that lower and lower prices and prices and prices go lower. And that causes margin calls. So that's the second lag, they have to put up the money. And so, they may be right in the long term, but they're dead. So, they have to sell and then that pushes prices lower, and now you get more GMO points in.

And then you get the momentum players coming in. Now you have to remember that they go into 2020 long stocks. So, say you're running a fund with $100 million, you’re long and then markets crash, you don't just sell the $100 million, you have to sell $200 million to get short. So ooh, more GMO more margin calls, vicious circle here, but we're not done yet.

Remember, we talked earlier about value at risk. So, let's say you're running this fund and you have a portfolio with call it 10,000 risk points in it, and you own a significant portion of your portfolio with stocks. Let's call it $100 and stocks are a 20 risk points. That volatility, so that's 2,000 of your 10,000.

Now, volatility doubles, the VIX jumps. What do you have to do? You have to cut your equity position in half, because otherwise you're over your risk position. And then volatility goes from 20 not to 40, but to 80 and you have to cut it again. And boom, more GMO more margin calls, more value at risk, risk parity players.

So then, we have the last one, which nobody to my knowledge is talking about. And it's really a new phenomenon that started over the last 10 years. Coming out of the great financial crisis, we had insurance companies and banks creating products that were absolutely rip offs of consumers, but they're not sophisticated enough to know them. I think literally the SEC should ban them.

JL: You're talking about like leverage, leverage double triple leverage?

LS: I'm not talking about leverage notes. I -- which person I think probably should be banned, but that's obvious and you know the risks in them.

JL: Well, unfortunately, many people don't, and they hold them for long periods. And they end up with -- they think that it tracks an index by two or three times over long periods, and they end up with a lot less than they're expecting. But yeah, sure so.

LS: So, but at least it's obvious, here the embedded costs are not visible, and the average consumer could never tell you what they are. They're structured notes, which are sold in the 10s of billions every year, particularly popular in Europe. And the research which I've written on shows they are overpriced, typically from 4% to 6% to 8%. So, you're getting ripped off. And yet, they consciously sell this stuff. I don't know how they look themselves in the mirror, but they do and sell it. But no institution ever buys this because they know they could replicate the risk profile for a fraction of the costs.

So, here's how they work. Jonathan, you just went through this great financial crisis, you’re scared to invest in stocks, we understand, but you can't make your goals sitting in cash. So, we've created this great product. Will let you earn the first 10% return on the S&P in terms of its price. So, we're going to quietly screw you out of the dividends by the way, but we'll give you the first 10% and then we're going to protect you on the downside, anything more than a 10% loss and I'm just creating a simple math here.

JL: Yeah, sure.

LS: And that's a god-awful product, because far more time stocks are up way more than 10% than way down. Historically, what would be a disaster for you. So, here's how it works. We're headed into 2019 and stocks just go up and the bank has sold you this product and they're sitting, they’re happy, markets went above that 10% and they're collecting that.

And then we get they sell a new product to Jonathan for this year. And what happens, the market crashes and they sold you a putt they're now long the market and have no hedge. So, what do they have to do? They have to go in and sell futures on that index they've sold you. So, they go in and sell S&P 500 futures, the machines get turned on and the value at risk trade is sell the margin calls come and on and on we go. And that's why you can get crazy movements and why you can get the reverse, so the market drop, people panicked and sold, then it's coming back and instead of GMO you get FOMO you get a fear of missing out they've got to jump back in.

Now you get the margin calls, but on the other side, it's on the shorts. And now you get the value of risk play. Oh my god VAR you know, the VIX is down from 84, it's now at 60. I've got to increase my equities, they come in, the momentum players with short term signals come in and now the banks, when it stops, comes back through that barrier where they have the put, they have to buy, and you get these wild swings all over the place with no news.

That's what's gone, people have to know this. Volatility clusters, which as we talked about, which means if it's volatile, now it's likely to going to continue to be volatile. So, strap on your seat belt. This is going to be interesting time. So that's my message there. Turn -- if you can't take don't check your stock brokerage account your custodial statement, don't look at your values. If you have a well thought out plan, likely you shouldn't be doing anything anyway. The more you check, the more your stomach is likely to churn, you're more likely to second guess yourself. Well thought out plan will end up in what I call the trash heap of emotions.

I know people literally got out in a way and have never gotten back in, because there literally was not a single day when that green flag is up and says, yay, it's finally safe to invest in stocks, never happens.

JL: Yeah, definitely. I think that's probably very sound advice. Don't try to do anything in these markets other than stick to your plan.

LS: Or if you don't have a plan, write one now, Jonathan.

JL: Yes, for sure. Now, it's probably the best time to write one, because you'll be thinking about the worst case scenario when you write the plan as opposed to writing it at the end of the 10-year bull market when everything seems to me, saying, yeah, sure, you know, I can handle.

LS: Yeah, just like a law is that living through a bear market is a lot more difficult than observing it in a back test.

JL: Definitely.

LS: Jonathan if maybe we can end with a little bit of humor here.

JL: Sure.

LS: Given this situation we can all use little humor. So, my wife was out walking at appropriate social distancing with her friend and see her friend told her she called her daughter on Tuesday morning Monday was the first day of homeschooling here, and she asked how that first day go. Her daughter responded, great so far mom, three students suspended, teacher on probation for drinking on the job, and I can't wait for the parent teacher conference.

JL: That's great. Anyway, Larry, I want to thank you again for being so generous with your time. If people want to research or read your writing more, where's the best place they can find you online. In addition to your books, of course, go on Amazon, I've got several of them on my bookshelf. Including investment mistakes which one is this, even Smart Investors make and how to avoid them. Request for Alpha. So yeah, some great stuff there.

Where online if people want to just kind of follow you regularly and get your writings in a more up-to-date fashion is the best place for people to go and do that.

LS: So, I write for three sites, the one that's more most for the everyday reader, more down to earth, if you will, less technical jargon is on Evidence Based Investor. That's once a week. A little higher level and more the academic research will be on Advisor Perspectives. And the most technical stuff I reserved for a website called Alpha Architect, which in my opinion, for those of you who are the geeks out there, in the real science, the math, et cetera. That is by far the best site to stay up with the research and the literature.

And another easy way to follow is to just follow me on Twitter, where normally I'm just posting, here's my latest article. But because of this crisis and all the questions I'm getting, I've taken to post often sometimes even five or six times during the day when I think of an important point or here on a conference call something that I think should be shared. That's a good way to follow me.

It's really surprising to me, but my Twitter account following has jumped dramatically by the hundreds just in the last couple of days.

JL: Sure. It just jumped by one more. I followed you, while you were saying that it's @larryswedroe for people that are looking for Larry's Twitter handle.

LS: Yeah. Alright, so happy to do this again. If it becomes necessary in the OA crisis, I was doing these webinars on a very frequent basis. Hopefully, I won't need to do that again, but if we do, this is my way of giving back. In fact, when I write emails to people, I usually end them sign off Larry Swedroe, saving one investor at a time.

JL: Nice. All right, great, Larry. Anyway, I hope you're staying safe, healthy, sane. And yeah, I do hope we can do it again soon. Hopefully, with things looking up a little bit more in terms of the global economy and healthcare system and all of those other things.

LS: Alright, you take care, Jonathan.

JL: Yeah, thanks, you too.

Neither Larry Swedroe, nor I have positions in any of the stocks mentioned in today's show.

